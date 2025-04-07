8 Beautiful Black-Sand Beaches Around the World

While the allure of a white-sand beach is undeniable, black-sand beaches are uniquely captivating.

Black-sand beaches are typically made from volcanic sediment and can be found all over the world in both tropical and cold climates. These outdoor marvels are rarer than their white-sand counterparts, says Filippos Venetopoulos, CEO of family-run small cruise ship company Variety Cruises: “They provide a stunning element to your travel photos, giving a stark contrast between the black sand and bright blue sky and water.”

If you’re looking to visit a black-sand beach, these eight destinations around the world are some of the best to consider.

Black Sands Beach is in Marin County, California. Photo by Cody Aaron Adams/Shutterstock

1. Black Sands Beach

United States

California’s Black Sands Beach, near the tiny town of Shelter Cove, is a 3.5-mile shoreline blanketed in smooth, black pebbles, a result of volcanic rock eroded by waves. This is one of the few black-sand beaches in the continental United States, and the rough waves and rocky shore are best observed on land, so pack a pair of sneakers or water shoes. The beach is surrounded by towering hills that beautifully contrast with the waters of the Pacific Ocean.

Where to stay: The Black Sands Inn

Just a six-minute drive from the Black Sands Beach in Shelter Cove, the Black Sands Inn is a 10-room boutique property with full kitchens and guest rooms decked out in natural wood furniture and nautical art. Each one-bedroom suite has ocean-front views, and there’s a hot tub and firepit for unwinding after a day of exploring.

Punaluʻu’s black-sand beach is better for sightseeing than swimming. Courtesy of Kona Village

2. Punalu’u Beach

United States

Punalu‘u Beach, on the Big Island of Hawai‘i, is famous for its distinctive black basalt sand. A fine spot for wildlife sightseeing, Punalu‘u Beach gives beachgoers the opportunity to spot honu (green sea turtles) and get a rare glimpse of honu‘ea (hawksbill turtles), which appear from April until as late as October. If you’re here, you’ll likely be among travelers passing through on their way to Volcanoes National Park, a 20-minute drive away, and there are convenient restrooms and picnic pavilions to settle in for an afternoon.

Where to stay: Kona Village, a Rosewood Resort

Make a day trip to Punalu‘u Beach from Kona Village, a Rosewood Resort, which opened in 2023 after its transformation from an iconic midcentury family vacation spot into a posh hideaway. It may be hard to pull yourself away from the gorgeous thatched-roofed villas and suites, but you’ll want to make time for canoeing, snorkeling, and paddleboarding—all offered from the resort’s beachfront.

Rosalie Bay is in southeastern Dominica. Photo by Galaxiid / Alamy

3. Rosalie Bay Beach

Dominica

Black-sand beaches are common in Dominica because of the chain of volcanoes that form its backbone. Among the five or so major black beaches on the island, the most scenic is Rosalie Bay Beach, on the southeast coast, about 45 minutes from the island’s capital, Roseau. This is another place where you can go turtle-watching, and between March through October, endangered sea turtles nest on the black-sand shore.

Where to stay: Rosalie Bay Beach Resort

Check into this 28-room eco-friendly boutique resort, which runs on a micro-hydro system and solar panels, right on Rosalie Bay Beach. The 22-acre natural sanctuary offers hot stone massages, aromatherapy services, and yoga classes.

Perissa Beach is right beside Perivolos Beach. Photo by mairu10/Shutterstock

4. Perissa Beach

Greece

Set on the southern coast of Santorini, Perissa Beach is a black-sand beach with a cosmopolitan vibe. The long beach of black lava sand, set at the base of Mesa Vouno Mountain, has beach chairs and umbrellas for rent and plenty of water activities, including diving, windsurfing, and parasailing through a local tour operator, Volcano Watersports. There are several buzzy restaurants nearby (like Lava Taverna and Fratzeskos Tavern), and the area does get busy in the summer. Consider visiting in the slower fall months if you want the beach without crowds.

Where to stay: Stelios Place

Check out Stelios Place if proximity is your priority. It’s a two-minute walk from the famous black beach, and the bougainvillea-draped hotel offers 21 rooms and an outdoor pool and bar.

Iceland’s Diamond Beach is also known as Breidamerkursandur. Photo by BattyBadger/Shutterstock

5. Diamond Beach

Iceland

Iceland’s Diamond Beach isn’t your typical black-sand beach. The beach gets its moniker from the icebergs that wash up on the black volcanic sand beach. To get here, you’ll have to drive about 300 miles from Reykjavík on the island’s southern coast.

If you don’t plan to stay overnight, make the beach a stop on the way to the Jökulsárlón Glacier Lagoon. Besides the sparkling chunks of ice, you may spot some Icelandic wildlife, particularly seals and orcas.

Where to stay: Hotel Jökulsárlón

Stay at Hotel Jökulsárlón, a 10-minute drive to Diamond Beach. The guest rooms welcome the outdoors with massive windows that highlight the striking Nordic landscape.

Playa Negra is located in Costa Rica’s Guanacaste Province. Photo by LMspencer/Shutterstock

6. Playa Negra

Costa Rica

Along Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, there’s a host of surf-centric black-sand beaches, like the well-known Playa Negra. You won’t be trodding on new territory—Playa Negra was a filming location for surf classic Endless Summer II—but it’s a gorgeous spot, popular with pro surfers and onlookers.

If you’re not riding waves, it’s a good place to go horseback riding or grab a beer to watch the sunset at Hotel Playa Negra’s beachfront restaurant. For fewer crowds, consider visiting during the rainy season from September through November.

Where to stay: Playa Negra Surf Lodge

Opt for this low-key tropical hideout, just a 10-minute walk from Playa Negra. Choose from one of the five comfortable guest rooms or casitas and fuel up at the hotel’s on-site restaurant, Jalapeño Eatery & Market.

The black sand on Karekare Beach, on the west coast of New Zealand, gets its color from the nearby Mount Taranaki volcano. Photo by Helder Geraldo Ribeiro/Shutterstock

7. Karekare Beach

New Zealand

Set inside Waitakere Ranges Regional Park, Karekare Beach is about an hour’s drive from Auckland, and inside the park, travelers will find a campsite, walking trails, and a few picnic areas. The waves have made surfing popular here for those who dare take on the challenge; casual swimmers will want to practice caution and heed the current conditions. Though the beach appeared in the Oscar-winning movie The Piano, the secluded spot still feels eerily remote, especially if you visit outside of New Zealand’s warmest months, December through February.

Where to stay: Piha Beachstay Accommodation

The lodge-style Piha Beachstay is a 15-minute drive from Karekare Beach. Choose from private guest rooms, shared bunk bed accommodations, or a three-bedroom home, suitable for bigger travel groups or families.

Keramas Beach was once a spot for only those in the know. Photo by Wonderful Nature/Shutterstock (L); photo by Oleg Breslavtsev / Alamy (R)

8. Keramas Beach

Indonesia

While Keramas Beach is no longer a secret after being featured in pro surf magazines in the mid-aughts, the beach hasn’t lost any of its allure. The palm tree–lined beach on Bali’s eastern coast is a hotbed for surfing activities, with surfing lessons offered through the Blue Coco Guesthouse and major surf contests held annually.

The massive swells are caused by the deepwater reefs, not recommended for novice surfers or swimmers. Nonsurfers can enjoy the dramatic scenery from a beachside café like Swan Restaurant Keramas and Timur Kitchen.

Where to stay: Hotel Komune and Beach Club Bali

With a front-row seat to Keramas Beach, Hotel Komune gets top billing for travelers who want to watch surfers from the pool’s edge or indulge in a spa service. Wellness offerings include yoga, hiking, and surfing lessons.