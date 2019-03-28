Europe’s Most Magnificent Train Stations—and the Rails to Ride to Visit Them

As a Midwesterner used to functional but far-from-glamorous Amtrak hubs, I didn’t know I could be wowed by a train station until I visited the Estación de Atocha in Madrid. Struck by the sun streaking in through the curved glass roof and the tropical plants taller than the house I grew up in, I resolved that every time I visited Europe, I’d take time to visit these impressive terminals.

European train stations—such as the classic red-brick St. Pancras in London or the old-meets-ultra-modern Strasbourg-Ville in France—are more than simple transit stops. They’re treasures of the golden era of train travel, architectural wonders, and community hubs where locals and visitors alike shop, eat, and take in live music and art exhibitions. Read on for nine of Europe’s most impressive stations and the short rail trips that give us an excuse to visit them.

Photo by iryna1/Shutterstock You’d be forgiven for mistaking Milano Centrale for an opera house.

Milano Centrale

Milano Centrale is massive—twice the size of the city’s Duomo—with 24 platforms that serve approximately 320,000 passengers daily. And with its bombastic, over-the-top sculptures and eclectic mix of architectural styles (including art nouveau and art deco), the exterior looks more like a royal opera house or palace. The station was built between 1912 and 1931, and its original simple design was heavily ornamented at Mussolini’s behest to glorify the Fascist regime.

Ride the rails: Full of Renaissance, baroque, rococo, art nouveau, and neoclassical buildings, Turin is less than an hour from Milan via train. Italy’s first capital and the home of the University of Turin is the Italian version of a charming, down-to-earth college town. Fares start at $16 each way, so it’s worth the trip even if you only stay long enough to see Leonardo da Vinci’s self-portrait at the Biblioteca Reale.

Book it: From $16, italotreno.it

Photo by Maria Sbytova/Shutterstock The historic Gare Ville station is surrounded by a glass pod, which protects the structure from the elements.

Strasbourg-Ville

Strasbourg, France

In 2007, the stately 19th-century Gare de Strasbourg-Ville and its early 20th-century addition were encased in a shiny glass pod; this time-capsule design leaves the historical building unmodified but protected from the elements. It also allowed for a sizeable expansion at what is now the second largest rail hub in France (La Gare Ville served over 18 million passengers in 2016).

Ride the rails: Grab a high-speed train to La Gare Ville at Paris-Est, and you’ll be in Strasbourg’s Petit-France neighborhood in under two-and-a-half hours. For charming panoramas of the cafés, museums, and shops that were once home to fishermen, tanners, and millers along the riverways, head for Barrage Vauban, a 17th-century dam and pink sandstone bridge that now houses modern art exhibits.

Book it: From $18, oui.scnf

Uwe Aranas/shutterstock From the street, St. Pancras International is pure old-fashioned elegance, but inside, it’s exciting and modern.

St. Pancras International

The epic red-brick facade of St. Pancras International is eye-catching, even in the hubbub of central London. In true Victorian Gothic fashion, an imposing clock tower competes for attention with rows upon rows of arched windows at this restored 19th-century station. With its 2007 extension, St. Pancras houses 15 train platforms, over 50 shops and restaurants, a five-star hotel, a swanky Airbnb rental in the clock tower, public pianos, and benches made from the 2012 London Olympic rings.

Ride the rails: You could take a Eurostar to anywhere in Europe from St. Pancras, but England’s best-known medieval pilgrimage city is only an hour away. Spend the weekend wandering Canterbury’s narrow cobbled streets and visiting the UNESCO World Heritage–listed cathedral, abbey, and church.

Book it: Round-trip from $50, southeasternrailway.co.uk

Photo by SigridSpinnox.com The light-filled Antwerpen-Centraal feels more like a place of worship than a train station.

Antwerpen-Centraal Station

Antwerp, Belgium

Despite the stream of busy commuters, Antwerpen- Centraal’s main hall feels like a sacred space with its grand staircase, lacy iron-and-glass windows, and shining marble floors. It’s no wonder the station’s nickname is Spoorwegkathedraal (“railroad cathedral”) in Flemish. First opened in 1905, and updated and expanded between 2000 and 2009 to accommodate high-speed trains, the station has 14 platforms on four levels.

Ride the rails: There’s more to Belgium than Brussels and Bruges. Head to nearby Ghent—about an hour away via rail—to climb the city’s dragon-topped belfry, stroll the riverbanks of the Lys, and tour the 12th-century Castle of the Counts.

Book it: From $11, belgiantrain.be

Photo by Yiping Feng and Ling Ouyang/Helsinki Marketing Lantern-carrying giants stand guard on either side of the entrance to Helsinki Central Station.

Helsinki Central Station

Helsinki, Finland

This 1919 art nouveau train station is used by approximately 200,000 passengers daily, making it Finland’s most-visited building. While the red-brown Finnish granite–clad structure is striking, the two pairs of massive, lantern-carrying statues flanking the main entrance steal the show. A glass and steel roof designed by Esa Piiroinen to protect travelers from the elements was added over the central platforms in 2000.

Ride the rails: A 1.5-hour train ride from Helsinki, Finland’s former capital Turku is a great destination for travelers interested in seeing more of the Finnish coast and archipelago. It’s home to a medieval old town, Scandinavia’s largest surviving castle, and family-friendly theme-, adventure- and waterparks. Book your train tickets in advance to grab one-way saver fares.

Book it: From $10, vr.fi

Courtesy of ADIF Railways In the 1980s, Atocha train station’s original building was transformed into a large atrium.

Madrid Atocha

The Spanish capital’s eclectic Atocha station was designed in part by Gustave Eiffel; his influence is most apparent in the train shed’s arched steel-and-glass roof. When traffic at the station outgrew the original 1892 building in the 1980s, an annex with 25 platforms was added, and the old platform area was converted into an atrium full of several thousand tropical plants from around the world.

Ride the rails: A round-trip ticket to Toledo from Atocha is only $12.50, so the 30-minute journey is a reasonable day trip, but it’s worth staying overnight to watch the sun set over the 14th-century San Martin Bridge after a day of exploring. Start at Puerta de la Bisagra, the medieval gate to the old city, and be sure to visit Cristo de la Luz Mosque, Tránsito Synagogue, and the city’s Gothic cathedral.

Book it: Round-trip from $12.50, renfe.com

Photo by Kartinkin77/Shutterstock The painted-tile murals at São Bento station tell stories of Portuguese history.

São Bento Railway Station

Porto, Portugal