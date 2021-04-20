Arches National Park

The Fiery Furnace

The US national parks are all wonderful, but the ones in Utah are the most diverse and amazing. Each one is different with dramatic rock formations and ecosystems. Arches Park is full of sandstone that has been weathered into arches, deep gorges, open valleys, and winding canyons. The Fiery Furnace (pictured) is a catacomb of rock, easy to get lost in, and hotter than blazes in the summertime.



The town of Moab is nearby with good restaurants and hotels, campgrounds are available inside and outside the park, and you can go on river tours or kayak on the mighty Colorado river which runs right past the city. Fall is the best time to go. The winds are mere breezes, there are fewer people, and the temperatures are perfect. Always take twice the water you think you'll need if you go hiking!