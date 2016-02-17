What it's Actually Like to Go Forest Bathing

Stretched out in downward dog, I exhale deeply as I focus on a falling leaf and a bee buzzing nearby. I'm feeling especially Zen as I move through the asanas, largely due to the fact that today, instead of hopping on the subway to rush to class, I slowly hiked through untouched Tennessee forest to reach my "studio," essentially a deck in the woods.

I’m forest bathing—the Japanese tradition of immersing oneself in nature as a form of preventative medicine and therapy—on Blackberry Farm, a working farm and inn in Tennessee’s Smoky Mountains.

While Blackberry Farm might be better known for its belly-filling “foothills cuisine”—a medley of fine dining and down south specialties—its recently launched Wellhouse, a spa and wellness center, provides ways to burn off those well-enjoyed calories, too. With over 9,200 acres of wooded terrain, the luxury resort has embraced the growing trend of forest bathing with its Deep Healing Woods program, which includes forest runs, endurance hikes, and in-forest yoga and meditation.

What are the benefits of practicing yoga in the woods? For starters, there is plenty of room to spread out your mat, and given that there's no signal to speak of out here, you know that no one's phone will interrupt class. Studio walls are replaced by tree trunks, so instead of focusing on a paint splotch or nail while you hold a pose, you can concentrate on a cloud puff or a ladybug landing on your arm.