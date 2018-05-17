Zion National Park

Get to know Zion’s most famous feature via a ride on the free shuttle bus to the canyon. Once oriented, exit the bus and explore natural features like the Emerald Pools and the Temple of Sinawava, a highly photogenic orange sandstone buttress at the head of Zion Canyon. Visit the park’s Visitor Center, Human History Museum, or Nature Center to learn about the park’s natural and cultural resources. Once you’ve got a good overview of the park, interact more deeply through hiking, horseback riding, or other activities. The play of light over Zion’s sandstone at sunrise and sunset is astounding, so make sure to rise early or stay late at least once on your visit.