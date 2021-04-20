Paris in Photos

Catacombs of Paris, Part two

Some halls lead to widenings which have been turned into small rooms, with stone benches and desks and candles placed all around.One of such rooms was converted into a cinema, with movie characters painted all over the walls. You can see Charlie Chaplin, Batman, Edward Scissorhands, Dirty Harry and many others. Another one was converted into a library. You can find various books, take them to read and leave your own. However, it is a bit empty now, because humidity has destroyed many books. One spacious section consisting of several rooms is made into ‘’The Beach’’ a place where parties are held every weekend. Although it is impressive, I liked this part the least because of the smell of urine, cigarettes and alcohol. Cataphiles are also inclined to redecorating the catacombs by stone-carving or masonry so in one place they have built a regular little castle. That castle was the end of my sightseeing tour and I have to admit, after a whole day spent underground, I couldn’t wait to get out into the sun. And the bones? Yes, I’ve seen them too. Hundreds, thousands of bones lying in piles on the floor and several skulls arranged on a stone shelf. Allegedly there are bones of several French Revolution leading figures. Whether a leading figure or an ordinary man, seeing their bones cast away, all mixed, exposed for others to touch and destroy them, made me feel anxious and brought up that eternal question - what happens with us when we close our eyes for the last time?’’