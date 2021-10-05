How to Plan the Perfect Road Trip

Figuring out road trip logistics can get overwhelming—unless you have the right plan in place.

Once you know where you’re going and how, it’s time to nail down the details by mapping your route, picking the stops along the way, and booking hotels, restaurants, or activities. It can be a lot to keep track of, so consider using a road trip planning app like Roadtrippers to help with the route and pit-stop planning. If you prefer to play your overnight accommodations by ear, download Hotels Tonight to book last-minute hotels as you go (if you aren’t already driving your bed around with a van or RV rental). If you want to take the stress out of planning entirely, though, there are also several companies that will plan your entire road trip for you, such as All Roads North and CrushGlobal, for a fee. >> Read more: The Best Tools and Apps for Planning a Road Trip Get ready to go: packing, entertainment, and snacks Photo by Bohdan Stocek/Unsplash Pack plenty of healthy snacks, like whole wheat crackers, to keep you fueled during long stretches of driving. You have your itinerary picked out. Dates set, hotels booked. Your car (or RV, van, or stylish Airstream) is reserved and ready. Now all that’s left is packing your bags and prepping for the drive. Pack your bags and your car As for any trip, you’ll need to pack your standard travel items (clothing, toiletries, chargers, and the like). However, you’ll also want your car to be prepared in case of an emergency—no matter what adventure your plans may include.

