This Pass Makes Visiting National Parks Easier and Less Expensive

An easy, affordable way to access the country’s most iconic landscapes can make all the difference for anyone who loves exploring the great outdoors.

The America the Beautiful Pass—as the name suggests—is designed to encourage the public to explore the country’s natural and cultural landmarks. For an annual fee of $80, the pass provides heavily discounted entry to more than 2,000 federally managed recreation areas across the United States, including national parks, forests, and wildlife refuges. A visit to those landmarks would otherwise cost between $10 and $40 per entry without the America the Beautiful Pass.

Whether you’re planning a national park road trip or looking for a peaceful weekend escape to a national forest, the America the Beautiful Pass offers affordability, convenience, and an open invitation to wander. This is how you can make the most of the pass and its benefits.

What Is the America the Beautiful Park Pass?

The America the Beautiful Park Pass was introduced in 2004 under the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act. It grants entry to federally managed lands across the country. That includes all of the current 433 National Park Service units (including national parks, national monuments, national forests, and 25 other types of designations), as well as areas overseen by the Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and USDA Forest Service.

How much does the America the Beautiful Pass cost?

The pass is $80 per year and allows two pass holders to be listed on it, each marked with a signature on the back of the card. However, there are ways to get free or discounted passes:



Senior Pass : For U.S. citizens or permanent residents age 62 and older, the annual pass is only $20. Seniors can also buy a lifetime pass for $80.

For U.S. citizens or permanent residents age 62 and older, the annual pass is only $20. Seniors can also buy a lifetime pass for $80. Military Pass : The annual pass is free for active-duty military members and their dependents. There’s also a Military Lifetime Pass that extends to veterans and Gold Star families.

The annual pass is free for active-duty military members and their dependents. There’s also a Military Lifetime Pass that extends to veterans and Gold Star families. Access Pass : Free lifetime pass for U.S. citizens or permanent residents with permanent disabilities

Free lifetime pass for U.S. citizens or permanent residents with permanent disabilities Fourth Grade Pass : Free for fourth graders and their families through the “Every Kid Outdoors” initiative spearheaded by the federal government to get children that age exploring the natural world.

Free for fourth graders and their families through the “Every Kid Outdoors” initiative spearheaded by the federal government to get children that age exploring the natural world. Volunteer Pass: This free annual pass is for individuals who dedicate 250 volunteer hours to federal lands. Those hours can be accrued over one or multiple years, though the pass is only good for one year following the completion of the service. Volunteers need to work with their local federal recreation site supervisor or volunteer coordinator to track their hours.

With the exception of the lifetime passes, each pass is valid for one year from the date of purchase. Each pass covers entrance fees and day-use fees at federally managed sites. Present the pass at the recreation area’s entrance or display it on your dashboard when parking at parks with unstaffed entrances.

The pass doesn’t cover fees for camping, tours, or special permits (such as backcountry or river permits) or costs for concessions (like boat rentals, horseback rides, or guided tours). It also doesn’t apply to fees at state or local parks, which operate independently from federal lands.

How much does the pass save you?

If you’re a frequent parkgoer, the pass can save you serious cash compared to individual entrance fees. While some parks are free year-round and all parks offer complimentary entrance on certain days, per-use entry fees can add up. For context, one visit to Yosemite National Park in a private vehicle costs $35—nearly half of the America the Beautiful Pass cost for the year. The pass also simplifies travel by allowing more seamless entry to participating sites.

How to get an America the Beautiful Pass

There are a few ways to purchase the pass, including:



Online: Order one through the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) store and have it mailed to you. While you can pay extra to have the pass sent overnight by FedEx, USGS notes on its website the standard delivery service ($10 or free for purchases over $100) is best for those who do not need their pass within 10 days. By phone: Call the USGS at 1-888-275-8747 (then select option 2) to place your order (the standard shipping options mentioned above apply) In person, at retailers: Buy a pass at outdoor retailers such as REI and L.L. Bean. In person at the parks: Buy the pass at one of the more than 1,100 participating federal recreation sites. This is the best option if you want to start using the pass immediately. Bonus: When you purchase the pass at a park, 80 percent of the revenue from the purchase goes directly to that park for its own use.

One final note: Once you have your pass, make sure you keep it in a safe place. The pass is nonrefundable and cannot be replaced if lost.

