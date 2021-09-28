The Perfect Road Trip on the Minnesota River Valley National Scenic Byway

A drive along this southern route reveals endangered landscapes, historic sites, and a German-style brewery that survived Prohibition.

Stretching across southern Minnesota from Big Stone Lake to Belle Plaine, the Minnesota River Valley National Scenic Byway offers a nature-filled trip through the Midwestern heartland. Along the way, you’ll have opportunities to learn more about Dakota Indian heritage, explore state parks, and even visit a brewery or two, giving you a taste of the unique, unhurried life in this part of the state. For help planning the ultimate road trip on the byway, we’ve rounded up the best stops along the route, from some of the oldest rock outcroppings on earth to the site where the U.S.–Dakota War started in 1862. Just don’t forget to download a good playlist. Big Stone Lake State Park Ortonville In addition to its namesake body of water, Big Stone Lake Park is home to oak savanna, or native prairie, which is considered an endangered ecosystem in Minnesota. In the Scientific and Natural Area where the oak savanna thrives, visitors can see gorgeous wildflowers in the spring and summer or watch for several different bird species. Of course, fishing on the lake is also an option here, as is lakeside camping. Pets are allowed at the campsites, and there are restrooms and showers for those who prefer not to totally rough it. Courtesy of Clean Up the River Environment At 3.6 billion years old, the Gneiss Outcrops are some of the oldest known rocks on earth. Gneiss Outcrops Granite Falls If you’ve been driving the byway for a while, a stop at the Gneiss Outcrops will be a welcome—and beautiful—change of pace. Located within a large meander in the Minnesota River, the designated Scientific and Natural Area features ancient rocks that have survived Paleozoic seas, the migration of continents, and the weight of glacial ice. Formed approximately 3.6 billion years ago, the outcrops are among the oldest known rocks on the earth’s surface. Over the past few decades, they’ve become even more significant as other outcrops along the Minnesota River have been exploited for granite mining, housing, and recreational use. Explore the area in early July to see the yellow blossoms of the rare plains prickly pear cacti anchored in the crevices of lichen-covered rocks. Between the two major rock outcrops lies a natural lake where you can enjoy sweeping views across the Minnesota River Valley. While the surrounding area has no maintained trails or other recreational facilities, it’s popular for hiking and bird-watching in the summer, and snowshoeing and cross-country skiing in the winter. Adjacent to the outcrops is the Minnesota River Water Trail, a 318-mile route that runs from St. Paul to Ortonville and is perfect for paddlers of all skill levels. Courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society Learn all about the Dakota people and their history at the Lower Sioux Agency. Lower Sioux Agency Morton

No trip through Minnesota would be complete without learning about the state’s Native American history. One of the best places to do so is the Lower Sioux Agency, where the U.S.–Dakota War broke out in 1862. In the years following the signing of the Mendota and Traverse des Sioux treaties of 1851, tensions mounted as the U.S. government failed to make payments and provide the food and supplies it had promised to the Dakota people. Eventually, the strain between the Dakota and the newly formed Minnesota government erupted, resulting in a historic battle at this very site. Today, visitors to the Lower Sioux Agency can tour a Dakota history exhibition, then follow a half-mile trail to a restored U.S. government building from 1861. There are two other short trails on the property that follow the Minnesota River to spots like the site of a former blacksmith’s shop, plus a museum store stocked with Native American books and gifts. If you stop by on a weekend, you might catch one of the regular programs on Dakota life and nature. Courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society Dating to 1871, the Harkin Store still features some original products on its shelves. Harkin Store New Ulm An authentic general store from 1871, the Harkin offers a kitschy step back in time that shouldn’t be missed when driving the Minnesota River Valley National Scenic Byway. Once the social center of the community, the store was where townsfolk and farmers gathered to buy groceries, barter for supplies, and share gossip. Many of the store’s original goods remain on the shelves today, taking visitors back to a simpler time in history. Open from late October to early May, the store also features costumed staff, special programming on Sundays, and a gift shop stocked with knick knacks. Visit to examine the wares, check for mail in the mail slots, or grab a seat by the stove and enjoy a game of checkers. Then head to the porch and enjoy sweeping views of the Minnesota River Valley. Photo by Paul Stafford/Explore Minnesota Tourism The oldest family-owned brewery in Minnesota, Schell’s survived Prohibition and is still thriving today. Schell’s Brewery New Ulm The second-oldest family-owned brewery in the United States—and the oldest in Minnesota—Schell’s started way back in 1860, long before the craft-beer craze of today. Founded by German immigrant August Schell, the brewery managed to stay open during Prohibition and continued to thrive afterward, challenging traditional German brewing ideals while also paying homage to its roots. In the 1980s, Schell’s was among the first breweries to start producing craft beers, beginning with a German lager that’s still popular today.

