The Unexpected Paris Neighborhood to Stay in on Your Next Trip

Note: Though COVID-19 has stalled a lot of travel plans, we hope our stories can offer inspiration for your future adventures—and a bit of hope.

Welcome to On Location, AFAR’s guide to exploring cool neighborhoods around our favorite—and most well-situated hotels.

Many of Paris’s best hotels are located on the Right Bank of the Seine River, near Place Vendome in the bustling 1st arrondissement or off the Champs-Élysées over in the 8th arrondissement. But the residential-feeling J.K. Place offers a more intimate side of the city in a quiet corner of the Left Bank, where big-brand hotels are few and far between.

You’ll find the J.K. Place Paris—the first hotel outside of Italy for the brand—in the former European Consulate on the eastern edge of the 7th arrondissement one block from the Musée d’Orsay and the banks of the Seine, and just a short walk to the shop-lined streets of Saint-Germain-des-Près. After checking into this boutique hotel, it may be tempting to hide out in your room for a nap, but you don’t need to wander far to get a sense of local life in Paris, which you can find right at your doorstep. Here’s our guide to exploring the Left Bank on your first day at the J.K. Place Paris.

Coffee at Arabica Paris Beaupassage kiosk

For those whose morning caffeine needs fall into the must consume now category, you can enjoy a cup of coffee on a velvet couch in the living-room-like lobby at the J.K. Place Paris. Eager to get out and about? Go for a 10-minute stroll down tree-lined Boulevard Saint-Germain to the Arabica Paris kiosk inside Beaupassage, a modern take on Paris’s historic passageways lined with businesses. The larger location of this popular Japanese speciality coffee shop is over in the 2nd arrondissement, but the patio setting inside this open-air gallery located between busy Boulevard Raspail and Rue du Bac is a quiet place to gather your thoughts and recharge your battery. If you’re looking for something more than a cortado or if the weather doesn’t cooperate, Beaupassage also has a Pierre Herme café and a Thierry Marx bakery.

Photo by Lyndsey Matthews Stop by Chatelles’s ultramarine blue storefront on Rue du Bac for a new pair of Parisian walking shoes.

Lunch and shopping on Rue du Bac