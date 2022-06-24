Even if you only have a day or two to explore, these road trips deliver natural swimming holes, stunning views, and good eats aplenty.

In the largest state in the contiguous United States, it can take hours just to drive out of Texas, especially if you live in the center—say, near San Antonio or Austin. So, when most Texans plan road trips, it’s usually an in-state jaunt. The good news is thanks to its size, there are so many scenic things to see and do within the borders of the Lone Star State. Texas sits in an interesting geographical position and boasts 10 different, distinct biomes—it’s not all rolling tumbleweeds and high desert—so there will be plenty of scenery to enjoy. Some areas of interest to consider for your trip: the piney woods and Louisiana-like swamps of East Texas; the charming knolls of the Hill Country (and all the clear, cool rivers that run through it); the enchanting, mountainous West Texas desert; the rolling plains of the Panhandle. If you’re a history buff, there are many historical museums, towns, and monuments to add to your itinerary. Texas was its own country for nine years, something no other state can claim, and has all of the drama, military conflict, and political spats that go along with nation building. With more than 16,000 historical markers throughout all 254 counties of the state, be ready to tap on the brakes and pull over for a quick stop. As John Steinbeck noted in Travels With Charley, the smaller a town is, the more historical markers it is likely to have. Perhaps what makes a Texas road trip truly unique and worthwhile are the distinctive communities you’ll encounter. Most of central Texas was settled by German immigrants and many small towns in the area—like Gruene, Fredericksburg, and New Braunfels—have German-style restaurants, shops, even festivals, like Wurstfest. South Texas is home to the second-largest population of Latino people in the country after California, with a vibrant Tejano culture that’s been around for centuries. (I sure hope you like Tex Mex.) For a more traditional Southern jaunt, head to Houston where the drawls grow longer, the sweet tea flows free, and the barbecue ribs are as sweet as honey. All of that, and I haven’t even talked yet about Buc-ee’s, aka the best (and cleanest) gas station chain ever and current record holder for the largest gas station in the world. Consider stocking up on beef jerky and beaver nuggets while you’re there and picking up a chopped brisket sandwich. And keep your eyes peeled for those good ol’ mom-and-pop diners as well—they might be selling homemade pies that put your mama’s recipe to shame. Oh, and don’t forget to make a pit stop for barbecue if you happen to be near one of the best ’cue joints in Texas. Ready to ride? Here are the seven best Texas road trips to take this summer: Photo by jamsedel/Shutterstock Highway 170 partially runs along Texas's border with Mexico, making for striking canyon views. 1. Lajitas to Presidio Start: Lajitas

End: Presidio

Distance: 50 miles

Recommended time: One day In the far reaches of West Texas, in the desolate-yet-beautiful borderlands between Mexico and the U.S., is Highway 170, arguably one of the most gorgeous drives in the whole country. Don’t just take my word for it—in 2008, National Geographic Traveler named it one of the nation’s most scenic highways, along with classics like California’s Highway 1. You could begin this journey in either direction, but the canyons are most spectacular if the drive starts in the small town of Lajitas (not much there besides a high-end golf resort and air strip) and ends in the slightly bigger small town of Presidio. There are no tourist traps or cultural stops along the way; this is a drive purely for enjoying the ruggedness and solitude of the Texas desert landscape. Be sure to bring snacks or enough food for a roadside picnic—there are plenty of places to pull off from the road and enjoy a scenic meal. For fans of Lonesome Dove, consider a detour to see the casita that served as Maria’s Ojinaga home in the miniseries Streets of Laredo, in the ghost town of Contrabando within Big Bend Ranch State Park. And if you happen to be driving from Presidio to Lajitas, try going the extra 13 miles to Terlingua, where you can refill on fuel and refill your belly at the legendary Starlight Theatre Restaurant and Saloon—the margaritas are chilly and strong. Photo by Mae Hamilton The Davis Mountain Scenic Loop begins and ends in Fort Davis. 2. Davis Mountains Scenic Loop Starts and ends in: Fort Davis

Distance: 75 miles

Recommended time: One day

