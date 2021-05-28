Colorado’s Scenic Byways Could Be Your First Electric Road Trip

By electrifying its most scenic byways, the state is inviting sustainable travelers to explore further.

Each of the electric byways will also be near one of the 34 fast charging corridor stations being installed along major thoroughfares of Colorado’s highest trafficked roads. As of May 2021, 9 of the 34 locations are operational; all 34 stations will be operational by the end of 2022. Courtesy of Woods Distillery Woods High Mountain Distillery in Salinas offers charging and a drink (for non-drivers). While the charging at these stations will be quick, it will also allow drivers time to get out and explore. “The reality is most people don’t sit in their cars while charging,” says PT Wood, the owner of Wood’s Distillery in Salida and the town’s mayor, who’s been involved in the project. “They walk around and spend money at restaurants and shops”—which can be a boon to local economies. That’s especially true for locations with Level 2 chargers, which Colorado is also prioritizing installing along the electric byways. These charge at 240 volts, which take significantly longer than their counterparts to offer a full charge—think 4 hours for the Mini SE Hardtop to up to 12 hours for the Tesla Model S. These are often better used as an overnight option at properties that offer them, like the Sonnenalp in Vail or the Surf Hotel in Buena Vista. Courtesy of Colorado Tourism Office Colorado aims to electrify all its scenic byways.

Before driving the 40-mile Lariat Loop, for example, which starts near Golden and winds its way through the foothills of the Rockies, you can power up at two Level 3 charging stations just off I-70 or a wealth of Level 2 stations in Golden and Morrison. That’ll give you plenty of freedom to stop and hike the hundreds of sandstone steps at Red Rocks Park or the hilly, pine-strewn paths overlooking Morrison in Lair o’ the Bear Park Open Space; tour the MillerCoors Brewery just outside of Golden; or swim, paddle, and boat around Evergreen Lake Park. And if you’re continuing west instead of returning to the Denver Metro Area, you can charge in Frisco; the town recently installed a free charging station right off Main Street (head to the Walmart off Route 9 for a fast charge if you’re short on time). Traveling sans gas gets a little dicier when you’re navigating the serpentine curves of the roads that make up the section of the Top of the Rockies Byway from just outside of Vail up to Leadville. As leafy forests give way to rocky outcrops and snow-covered summits up on Tennessee Pass, it can feel like driving Rainbow Road in Mario Kart; all that climbing (not to mention the drop in temperature the higher your elevation) can drain an EV’s battery faster. Leadville only has a single Level 2 charger, but if you’re forced to plug in, there are plenty of ways to kill time in the highest incorporated city in the United States: Grab a Reuben made with house-cured brisket at the historic Silver Dollar Saloon, visit the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum, or bike or walk the paved Mineral Belt Trail, which passes Silver Boom–era mining structures. Photo by Rich Morgan/Unsplash Colorado presents myriad options for stretching those post-drive legs.

