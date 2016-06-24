Take the Ultimate Spanish Road Trip From Barcelona

Leave behind the beaches of Barcelona and drive northwest, toward the French border, and you’ll soon find yourself passing through historic villages that get smaller as mountains loom larger. This is adventure territory, home to Spain’s wild Pyrenees Mountains and Aigüestortes and Estany de Sant Maurici, the only national park in Catalonia. Less than four hours from Barcelona, the region is a weekend road-tripper’s dream, one that invites snow sports in winter and hiking the rest of the year. Spain requires that visiting drivers carry an international driving permit, so be sure to grab yours before you leave. Here’s the best three-day itinerary to experience this off-the-beaten-path destination.

Day 1: Historic Salt Mines, Golden Witches, and Michelin-Starred Cuisine

First stop on this five-town day? Gerri de la Sal, a medieval monastic city located on the banks of the Noguera Pallaresa river. Head for the Salt Museum, where you’ll learn about Gerri de la Sal’s intertwined history of salt, wealth, and death: A lack of iodine proved fatal to this once prosperous city’s salt-mining industry.

After your salty morning, drive on until you reach Sort, which means “luck” in Catalan—an apt name for a city famous for its lottery shop, Bruixa d’Or, or the “Golden Witch.” If you want to play the lottery in Spain, this is the place to buy your ticket. Thanks to a slew of local players who won huge prizes, people now travel from across Spain and even neighboring France to try their luck, particularly during Christmas lotteries such as El Gordo and El Niño. El Gordo is the second-longest running lottery in the world and, with a total prize payout of over €2.5 billion, the biggest worldwide. Tickets are €200 each, so most locals—even those who don’t gamble the rest of the year—tend to buy a few décimos, or tenths, of a ticket. The good news for international travelers: You don’t have to be a Spanish citizen to win as long as you’re over 18.

From Bruixa d’Or, head next door to Nyam!, an elegant gastrobar, for cocktails and tapas. (Wondering how much to tip? We have you covered.) The bar is outfitted with golden brooms and sculptures of the famous witch, a cartoon-like woman with a nose like one of Gumby’s legs, a pointy hat, and a gold jacket with bell sleeves. Nyam also sells golden witch souvenirs (such as a gold cape) as well as local arts, crafts, and edibles.

If the tapas haven’t filled you up, have lunch in Sort’s Michelin-starred restaurant, El Fogony, or head up the mountain to Restaurante El Pigal Casa Kiko in the town of Llesui for hearty traditional fare paired with sweeping views. Admire the pastures full of cows and horses, both bred for food in this region. (Avoid dishes marked poltre if you’re not interested in trying horse.) After lunch, take a tour of the village’s Romanesque church before you head back down the mountain.

Twenty minutes later, you’ll hit the town of Escaló, where you can see a rare and well-preserved example of a vila closa, a fortified medieval community where the outer walls of the houses and buildings form a protective wall around the streets with gates at either end.

Continue to Espot, one of the gateway towns that surround Aigüestortes national park, and settle into an apartment at Les Picardes, which has views of the city’s elegant Romanesque bridge. For dinner, sample local specialties like trout in almond sauce and cannelloni stuffed with wild mushrooms at Juquim.

DAY 2: Cursed Peaks and Romanesque Churches

If the weather permits, head out for a morning of mountain exploration with an Aigüestortes park ranger. Depending on the time of year, you can either snowshoe or hike—just make sure you get a good shot of Els Encantats, the park’s famous twin peaks. Legend has it they’re petrified hunters, cursed for hunting and ridiculing the faithful during the Saint Maurici holiday. If you’d rather not be on foot, you can tour the park in a 4x4 taxi. Either way, be sure to pack water and a sandwich—there’s nowhere inside the park to buy food or drinks.

After lunch, drive to the town of Esterri de Aneu. The Ecomuseu is a local highlight, and guides here will explain the area's history, including how one local family rose to wealth and power in this rural locale. Next, head to nearby Son, a mountain village, to see the paintings in the local church. To one side of the altar, there’s a particularly interesting mural of Lucretia, a wife and mother who, in most tellings of the Roman legend, kills herself to save her family’s honor after being “disgraced” by rape. In this painting, however, the rapist is stabbing himself.

Venture on toward Isil for a look at another Romanesque church. In this case, the exterior is more interesting than the interior. If you visit near St. John’s Eve (June 23), stay to catch Les Falles, a multi-day festival involving flowers, fire, and fireworks. To celebrate, villagers hollow out huge logs, fill them with straw, ignite them, and carry them down the mountainside after sunset.

Otherwise, it's time to turn around and start heading back to Barcelona. Drive until you get to Montardit de Baix, a small village less than two miles from Sort. Book a table at the tiny village’s main culinary attraction, El Celler dels Joglars. With its curving organic forms and colored lights, the restaurant’s decoration can be described as Gaudí meets magic forest. While the decor alone would lure in some customers, the real draw here is the kitchen. Locally sourced ingredients are prepared in dishes like beef cheek with wild mushrooms in chocolate sauce, and Llesiu potatoes served with walnut pesto, chimichurri, and a regional specialty, sweet allioli, a Spanish aioli made with quince. Just be sure to bring your appetite—the portions are generous.

After dinner, sleep off your feast at Hotel l’Alcova, conveniently located next door.