By AFAR Editors
Sep 30, 2020
Rent this open-air Airbnb located in the Big Island’s Kona region, an ideal destination for snorkeling, scuba diving, and kayaking amid the coral reefs.
Bookmark these magical Airbnbs for your next trip to Hawaii.
Whether you’re daydreaming of Maui’s black-sand beaches, Oahu’s famous surf spots, or the Big Island’s epic volcanoes, every trip to Hawaii requires a place to stay no matter which island you choose.
There are plenty of beautiful resorts to book across the island chain. But if you’re traveling with a large family or desire more privacy, renting an Airbnb is key for a comfortable and relaxing trip. Although most islands have slightly different laws about where vacation rentals can operate and require owners to obtain a permit to operate, renting an Airbnb in Hawaii is legal. (But it’s best to stick to properties that include a license number in the listing to be sure.)
From a luxurious villa that sleeps 10 on Oahu’s North Shore to a glamping-style retreat for two on a mango farm in Kona, here are 10 of the best Airbnbs in Hawaii right now.
Note: A mandatory 14-day quarantine has been in place since March 26 for travelers who wish to visit Hawaii to help curb the spread of coronavirus across the state. Starting October 15, visitors with proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of arrival will no longer be required to quarantine. United, Alaska, and Hawaiian Airlines will all start offering rapid tests at select airports to their passengers flying to the Hawaiian islands in October, as well.
Haleiwa, Oahu
Sleeps: 3
Located on Oahu’s rugged North Shore, this oceanfront home channels the beachy vibes of its surfer haven location. Just a half mile away from the famed Banzai pipeline (where infamous competition “The Eddy” takes place), and literally feet away from one of the island’s most consistent surf spots, this Airbnb is in a hard-to-beat location for wave-riders of all levels.
But this house is great for nonsurfers too: It comes equipped with pool access, a patio, and a hibachi grill and is close to some of the North Shore’s best food. Grab a smoothie bowl at Sunrise Shack, explore the food trucks across from Shark’s Cove, or keep it chill and get amazing poke from Foodland Supermarket (seriously). —Jessie Beck
Kahuku, Oahu
Sleeps: 10
For the ultimate escape to nature in Oahu, grab nine of your closest friends and head to this Balinese-inspired Airbnb. This secluded, oceanside property—which consists of five villas, a private pool, and spacious outdoor lounge areas—will truly make you feel like you’re away from it all. Even so, it’s just a short drive to some of the North Shore’s best attractions, Waimea Beach, the Shark Cove food trucks, and even closer to Malaekahana Beach, which is a great beginner surf spot, and the Polynesian Cultural Center. —J.B.
Honolulu, Oahu
Sleeps: 3
If you want the full Waikiki experience, this studio apartment is the place to be. Located on the 26th floor of a sky-rise, the studio’s floor-to-ceiling windows—and its lanai—offer panoramic views of the ocean, city skyline, and mountains. While petite, the condo’s clean midcentury design makes the space feel open and airy, and it’s fully equipped with a queen bed, kitchenette, and full-size TV. The building has a rooftop pool—and it’s only a five-minute walk to the iconic Kuhio Beach Park and the many bustling restaurants, cafés, and shops of Waikiki. —Aislyn Greene
Honolulu, Oahu
Sleeps: 8
Where else but Hawaii could you have a volcanic vent in your backyard? Located a mile from Diamond Head State Monument—a volcanic tuff cone (and a safe and beloved hiking spot)—this four-room villa offers easy access to Honolulu’s best, but feels like a retreat from the world. The villa is split into two wings, connected by a common area. Guests have their own private pool, a chef’s kitchen, four bathrooms, and plenty of indoor/outdoor dining and living space. Part of Airbnb’s Luxe service, travelers can add on anything from a private chef to a butler. —A.G.
Hanalei, Kauai
Sleeps: 3
This light-filled jungle oasis is the perfect place to disconnect. Located near Kauai’s North Shore, the property offers mountain and jungle views from the abundant windows. Guests can watch birds and listen to the jungle sounds from the living room or bedrooms or head out to get a closer look on nearby hikes. The earthy chic minimalist decor features plenty of ideal reading and relaxing nooks (a nap on the hammock in the screened-in lanai is calling to us). Hanalei Bay, Tunnels, and Ke‘e beaches are all a short drive from the house for snorkeling, surfing, kayaking, and paddle boarding. A washer and dryer and full kitchen make this house a great option for longer stays, too. —Michelle Baran
Koloa, Kauai
Sleeps: 2
This one-bedroom bungalow strategically places you in Kauai’s south shore (the town of Poipu is about five minutes away). Situated at the edge of the Kukuiula Golf Course—part of the Kukuiula Resort—the bungalow includes access to resort amenities (pools, the resort’s 10-acre farm). Within the bungalow’s 1,000 square feet, travelers have a full kitchen, an alfresco shower, and plenty of living space. And you can’t beat your own private lanai overlooking a sea of palm trees, with the ocean in the distance. —Aislyn Greene
Pahoa, Big Island
Sleeps: 4
The owners of this Airbnb relocated and reconstructed this beautiful wood-paneled house all the way from Bali to the town of Pahoa, the Big Island’s “Hippie Capital”. Take advantage of the private garden and outdoor hot tub located under the gazebo, but be sure to visit Kehena Beach, a black-sand beach about 150 feet down the cliff that previous guests described as “almost deserted” (and also clothing optional for the more adventurous travelers out there). Its proximity to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park means that there are several other spectacular black-sand beaches at MacKenzie State Recreation Area just a 15- to 20-minute drive down the Puna Coast along Route 137, also known as the Red Road. —Lyndsey Matthews
Captain Cook, Big Island
Sleeps: 2
This kind of open-air living may not be for everyone with all of nature’s guests able to wander in at their leisure (don’t worry, the bedroom and kitchen are walled in), but we love the idea of truly connecting with the outdoors in this glamping-style retreat situated on a mango farm (added bonus: guests have access to ample fresh fruit). This nature lover’s home is outfitted with dreamy Bali-meets-Hawaii design details and an indoor/outdoor shower. It’s a mile from Kealakekua Bay in Kona, an ideal destination for snorkeling, scuba diving, and kayaking amid the coral reefs. Or head to the nearby Keʻei Beach, a secluded cove known for good surfing conditions. —M.B.
Kihei, Maui
Sleeps: 8
Just a 25-minute drive from Kahului Airport, the town of Kihei on Maui’s southwest shore is known for being one of the sunniest—and driest—parts of the island. With three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an open concept kitchen and living area, this spacious home is ideal for large families or groups of friends traveling together. The sandy shores of Kamaole Beach Park III is a little over a mile away, but if you feel like staying in, this Airbnb also has a large pool. At night, relax by the outdoor firepit or in the hot tub. —L.M.
Kihei, Maui
Sleeps: 2
This charming one-bedroom cottage is located in the heart of Kihei within walking distance of Kalama State Park as well as shops and restaurants along the main road. The airy space is designed to feel like a home away from home with a full kitchen, washer and dryer, and a memory foam mattress. The highlight, though, is the palm-tree filled backyard with its saltwater hot tub, outdoor shower, and covered lanai. —L.M.
