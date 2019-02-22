The Essential Songs Every Road Trip Playlist Needs

Download these classic tunes before you hit the open road—because all long drives are best enjoyed with good music at top volume.

Windows down, music blasting, scenic landscapes all around—these elements are all crucial for a road trip. Long drives are just one of the many ways that travelers can move from one destination to another, but they’re particularly special because they allow for uninterrupted soundtracks. And the real magic of these road adventures takes place on the journey, in moments that are enhanced by a spectacular playlist. We polled AFAR staffers about the timeless tunes they love to play during their road trip travels. Even if you don’t have a long drive planned, these 20 classic road trip songs might inspire you to go on a cr0ss-country adventure. During the early stretch . . . “Road to Nowhere” by Talking Heads Every road trip involves a little bit of getting lost, and it’s during those moments that this Talking Heads hit is most uplifting. Written by David Byrne for the 1985 album Little Creatures, “Road to Nowhere” is intended to present a “resigned, even joyful look at doom," according to album liner notes from Byrne. With lyrics like, “Taking that ride to nowhere / We’ll take that ride . . .” this song is all about enjoying the ebb and flow of adventure. “Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman Opening with the lyrics, “You got a fast car / I want a ticket to anywhere,” this tune tells the story of a person imagining life in a different place. Escape and the desire to get out on the road are central themes of the song, which is why Chapman’s 1988 record is a great addition to any cross-country playlist. “Send Me on My Way” by Rusted Root Simply put, “Send Me on My Way” is a joyous-sounding tune worth blasting (loudly) on any type of escapade. The song doesn’t detail a particular narrative, but sonically, it exudes an extremely carefree sentiment. Plus, lyrics like: “I would like to reach out my hand / I may see you, I may tell you to run / You know what they say about the young” add to the encouragement of adventure. “Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now” by McFadden & Whitehead On long road trips, it’s necessary to up the in-car energy level for both the driver and passengers every now and then. McFadden & Whitehead’s soulful 1970s hit always does the trick, with lyrics like “Ain’t no stoppin’ us now / We’re on the move (yeah) / Ain’t no stoppin’ us now” set against the backdrop of an undeniable disco groove. “Wild Horses” by The Flying Burrito Brothers

“Wild Horses” was originally written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards for the Rolling Stones’s 1971 album Sticky Fingers. But Gram Parsons, a member of The Flying Burrito Brothers (and a longtime friend of Richards’s) asked the musicians for permission to release a version of the song by his band. The Flying Burrito Brothers’s recording of “Wild Horses” was released before the Stones’s version. Both tracks serve as an ode to life on the road: In the liner notes of a 1993 Rolling Stones compilation album, Richards explained that the song is about “being a million miles from where you want to be.” Related 5 Tips for Planning (and Surviving) a Mega Road Trip For some musical inspiration . . . “America” by Simon & Garfunkel This classic song about two lovers’ cross-country journey on a Greyhound bus is an epic anthem for starry-eyed wanderers. It describes the in-between moments of travel—looking out the window, stopping for a cigarette, “counting the cars on the New Jersey turnpike,” and searching for the meaning of life on the open road. “Ramblin’ Man” by The Allman Brothers Band The Allman Brothers Band’s guitarist, Dickey Betts, wrote this loosely autobiographical song about a man who lives in a constant state of travel. The lyrics, “Lord, I was born a ramblin’ man / Tryin’ to make a livin’ and doin’ the best I can” are a meditation on what it’s like to move continuously from one place to another—a feeling road-trippers are familiar with, whether the lifestyle is temporary or ongoing. “Truckin’” by The Grateful Dead This Grateful Dead tune, penned by Jerry Garcia, Phil Lesh, Bob Weir, and Robert Hunter, turns the band’s experiences on the road into a metaphor for navigating life’s changes. The bluesy song, which was recognized by the U.S. Library of Congress as a national treasure in 1997, ponders existential thoughts, among them: “What a long, strange trip it’s been . . . ” “Born to Run” by Bruce Springsteen The 1975 jam that propelled Bruce Springsteen (“The Boss”) to rock-and-roll stardom has essentially been solidified as an enduring all-American escape anthem. Throw on the rebellious ballad—which is included in The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s “500 Songs That Shaped Rock and Roll”—before cruising down the highway on a sweet joyride. “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd This classic sing-along is dedicated to Alabama, but the lyrics were actually dreamed up by Lynyrd Skynyrd’s band members Ed King, Gary Rossington, and Ronnie Van Zant—none of whom were from the southern state. Despite the song’s complicated back story, it’s hard to resist belting out the catchy chorus at least once on a U.S. road trip. Related Put a New Twist on Route 66—Make It an American Whiskey Road Trip When it’s time for a loud sing-along . . . “Tiny Dancer” by Elton John The lyrics to this 1970s hit were inspired by Elton John’s first trip to the United States with cowriter Bernie Taupin. The song was popularized as a road-trip classic after being featured in the 2000 movie Almost Famous. During the scene, disgruntled members of a rock-and-roll band remember why they love each other after singing “Tiny Dancer” in unison on their tour bus. “I Want to Break Free” by Queen Queen’s “I Want to Break Free” encapsulates the basic need for independence and exploration. The lyrics tell the story of a restrictive romantic relationship, but when you’re driving on the open road blasting, “When I walk out that door / Oh, how I want to be free, baby . . . ,” those words can stand for so much more. “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by The Proclaimers