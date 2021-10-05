How to Plan the Perfect Road Trip

Photo by Anthony Heflin
By Jessie Beck and Udi Onyile
Oct 5, 2021
Photo by Casey Horner
Planning a road trip doesn’t need to be a chore.
Figuring out road trip logistics can get overwhelming—unless you have the right plan in place.
Road trips can be a wonderful way to travel. Offering the freedom to stop whenever, wherever, they allow you to explore lesser-known corners of the globe, take unexpected detours, and adventure at your own pace. But for many, planning a road trip is less thrilling and more overwhelming—especially if you’re thinking of driving in an international destination with extra logistics to consider.
Fortunately, we’ve done the hard work for you. From choosing the perfect route to making sure you have enough snacks and songs downloaded for the drive ahead, use these tips and resources from the team at AFAR to figure out how to plan your next road trip.
The first (and, dare we say, most fun) step in planning a road trip is to choose your route and itinerary—be it in the United States or somewhere further afield. Whether you have three days or three weeks, below are some of our favorite road trip ideas around the world.
The United States and road tripping are a classic combination. But with hundreds of thousands of miles of highway throughout the country, there are a seemingly infinite number of routes to choose from. Narrow down your options with these road trip ideas:
>> Read more: The 17 Best Road Trips to Take in the United States
Article continues below advertisement
Before buying that Eurail Pass, consider exploring Europe’s scenery by car. Driving in Europe may mean learning a few additional rules of the road (and, depending on the country, getting an international driver’s license) but it’s worth it for those who want to explore harder-to-reach areas. Here are some European destinations best seen by car:
Need more ideas? Consider driving through Mongolia’s deserts and green valleys; explore beaches, wildlife, and wine country on South Africa’s Garden Route; turn this one-day drive along Australia’s southern coast into a weekend visiting national parks, beaches, and Beauchamp Falls; or head out on one of the most epic road trips through South America on a Patagonian drive through small Andean villages and dreamy lakes.
>> Read more: 8 Incredible European Road Trips to Take
Whether you’re taking your own car cross-country or renting one abroad for the weekend, the most essential part of any road trip is choosing the right vehicle.
While a standard rental car works for most road trips, renting an RV or camper van might be a better choice for those who want flexibility in where they stop for the night, to sleep outdoors in comfort, or even take their work setup on the go.
Alternatively, consider driving an electric car to minimize your eco-footprint. Roadways are becoming increasingly more accessible to these types of vehicles (Colorado is one great example of a state with EV-friendly routes), making the choice of going electric more feasible and road trips more sustainable.
>> Read more: The Best Places to Take Your Van on a Vanlife Adventure
Article continues below advertisement
Once you know where you’re going and how, it’s time to nail down the details by mapping your route, picking the stops along the way, and booking hotels, restaurants, or activities.
It can be a lot to keep track of, so consider using a road trip planning app like Roadtrippers to help with the route and pit-stop planning. If you prefer to play your overnight accommodations by ear, download Hotels Tonight to book last-minute hotels as you go (if you aren’t already driving your bed around with a van or RV rental).
If you want to take the stress out of planning entirely, though, there are also several companies that will plan your entire road trip for you, such as All Roads North and CrushGlobal, for a fee.
>> Read more: The Best Tools and Apps for Planning a Road Trip
You have your itinerary picked out. Dates set, hotels booked. Your car (or RV, van, or stylish Airstream) is reserved and ready. Now all that’s left is packing your bags and prepping for the drive.
As for any trip, you’ll need to pack your standard travel items (clothing, toiletries, chargers, and the like). However, you’ll also want your car to be prepared in case of an emergency—no matter what adventure your plans may include.
Article continues below advertisement
Our essential road trip packing list details all the items you’ll need, but some additional, important items to bring on your drive include a car charger, like the Otterbox USB-C and USB-A Fast Charge Dual Port Car Charger ($30, otterbox.com), to keep devices charged on the go. Also pack a car safety kit. Hopefully, you won’t have to use it, but a kit like the AAA Traveler Road Kit ($41, amazon.com), will have you prepared in case of a dead battery, minor car issues, as well as some basic first-aid scenarios.
Whether you plan to make something at home before you hit the road, or pick something up on the go, no road trip packing list is complete without a snack (or three). If you’re not sure what to bring, some of our favorite, healthy road trip snacks include:
Be sure to bring along a cooler to keep everything fresh, and pack reusable cutlery for impromptu picnics along the way.
To stay entertained on the road, load up your phone with podcasts, music, and audiobooks before you go. Old favorites are always good to have on hand (especially those songs you can’t help but sing along to), but if you’re looking for some new inspiration, here are some of our top picks:
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy
more from afar