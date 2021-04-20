Arches National Park
Utah, USA
| +1 435-719-2299
More info
Nature's Frame at Delicate ArchUtah's famous license plate landmark, Delicate Arch, sits on the edge of a spiral rock wishing well, a massive replica of those that you throw a coin into at the mall. Hike the 1.5 miles to the rim just before sunset to watch the orange sandstone vibrantly light up as the arch perfectly frames the snow-capped mountains in the distance.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Magic Tree in Moab
While hiking around in Arches National Park, my husband and I came across this tree. The branches seemed to be magically casting a smoke-like pattern into the clouds that just begged to be photographed. It also holds a special place in my heart because it was in this Park that my husband proposed - a day earlier.
almost 7 years ago
The Fiery Furnace
The US national parks are all wonderful, but the ones in Utah are the most diverse and amazing. Each one is different with dramatic rock formations and ecosystems. Arches Park is full of sandstone that has been weathered into arches, deep gorges, open valleys, and winding canyons. The Fiery Furnace (pictured) is a catacomb of rock, easy to get lost in, and hotter than blazes in the summertime.
The town of Moab is nearby with good restaurants and hotels, campgrounds are available inside and outside the park, and you can go on river tours or kayak on the mighty Colorado river which runs right past the city. Fall is the best time to go. The winds are mere breezes, there are fewer people, and the temperatures are perfect. Always take twice the water you think you'll need if you go hiking!
The town of Moab is nearby with good restaurants and hotels, campgrounds are available inside and outside the park, and you can go on river tours or kayak on the mighty Colorado river which runs right past the city. Fall is the best time to go. The winds are mere breezes, there are fewer people, and the temperatures are perfect. Always take twice the water you think you'll need if you go hiking!