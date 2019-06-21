15 of the Best Audiobooks for Road Trips

Laugh-out-loud memoirs, poignant novels, even a Pulitzer Prize–winning play are among the picks for our favorite audiobooks to listen to on your next long drive.

Blasting that mix you made in high school is always a great kickoff to a road trip, but what do you do after “Life Is a Highway” plays for the fourth time? Here are our 15 picks of books old and new, expertly read by the authors or professional actors, all of which will make you want to plan a road trip and drive all night long. Cover images courtesy of the publishers Engrossing Fiction for Adults Dive into other worlds and compelling characters with these page-turners. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine

by Gail Honeyman (Penguin Audio, 2017) This blockbuster best seller about two bumbling loners who inch toward love has been optioned for Hollywood by Reese Witherspoon. It won the Audie in Fiction for reader Cathleen McCarron in 2018, and her performance wonderfully captures Honeyman’s warm and clear style. Buy Now: amazon.com Children of Bone and Blood

by Tomi Adeyemi (Macmillan Audio, 2019) This gripping work of fantasy won Audiobook of the Year for 2019, read by Bahni Turpin, who has built a loyal following as the reader for several well-known novels by African American authors. Author Adeyemi draws on West African themes and culture, creating a world in which in her young protagonist, Zélie Adebola, must work with a rogue princess to strike down the monarchy that killed her mother and to learn to control her own magical powers. Buy Now: amazon.com An American Marriage

by Tayari Jones (Recorded Books, HighBridge 2018) In 2018, this title was long-listed for the National Book Awards, won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work in fiction, and was selected by Oprah for her eponymous book club. Veteran audiobook readers Sean Crisden and Eisa Davis take on the parts of Roy and Celestial, newlyweds whose lives are destroyed when Roy is arrested and imprisoned for a crime Celestial knows he did not commit. You won’t want to hit stop as you’re learning what happens to them. Buy Now: amazon.com Cover images courtesy of the publishers Obsessive Nonfiction The real-life twists and turns of these three books will keep you listening mile after mile. The History of Rock ’n’ Roll in 10 Songs

by Greil Marcus (Audible Studios, 2014) Legendary music journalist Marcus, who made his reputation at Rolling Stone and The Village Voice, cleverly teaches the history of rock music by focusing on 10 songs, all lesser-known but oft-recorded standards. Musician Henry Rollins is the reader of this book, which shares Marcus’s thoughts and research on recordings by Joy Division, Beyoncé, Amy Winehouse, and many more. You’ll come away newly aware of rock’s many branches, as well as with an updated playlist. Buy Now: amazon.com Heartland

by Sarah Smarsh (Simon & Schuster Audio, 2018)

Read by the author, Smarsh’s book has a subtitle that sums it up: “A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth.” She recounts her upbringing as a fifth-generation Kansas wheat farmer, and her perspective—from a hardscrabble life in rural middle America—is too rarely encountered in mainstream media. Heartland is eye-opening, as well as beautifully written and read, sure to keep your attention while driving. Buy Now: amazon.com Furious Hours

by Casey Cep (Random House Audio, 2019) The newest book on our list is also the buzziest, since it manages to combine true crime and To Kill a Mockingbird. Cep’s book digs deep into the history of Alabama serial killer Willie Maxwell, as well as Harper Lee’s intention to write about the trial of Maxwell’s murderer, perhaps an attempt to follow up Mockingbird with an In Cold Blood–style book of her own. Reader Hillary Huber unspools Cep’s tale so adeptly, you’ll be tempted to keep driving just to listen to it. Buy Now: amazon.com Cover images courtesy of the publishers Works Read by a Big Cast Sometimes a sweeping epic with a gigantic cast is exactly what you need to take your mind off, say, bumper-to-bumper gridlock on I-95. Lincoln in the Bardo

by George Saunders (Random House Audio, 2017) Winner of the 2017 Man Booker Prize, Saunders’s quirky novel about Abraham Lincoln, his dead son Willie, and a huge array of recently alive people they meet in a cemetery also won the 2018 Audie Audiobook of the Year. No surprise, considering that the cast of readers includes Nick Offerman, Lena Dunham, David Sedaris, Saunders himself, and many other famous voices. Those familiar with Saunders’s work—and the names on that cast list—will already know that the book is funny as well as profound. Buy Now: amazon.com Angels in America

by Tony Kushner (Random House Audio, 2019) Kushner’s play won the Pulitzer Prize upon its premiere in 1992, but the audiobook is a recording of the great American classic’s 2018 stage revival, specially made for listeners at home. Kushner wrote additional stage directions in order to help clarify the action for listeners. They’re read by award-winning actors Bobby Cannavale and Edie Falco, who join the rest of the Broadway cast, including Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane, in a sweeping drama about the Rosenberg Trial, Roy Cohn, the Church of Latter-Day Saints, and the AIDS crisis in America. Buy Now: amazon.com Cover images courtesy of the publishers For the family J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series, read by actor Jim Dale in the American version, are widely considered the gold standard in family-friendly audiobooks. If you’ve already listened to all seven books in the series, these newer titles for middle grade and young adult readers will also keep your crew entertained. Just Under the Clouds

by Melissa Sarno (Listening Library, 2018) This lovely novel is intended for middle grade kids, but those older and younger will like it as well. Sarno writes movingly about a girl struggling with homelessness along with her family in New York, and audiobook reader Monika Felice Smith evokes each character vividly. Tender and funny, as well as educational. Buy Now: amazon.com

