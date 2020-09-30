Bookmark these magical Airbnbs for your next trip to Hawaii.

share this article

Whether you’re daydreaming of Maui’s black-sand beaches, Oahu’s famous surf spots, or the Big Island’s epic volcanoes, every trip to Hawaii requires a place to stay no matter which island you choose. There are plenty of beautiful resorts to book across the island chain. But if you’re traveling with a large family or desire more privacy, renting an Airbnb is key for a comfortable and relaxing trip. Although most islands have slightly different laws about where vacation rentals can operate and require owners to obtain a permit to operate, renting an Airbnb in Hawaii is legal. (But it’s best to stick to properties that include a license number in the listing to be sure.) From a luxurious villa that sleeps 10 on Oahu’s North Shore to a glamping-style retreat for two on a mango farm in Kona, here are 10 of the best Airbnbs in Hawaii right now. Note: A mandatory 14-day quarantine has been in place since March 26 for travelers who wish to visit Hawaii to help curb the spread of coronavirus across the state. Starting October 15, visitors with proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of arrival will no longer be required to quarantine. United, Alaska, and Hawaiian Airlines will all start offering rapid tests at select airports to their passengers flying to the Hawaiian islands in October, as well. Oahu Airbnbs Courtesy of Airbnb Consider this an upgrade from the surf shack you stayed in during your first trip to Hawaii. North Shore Oahu Surf House Book Now: From $450 per night, airbnb.com Haleiwa, Oahu

Sleeps: 3 Located on Oahu’s rugged North Shore, this oceanfront home channels the beachy vibes of its surfer haven location. Just a half mile away from the famed Banzai pipeline (where infamous competition “The Eddy” takes place), and literally feet away from one of the island’s most consistent surf spots, this Airbnb is in a hard-to-beat location for wave-riders of all levels. But this house is great for nonsurfers too: It comes equipped with pool access, a patio, and a hibachi grill and is close to some of the North Shore’s best food. Grab a smoothie bowl at Sunrise Shack, explore the food trucks across from Shark’s Cove, or keep it chill and get amazing poke from Foodland Supermarket (seriously). —Jessie Beck O Kekai North Shore Oahu Villa Book Now: From $3,600 per night, airbnb.com Kahuku, Oahu

Sleeps: 10

Article continues below advertisement

For the ultimate escape to nature in Oahu, grab nine of your closest friends and head to this Balinese-inspired Airbnb. This secluded, oceanside property—which consists of five villas, a private pool, and spacious outdoor lounge areas—will truly make you feel like you’re away from it all. Even so, it’s just a short drive to some of the North Shore’s best attractions, Waimea Beach, the Shark Cove food trucks, and even closer to Malaekahana Beach, which is a great beginner surf spot, and the Polynesian Cultural Center. —J.B. Courtesy of Airbnb This Honolulu Airbnb is affordable and conveniently located. Waikiki Studio Apartment Book Now: From $129 per night, airbnb.com Honolulu, Oahu

Sleeps: 3 If you want the full Waikiki experience, this studio apartment is the place to be. Located on the 26th floor of a sky-rise, the studio’s floor-to-ceiling windows—and its lanai—offer panoramic views of the ocean, city skyline, and mountains. While petite, the condo’s clean midcentury design makes the space feel open and airy, and it’s fully equipped with a queen bed, kitchenette, and full-size TV. The building has a rooftop pool—and it’s only a five-minute walk to the iconic Kuhio Beach Park and the many bustling restaurants, cafés, and shops of Waikiki. —Aislyn Greene Kahala Breeze Garden Villa Book Now: From $417 per night, airbnb.com Honolulu, Oahu

Sleeps: 8 Where else but Hawaii could you have a volcanic vent in your backyard? Located a mile from Diamond Head State Monument—a volcanic tuff cone (and a safe and beloved hiking spot)—this four-room villa offers easy access to Honolulu’s best, but feels like a retreat from the world. The villa is split into two wings, connected by a common area. Guests have their own private pool, a chef’s kitchen, four bathrooms, and plenty of indoor/outdoor dining and living space. Part of Airbnb’s Luxe service, travelers can add on anything from a private chef to a butler. —A.G. Kauai Airbnbs Courtesy of Airbnb Of course this Garden Island Airbnb has a beautiful backyard. Secluded Kauai Jungle Cottage Book Now: From $268 per night, airbnb.com Hanalei, Kauai

Sleeps: 3 This light-filled jungle oasis is the perfect place to disconnect. Located near Kauai’s North Shore, the property offers mountain and jungle views from the abundant windows. Guests can watch birds and listen to the jungle sounds from the living room or bedrooms or head out to get a closer look on nearby hikes. The earthy chic minimalist decor features plenty of ideal reading and relaxing nooks (a nap on the hammock in the screened-in lanai is calling to us). Hanalei Bay, Tunnels, and Ke‘e beaches are all a short drive from the house for snorkeling, surfing, kayaking, and paddle boarding. A washer and dryer and full kitchen make this house a great option for longer stays, too. —Michelle Baran Kukuiula Kauai Club Bungalow Book Now: From $919 per night, airbnb.com Koloa, Kauai

Sleeps: 2 This one-bedroom bungalow strategically places you in Kauai’s south shore (the town of Poipu is about five minutes away). Situated at the edge of the Kukuiula Golf Course—part of the Kukuiula Resort—the bungalow includes access to resort amenities (pools, the resort’s 10-acre farm). Within the bungalow’s 1,000 square feet, travelers have a full kitchen, an alfresco shower, and plenty of living space. And you can’t beat your own private lanai overlooking a sea of palm trees, with the ocean in the distance. —Aislyn Greene Big Island Airbnbs Courtesy of Airbnb Wood paneling galore at this Balinese house on the Big Island Balinese Big Island House Book Now: From $179 per night, airbnb.com Pahoa, Big Island

Sleeps: 4

Article continues below advertisement