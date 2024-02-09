Whether you’re daydreaming of O‘ahu’s famous surf spots, the lush greenery of Kaua‘i, or the epic volcanic landscapes of the Island of Hawai‘i, every trip to Hawai‘i requires a place to stay no matter which island you choose. There are plenty of beautiful resorts to book across the island chain. But if you’re traveling with a large family or desire more privacy, renting an Airbnb is key for a comfortable and relaxing trip. Each island has slightly different laws about where vacation rentals can operate and which permits owners need to obtain; your safest bet is to stick with properties that include a license number in the listing—but don’t worry, we’ve done the vetting for you.

Note that, in the wake of the devastating wildfire in Lāhainā, we’ve removed Maui rentals from our list, as many displaced families are still looking for longer-term housing; the tourism board suggests that, for the time being, visitors to Maui should consider staying in a hotel instead.

From a modern cabin in the shadow of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park to a stylish studio apartment in Honolulu, these 16 Airbnbs will get you in the aloha spirit in no time.



Island of Hawai‘i Airbnbs

This modern cabin in Volcano may be the most stylish national park–adjacent stay in the country. Courtesy of Airbnb Community

Kūono Modern Volcano Cabin

Location: Volcano, Island of Hawai‘i

Volcano, Island of Hawai‘i Sleeps: 4

4 Book now: airbnb.com

This modern cabin is located in a forest of ohi‘a trees just a five-minute drive to Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park. Inside you’ll find a small kitchen and an open-concept living space outfitted with a king-size bed and a sofa bed. But you’ll probably spend most of your time outside anyway on the private lanai that is equipped with an outdoor hot tub and firepit. To access the area’s spectacular black-sand beaches at MacKenzie State Recreation Area, drive down the Puna Coast along Route 137, also known as the Red Road.

Floor-to-ceiling windows offer an incredibly scenic view of the tropical surroundings. Courtesy of Airbnb Community

Modern Upcountry Home With Mauna Kea Views

Location: Waimea, Island of Hawai‘i

Waimea, Island of Hawai‘i Sleeps: 2

2 Book now: airbnb.com

Inland and upcountry, at an elevation of about 3,000 feet, Waimea probably looks quite different from what you’d expect to find in these parts: This is paniolo (cowboy) country, where ranches sprawl across vibrant green hills, and it’s common to experience misty rains and cooler nights. Surrounded by a private acre of vegetation, this two-bedroom house has floor-to-ceiling windows in its open-plan kitchen and living room that look out over Mauna Kea, an inactive volcano, with decor that skirts the line between clean-lined and rustic. The house also includes beach chairs, an umbrella, a cooler, and towels if you want to venture down to the white-sand beaches at Mauna Kea Resort or Hapuna Beach.

This 12-sided home includes redwood rafters and abundant natural light. Photo by Navid Baraty

Romantic Dodecagon Retreat Near a Black-Sand Beach

Location: Pāhoa, Island of Hawai‘i

Pāhoa, Island of Hawai‘i Sleeps: 2

2 Book now: airbnb.com

This 12-sided architectural marvel, made with Balinese hardwood floors and redwood rafters, is all about bringing the tropical outside in: A dome skylight floods the space with natural light, and lazily whirring ceiling fans keep the air flowing if you leave the windows open. When you’re not lounging in the oversize papasan chair or the indoor jet tub, take a swim in the 30-foot circular pool. The home is surrounded by coconut, mango, soursop, avocado, papaya, and banana trees, and when you’re ready for venturing beyond the jungle-like yard, you’ll find the black-sand Kehena Beach two blocks away (be warned: it’s clothing-optional!), nearby night and farmers’ markets, and the scenic Red Road, which crosses through lava fields along the coast.

The cedar-lined retreat is inspired by traditional Hawaiian hale architecture. Courtesy of Airbnb Community

Keokea Dome Garden Retreat

Location: Kapa‘au, Island of Hawai‘i

Kapa‘au, Island of Hawai‘i Sleeps: 2

2 Book now: airbnb.com

This cedar-lined hale (traditional Hawaiian house) near the North Kohala Coast shares a property with the owners’ residence next door, and it’s designed as an eco-retreat that promotes engaging with nature: There’s a screened-in sunken tub for two, an open-to-the-elements shower in the flower garden, and even an outdoor kitchen, where you can prepare a meal with the avocados, mangoes, and papayas you plucked from the trees out back. The house is a short walk from Keokea Beach and a quick drive to the dramatic Pololū Valley Lookout.

Thanks to its mountain surroundings, this tiny home feels anything but tiny. Courtesy of Airbnb Community

Special Luxe Home With Hot Tub

Location: Kailua-Kona, Island of Hawai‘i

Kailua-Kona, Island of Hawai‘i Sleeps: 2

2 Book now: airbnb.com

At 384 square feet, this is technically a tiny home, but its spacious tropical surroundings—it shares 10 acres with the main residence—will give you more than enough room to breathe. The neighborhood of Kaloko Mauka is about 10 miles from the Kailua-Kona downtown, the beach, and the airport. Up here in the forest-covered mountains, you’ll experience chilly evenings and night skies so clear you can sometimes see shooting stars from your bed. There’s a hot tub and a propane grill, and you’re minutes away from a coffee farm and a hiking trail through the canopy rainforest; keep your eyes and ears peeled for the wild parrots that call this neighborhood home.

This greenhouse cabin is surrounded by tropical vegetation and potted plants, including edible nasturtiums, aloe, and lavender. Photo by Laura Roberts

The Flower Bed

Location: Ocean View, Island of Hawai‘i

Ocean View, Island of Hawai‘i Sleeps: 2

2 Book now: airbnb.com

Cooled by trade winds and situated on the slopes of Mauna Loa, this greenhouse cabin has a rural, small-town vibe, and it’s not uncommon to hear roosters crowing in the distance. As its name implies, the Flower Bed farm stay is surrounded by potted plants: edible nasturtiums, lilikoi (passion fruit) vines, aloe, lavender, and more, just waiting to be plucked or smelled or tasted. There’s an outdoor shower, an open-air kitchenette, and a patio with a barbecue grill. Low light pollution means stargazing is epic in these parts, and from certain areas on the property, you can view the southernmost point in the country.

One of the loveliest parts of this farm stay is the outdoor kitchen, where you can indulge in the island’s tropical bounty. Photo by Shilah Farry

Jungle Haven at ReKindle Farm

Location: Pāhoa, Island of Hawai‘i

Pāhoa, Island of Hawai‘i Sleeps: 5

5 Book now: airbnb.com

Off the grid and run on solar power, this sustainable cabin is set on a biodynamic farm where you can learn the ins and outs of permaculture, while surrounded by fruit trees, bamboo, and rainbow eucalyptus. The space is made entirely from natural wood, with a wraparound patio and a peaceful loft. Begin your day with organic coffee and tea grown right on the farm and end the night in bed watching the Milky Way through your window. Home cooks will love the dreamy outdoor kitchen, and the curated collection of books and DVDs is a thoughtful amenity for when you just want to chill out back at the crash pad.

O‘ahu Airbnbs

This studio is ideal for those who prioritize location over ample space. Courtesy of Airbnb Community

Stylish Waikiki Studio Apartment

Location: Honolulu, O‘ahu

Honolulu, O‘ahu Sleeps: 2

2 Book now: airbnb.com

Decorated with millennial pink and palm-print accents, this studio apartment is best designed for solo travelers or couples who want to be within walking distance of everything Waikīkī has to offer. The host, Sunny, has kitted out her property with extra amenities like beach towels, umbrellas, and snorkeling gear to take down to Waikīkī Beach, which is two blocks away. Though you won’t need a car to get around Waikīkī, a free parking spot is included if you’d like to explore the rest of O‘ahu during the day.

Local materials and flora are celebrated in this Honolulu apartment, with design touches like a monstera-patterned chest of drawers. Courtesy of Airbnb Community

Uncle’s Beach Haven in the Waikīkī Sky

Location: Honolulu, O‘ahu

Honolulu, O‘ahu Sleeps: 2

2 Book now: airbnb.com

Focus on the interiors of this studio apartment and you might be surprised that you’re inside a high-rise building in the middle of Honolulu. With its muted palette of greens and browns and its reliance on natural materials and fibers, it almost looks like a cottage out in the countryside, filled with unique design details like a live-edge monkeypod-wood table and a chest of drawers carved with oversized monstera leaves. The unit is only two blocks from Waikīkī Beach, but you’ll also have access to the building’s pool, on the fourth floor deck.

This modern studio apartment is filled with thoughtful design touches like a freeform mirror and framed posters. Courtesy of Airbnb Community

Eight Thousand Waves Near Waikiki Beach



Location: Honolulu, O‘ahu

Honolulu, O‘ahu Sleeps: 2

2 Book now: airbnb.com

A five-minute walk to sublime sunset-viewing at Ala Moana Beach, this recently redesigned Honolulu studio has a smart, urbane vibe, with midcentury-style furnishings, handmade pottery, mounted surfboards, and framed Matisse prints. For added convenience, the building includes an app-accessed laundry room (right next door to the unit) and on-site paid parking, plus a kitchen stocked with pour-over coffee makers, cookbooks, and kitschy hula-girl figurines.

Kaua‘i Airbnbs

Of course this Garden Island Airbnb has a beautiful backyard. Courtesy of Airbnb Community

Secluded Kaua‘i Jungle Cottage

Location: Hanalei, Kaua‘i

Hanalei, Kaua‘i Sleeps: 4

4 Book now: airbnb.com

This light-filled jungle oasis is the perfect place to disconnect. Located near Kaua‘i’s North Shore, the property offers mountain and jungle views from the abundant windows. Guests can watch birds and listen to the jungle sounds from the living room or two bedrooms or head out to get a closer look on nearby hikes. The earthy chic minimalist decor features plenty of ideal reading and relaxing nooks. (A nap on the hammock in the screened-in lanai is calling to us.) Hanalei Bay, Tunnels, and Ke‘e beaches are all a short drive from the house for snorkeling, surfing, kayaking, and paddleboarding. A washer and dryer and full kitchen make this house a great option for longer stays, too.

The beach is only a short walk away from this comfortable condo. Courtesy of Airbnb Community

Princeville Surfshack

Location: Princeville, Kaua‘i

Princeville, Kaua‘i Sleeps: 5

5 Book now: airbnb.com

Ideally laid out for a small family or group of friends traveling together, this cheerful two-bedroom condominium is decorated with beachy rattan furniture, palm-print wallpaper, and mounted ukuleles and surfboards. (We love the “Hanalei is My Bae” wall hanging.) On the private deck, curl up in the oversize rattan lounge chair with your morning coffee and watch the waves roll in. When it’s time for a sundowner, shake up a tropical cocktail and enjoy it in one of the vintage tiki mugs that double as decor in the kitchen. This Airbnb has its own private paved walkway down to the Hideaways Beach, which is perfect for snorkeling and located just behind the condo. Your stay also includes access to the complex’s shared pool and hot tub.

You’ll be surrounded by your own organic Garden of Eden at this Kaua’i glamping farm stay. Photo by Sorrel

Glamp on the Homestead

Location: Kīlauea, Kaua‘i

Kīlauea, Kaua‘i Sleeps: 2

2 Book now: airbnb.com

This isn’t exactly anyone’s idea of roughing it: This glamping tent in northeastern Kaua‘i has a plush queen bed and an outdoor shower and bathtub surrounded by abundant vegetation. The property is an organic fruit, flower, and herb garden, where the hosts invite you to wander around, forage, and prepare your own meals; along the way, you might encounter dogs, cats, chickens, and honeybees or the wild pigs that sometimes traipse through the orchard. The hosts are chefs, and you can enhance your stay with breakfast ($50), a private dinner for two ($150), or a poke- or tropical jam-making class ($200).

This cottage is so close to the beach that you can whale-watch from inside. Photo by Kooltree Productions

Oceanfront Hā‘ena Cottage

Location: Hā‘ena, Kaua‘i

Hā‘ena, Kaua‘i Sleeps: 4

4 Book now: airbnb.com

This beachfront cottage on the secluded North Shore of Kaua‘i has more than 270 feet of ocean frontage and is five steps away from the sand. The Pacific is so close, in fact, that the hosts warn that digital nomads may be distracted during Zoom calls by sea turtles and humpback whales swimming by. In an effort to keep the Garden Island green, the home includes energy-efficient appliances and lighting and purified rainwater coming through the taps, and the hosts provide reusable stainless steel water bottles for when you want to explore nearby attractions like Tunnels Beach or Hā‘ena State Park. After a day of snorkeling, hiking, or biking, you’ll love the plush California king bed and deep soaking tub.

The pineapple-print wallpaper is attention-grabbing—if you can manage to look away from the ocean views. Photo by Jesse Mahoney

Ocean Views Near Sunny Po‘ipū Beach

Location: Koloa, Kaua‘i

Koloa, Kaua‘i Sleeps: 2

2 Book now: airbnb.com

This well-equipped condo makes for an ideal home away from home on Kaua‘i’s southern shore, complete with an in-unit washer and dryer and a fully stocked kitchen—including a Nespresso machine, a Chemex, and a Vitamix blender that comes in handy for making frozen tropical drinks to enjoy on the lanai. You’ll love the bright decor, which pairs crisp white fabrics with a boldly patterned wallpaper of pineapples and banana leaves created in 1930 by Paul Poiret. The building is close to lifeguarded Po‘ipū Beach, and the Sunset Kahili condominium complex also includes shared access to a swimming pool, barbecue area, and recreation room.

This hillside villa in Kaua‘i includes its own infinity pool. Courtesy of Airbnb Community

Eco Luxe Villa with Infinity Pool

Location: Kalaheo, Kaua‘i

Kalaheo, Kaua‘i Sleeps: 2

2 Book now: airbnb.com

Located on the southern side of Kaua‘i, this house (pictured at the top of the article) is tucked back from the bustling beachfront and hidden in the hills, surrounded by pastures, creeks, and gardens that flutter to life with rare native birds and butterflies. The owners are lifelong boaters, so in building the house, they selected exotic hardwoods that would withstand the tropical elements and almost evoke the feeling of being inside a yacht. Throughout, they’ve decorated the space with natural fabrics and objets d’art they collected on their travels, bringing in unique textural elements like camel hair, silk, and cashmere. The property gets bonus points for its infinity pool and hand-woven hammocks, excellent spots to take in the view of the surrounding hills.

Additional reporting by Lyndsey Matthews and Michelle Baran. This article was originally published in 2020. It was updated on February 9, 2024, with current information.