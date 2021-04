Paris in Photos

I have had this idea of what Paris was like since I was a little kid. Having had an exchange student from Paris live with me for a year, I felt that I had somewhat of an idea of what it must be like. But that was far from the truth. Looking out of the window on my 8 pm flight that Thursday night, I saw the Eiffel Tower all lit up for the first time and it was beautiful. It it something that I have seen so much in movies, TV, replicated in Vegas and more, but nothing sufficed till I got to actually see the real thing with my own eyes. Staying at a hostel nearby, we started off the trip with a classic walking city tour done by Sandeman’s, it was a 3 hour tour that took us around some of the main attractions in Paris. A few that we visited were St. Michel fountain, the Love Lock Bridge, Louvre Museum, and the Tuileries Garden. After the tour we came across the Musee de l’Orangerie and saw the beautiful Water Lilies paintings done by Claude Monet and a few other famous painters works such as Picasso and Matisse. Working up quite an appetite we grabbed a bottle of champagne and some macaroons from the famous Laduree, and trekked over to the Eiffel Tower to see it, this time, up close and personal.The Eiffel Tower, if you are not aware of already, was built in 1889 as the entrance arch for the World Fair. It was only supposed to be up for 20 years until one man (who also happens to be the architect for the tower), Gustave Eiffel, persuaded France to keep it up. It is something I would recommend everyone to see (especially if you are into architecture). It was a fabulous night and one I will not forget. The second day we took the train to the beautiful and historical Versailles and strolled through the gardens and castle just as Marie Antoinette and King Louis XV once did. The gardens were very beautiful but the castle… it was absolutely spectacular! I don’t think I have ever seen such elegance and wealth portrayed in a living quarter in my life. The most sensational rooms of all, for me, was the Hall of Mirrors and Marie’s bedroom. The attention to detail that is used in each room is astounding and nothing you would see now in the 21st century. The third and final day was a sad one at that. After falling hopelessly in love with this breathtaking city, it was time for me to part ways and that was something I just did not want to do. We woke up that morning and went to the local boulangerie for a delicious chocolate croissant and then went on our way to finish the rest of our site-seeing adventures. Starting off our Sunday morning right, we visited the Notre Dame Cathedral and to our surprise there was a service being held. It was pretty amazing to see a traditional mass in such a historical and well known place. After that we wandered to the Louvre and went to visit the Mona Lisa, which personally, was not as fascinating as I expected, but still pretty cool to see. Fun fact about France is that the first Sunday of every month there are no entrance fees to the churches and museums, so you can explore all of them without spending a dime. We ended the night in the famous Montmartre area where we shopped around the streets and tried some delicious local French food. It was an end to another perfect day. Paris was a place that I just did not want to leave, there was something about it that made me feel a sense of curiosity. And from that, I felt like I did not have enough time to really enrich myself in the culture that is Paris. From the history, beauty, lifestyle that many Parisians live, I was so intrigued to explore the city and see firsthand, all these place that I have seen in the movies and heard about in history books. There is so much to do in this magical city and I hope to go back one day soon to finish my amazing adventure.