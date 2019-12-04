Find Your Winter Wonderland in These 6 Stunning National Parks

With fewer crowds, dramatic landscapes, and an abundance of outdoor activities, these beloved parks may even be better in the off-season.

Winter in the national parks is a spectacle of contrasts: Rouge-tinged cliffs stand out against white snow, and the stars seem to dazzle more brightly against dark skies. Storied sights and iconic drives that are jammed with selfie-takers and shuttle buses in peak season become silent and serene in cold weather. Timid wildlife venture further out to forage and also become easier to spot against the snow. And special National Park Service winter activities offer new and unusual ways to discover the season’s extraordinary beauty. So pack your hat and gloves and head out to explore these winter wonderlands, each of which has something truly special to offer during this time of year. Photo by Shutterstock Bison, elk, wolves, and other animals come down off the mountains and into the valleys of Yellowstone during winter. Yellowstone Best Wildlife Viewing In Yellowstone, winter is one of the best times of year for wildlife viewing and photography: Bison, elk, moose, mule deer, wolves, and coyotes venture down from the snowy peaks and gather in Lamar Valley and other lower elevation meadows. Bobcats and foxes prowl along Yellowstone River, and owls swoop out of the forest in search of prey. On winter days, the park is blissfully quiet. Most roads inside the park are closed except to snowmobiles and specially designed snowcoaches that can navigate the unplowed roads. You can book ski, snowshoe, snowmobile, and coach tours through Yellowstone National Park Lodges to visit favorite attractions, including Firehole Basin, Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone, and Old Faithful. Or go deeper into the snowy landscape with biologists and naturalists from Teton Science Schools on a multi-day Winter Wildlife and Wolves of Yellowstone safari experience. For a truly unforgettable New Year’s Eve, book a stay at the Old Faithful Snow Lodge—which is open exclusively in the winter and is only accessible by over-snow shuttle or snowmobile—and join the hardy revelers who gather for a midnight geyser-watch to cheer the last eruption of the old year and welcome the first splash of the new. Photo by Shutterstock Chaco Culture National Historical Park is a designated International Dark Sky Park. Chaco Culture National Historical Park Spectacular Stargazing

