On the Road: Epic Trips to Tackle in Your Van

You could start at the Canadian border (or in Vancouver, if you’re ambitious) and wind your way through redwood groves, wine countries, and desert landscapes down to Baja. But if you’re new to the game, consider parking in one spot for a while; you’ll minimize the stressors of driving and instead simply enjoy the lifestyle. Ventura, a Southern California city with beachside RV parking, has hosted a vanlife community since long before the hashtag, and Baja’s on-beach camping and sparkling Sea of Cortez make it a popular winter escape for all types of overland travelers. Route 66 An American classic, Route 66 is traditionally motel territory. But while you won’t find as many campsites full of like-minded road warriors as you would in California, there are still a number of KOA campgrounds along the way, as well as swathes of wide-open (and dare we say underappreciated) BLM land. Road-trip friendly infrastructure makes this drive a great one for anyone attempting a first extended vancation. (Kitschy roadside diners can be a welcome relief after a few days cooking in a cramped campervan kitchen, and there are plenty of gas and service stations—some of which are even famous stops along the route.) Route 66 is a road made for moseying. Plan to spend two weeks or more exploring small-town historic districts like Galena, Kansas, and Amarillo, Texas; embracing your inner-artist in the VW van–loving Albuquerque; and stopping to photograph Oklahoma’s Milk Bottle Grocery and Blue Whale of Catoosa, as well as every other quirky landmark. Related Put a New Twist on Route 66—Make It an American Whiskey Road Trip National Parks Loop There are 417 U.S. National Park Service (NPS) sites—parks, seashores, historic sites, battlefields, and more—and you could, like blogger and LGBT activist Mikah Meyer, drive your converted cargo van to every single one of them. A more reasonable, though still ambitious, route would take you to the 57 national parks in the continental United States (driving to Hawaii, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and American Samoa gets complicated). But the beauty of a national parks road trip is that you can customize it.