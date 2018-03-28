8 European Hotels With Truly Iconic Views

There’s nothing dreamier than a room with a view, and these luxurious hotels are perfectly positioned to give you the best views of some of Europe’s most memorable sights.

Few things in life are better than walking onto the balcony of your hotel room or gazing out its window and seeing a truly iconic, jaw-dropping view of one of Europe’s grandest cities. When you’re planning your next European adventure, these eight hotels are sure to please; not only do they offer luxurious accommodations and enticing, world-class food and drink, but they also boast some of the most envy-inducing views on the continent. Because everything is better with a view. Courtesy of Hotel Aldon Kempinski Hotel Adlon Kempinski The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin The historic, bullet-ridden walls of Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate are mere steps away from the Hotel Adlon, just across the Pariser Platz. The Adlon first opened in the early 1900s, but bullets also marred the hotel’s walls during the end of World War II. The property was rebuilt in the 1990s, and the resulting masterpiece has undergone several rounds of expansions since. The famed gate is particularly stunning when lit up in the evening. Courtesy of Il Salviatino Il Salviatino The Duomo and the City of Florence

Florence is renowned as one of the world’s most beautiful cities. You could climb up to the Piazzale Michelangelo, along the southern bank of the Arno, to catch a glimpse of its grandeur; or better still, book a stay at the Il Salviatino, a restored 15th-century private villa set in the hills northeast of the historic city center. Start your day with the hotel’s delightful breakfast spread while taking in an expansive, unparalleled view of the city below. After a day of exploring, return to the two-tiered swimming pool, which, hidden by cyprus trees, offers a slice of Tuscan serenity. Courtesy of Hotel Le Richemond Hotel Le Richemond

Lake Geneva and the Jet d’Eau Geneva’s famous fountain, Jet d’Eau, proudly soars 460 feet above its eponymous lake. The fountain has been located near the western tip of the lake for over 125 years (after a slight relocation just five years after it was initially built), and one of the best places to view the display is at the Hotel Le Richemond, a five-star lakefront hotel. Enjoy an indulgent, modern French meal at the hotel’s Le Jardin, walk it off with a stroll around the lake, and return to your room to soak up the splendor of Switzerland’s international hub from your window. Courtesy of Hotel Villa Dubrovnik Hotel Villa Dubrovnik Dubrovnik’s City Walls You’ll undoubtedly walk the city walls of Dubrovnik, which enclose its old city and its endless orange-tiled roofs, while visiting it, but your best bet for viewing the imposing fortified structure in its entirety is a stay at the chic Hotel Villa Dubrovnik. The property is a 15-minute walk from the old city’s eastern entrance, the Gate of Ploče, but why walk when you could hop aboard the Villa Dubrovnik’s private boat for a quick ride into town? Truth be told, you may never leave the property at all, given the otherworldly sunsets you’ll also see from your balcony. Courtesy of InterContinental Budapest InterContinental Budapest Buda Castle in Budapest

