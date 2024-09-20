Island-Hop on This Small-Ship Cruise in Hawai‘i

Approach Hawai‘i like ancient Polynesian voyagers once did—by water—but with modern comforts, thanks to small-ship journeys from UnCruise Adventures. On its Hawaiian Seascapes cruise, the 36-passenger Safari Explorer sails into remote areas the big boats can’t, serving as a floating base camp for adventurers who appreciate fine dining and traveling in style.

Guests sample a veritable pupu platter of activities, from feasting with locals and snorkeling with mantas to going on hikes not open to the public and gazing upon star-studded night skies. These experiences and more are why USA Today celebrated this cruise line for having 2024’s Best Hawaii Cruise.

The route of the Hawaiian Seascapes itinerary Courtesy of UnCruise Adventures

Kayak, snorkel with manta rays, and whale watch in a national marine sanctuary

Hawai‘i has 1,050 miles of coastline, but many visitors never make it past their resort’s beach. UnCruise Adventures encourages its passengers to dive deeper, kayaking above the kaleidoscopes of fish off Lāna‘i and snorkeling Maui’s sea turtle hotspots. Or try either sport at Kealakekua Bay, where a historic state park commemorates the sacred harbor of Lono, the Hawaiian god of fertility, music, and peace. The site also hosted the first known extensive contact between islanders and Westerners in 1779, and a white obelisk marks the grave of the expedition’s leader, British explorer Captain James Cook.

Fifty miles up the Big Island’s coast, you can delight in nighttime snorkeling with manta rays, gentle filter feeders whose wingspans can grow up to 26 feet wide. Sheltered by the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, this spot has calm clear waters ideal for watching the graceful animals soar and loop underwater.

Naturalists also help guests spot dolphins and other marine mammals while sailing in the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary. It shelters roughly 21,000 of these cetaceans, who gather there to mate, give birth, and raise their young from November to April. Depending on the weather and tides, guests may also enjoy skimming past the world’s tallest sea cliffs, a national natural landmark on the North Shore of Moloka‘i.

Bike on Lāna‘i, hike a Big Island volcano, and explore ancient Native Hawaiian temples

A guest enjoying the laid-back vibe of the islands Courtesy of UnCruise Adventures

While the ocean may be postcard-perfect, Uncruise Adventures also offers onshore excursions in this island state. Guides lead intimate tours of the Big Island’s Hualālai volcano, a trek graced by craters, lava tubes, petroglyphs, and native dryland forests. Passengers can also walk or bike around the island of Lāna‘i, a former pineapple plantation (of which Larry Ellison, co-founder of the software giant Oracle, now owns 98 percent). For a dose of cuteness, visit the open-air cat sanctuary there.

Itineraries usually include a hike in Moloka‘i’s cathedral valley of Hālawa, settled by ancient Polynesians around 650 B.C.E. Marvel over hidden heiau (temples) and the double-tiered Moa‘ula Falls, which can only be visited with a guide. When night falls, step outside at night for some serene—and superb—stargazing too.

Embrace Hawai‘i’s aloha spirit, learning from locals and feasting together

Locals share native Hawaiian cultural knowledge

Uncruise Adventures maintains close ties with island communities, which creates exclusive opportunities for its guests. Learn from a kūpuna (honored elder) and “talk story”—the Hawaiian art of chatting—with locals. Then immerse in cultural lessons ranging from cultivating taro to transforming those edible roots into poi, a starchy staple across the Pacific Islands. Travelers can also taste this delicacy—and others—at a farewell pa‘ina (feast), hosted by aunties and uncles and topped by a music jam session.

Explore the Hawaiian Islands without crowds

Kayakers return to the 36-passenger Safari Explorer Courtesy of Uncruise Adventures

Uncruise Adventures’ island-hopping itinerary means you’ll wake up in remote scenic spots inaccessible to most visitors. Forget lines and crowds—the cruise line avoids the well-trodden destinations and offers more exclusive experiences. In addition to all the custom excursions, guests can simply lounge onboard and enjoy the atmosphere.

The all-inclusive rates include berths, activities, gear, food, beverages, and baggage handling—nearly everything except crew tips at the trip’s conclusion. You can pack light, knowing you’ll be kitted out with everything necessary, from rubber boots, snorkeling equipment, and hiking poles to yoga mats and a DVD and book library.

Highlights of the Safari Explorer include a swim step, skiffs, kayaks, paddleboards, an open bridge, and a rooftop sun lounge. This ship may have the nickname “the Bulldog” for its performance-built sturdiness, but its interior centers around gracious communal areas including the salon, wine bar, and dining room.

Expect fresh, hand-crafted cuisine with locally sourced dishes like macadamia nut pancakes, mahi mahi with guava–passion fruit coulis, and cheesecake tarts infused with red bean mochi and caramelized pineapple. Diners can also savor local classics like Spam n’ eggs and loco moco (rice, hamburger, and a fried egg, all smothered in gravy).

You’ll enjoy the ocean’s bounty sustainably while traveling with the first cruise partner of the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch Program. The galley also expertly caters to vegetarian and other restricted diets with advance notice. And all passengers enjoy unlimited complimentary beverages, from juice and soda to microbrews and house-infused cocktails.

Thoughtful choices—including support of the Maui Strong Fund—show how deeply Uncruise Adventures embodies the aloha spirit, helping guests experience Hawai‘i with all the pono (righteous behavior) and mālama (care) it deserves.