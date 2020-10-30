17 Beaches in Costa Rica That’ll Have You Running for Your Passport

Costa Rica offers the stuff of vacation advertisements: horses galloping on a white-sand beach, surfers crouched in an enormous barrel wave, sea turtles gently nesting just steps from the ocean. Notice a sandy theme? The country has more than 800 miles of coastline and 300 beaches, divided between its Pacific and Caribbean sides.

Now that the country is—as of November 1—reopening to American travelers (without a COVID test), it’s time to talk beaches. Surfing is a big draw, of course. With waves and ever-shifting trade winds coming from the Pacific and the Caribbean, surfing in Costa Rica presents all kinds of conditions and challenges for surfers of various skill levels.

But there is a beach for every sort in Costa Rica, whether you want to a remote cove to hide from the crowds, a calm beach suited for young children, a shore with excellent wildlife-spotting potential, or a busy surf beach with plenty of nightlife possibilities. Ready to find yours?

Caribbean side beaches

Beaches on the Caribbean side of Costa Rica are the ones printed on tourist brochures and postcards. That is to say, they’re practically perfect: think smooth shores slope gently into calm waves and views framed by palm trees. Beaches are arranged here from north to south. (Note that Costa Rica has several beaches with the same name, so watch for that when researching or booking anything.)

Photo by Kevin Wells Photography/Shutterstock Come summer, baby sea turtles are a common site in Tortuguero National Park.

Playa Tortuguero

Best for: turtle lovers

In Spanish, tortuguero translates roughly to “turtle region” and this beach in Tortuguero National Park, a protected sanctuary, does not disappoint. Tortuguero is less of a lie-about beach—for humans. For the shelled reptiles, it’s sandy heaven. To spy green sea and hawksbill turtles nesting, visit from July through October (August is considered peak nesting month).

To see the rarer leatherback, visit from February to April. You’ll want to book with a guide for two reasons: 1) The park is accessible only by boat or plane and 2) Turtles typically nest at night—and visitors are prohibited in the park after 6 p.m., unless with a guide. Reserve ahead of time or take your pick of the many outfitters in Tortuguero Village, the hotel- and restaurant-packed gateway town.

Photo by Jesse Garcia/Shutterstock Playa Negra’s sand is composed of volcanic material—hence the black hue.

Playa Negra

Best for: walkers, swimmers, amateur surfers

The beach town of Cahuita is particularly notable because of its national park, which fronts white-sand beaches and impressive coral reefs. Cahuita is also just north of one of Costa’s Rica’s best black-sand beaches, Playa Negra. The sand here is an inky black and stretches for six long, picturesque miles. The waves of the Caribbean are gentle enough for swimming but can offer enough action for newbie surfers, too.

Playa Salsa Brava

Best for: expert surfers—or those who just want to catch an epic sunset

This Caribbean beach is one of Costa Rica’s best surf spots: It attracts surfers from around the world who want to tackle Salsa Brava’s notoriously challenging break. The beach itself is a lovely place to camp out and wade while watching brave souls barrel ride hundreds of feet across the sea. Salsa Brava is on the edge of the Puerto Viejo beach town; there are plenty of amenities nearby, including the beloved Lazy Mon beach bar. Sunsets in this part of the country are particularly spectacular.

Playa Chiquita

Best for: those who want to ride horseback on the beach, nudists, open-minded families

Small and quiet, the pristine Playa Chiquita offers calm waters perfect for snorkeling and families with little kids. Horses are a common appearance—there are several outfitters that offer rides down the beach in this area. Warning to parents: Given Playa Chiquita’s private location—a stretch of rain forest separates the beach from the main road and there’s not much signage—it’s also a popular spot for those who prefer to sunbathe sans clothing.

Photo by Chrispictures/Shutterstock Playa Punta Uva looks almost too dreamy to be real.

Playa Punta Uva

Best for: swimmers, snorkelers, tentative surfers

If you’re looking for a postcard-perfect Caribbean beach, Playa Uva ticks all the boxes. Gentle waves lapping at creamy sand? Check. Window-clear waters, perfect for snorkeling? Check. Quiet, ample space, and a ridiculous number of palms with excellent hammock potential? Check, check, and check. A hikeable peninsula that splits the beach into north and south adds intrigue.

Playa Manzanillo

Best for: swimmers, snorkelers, seafood obsessives

It’s quiet in the fishing town of Manzanillo, where the homes are on stilts and you can’t throw a starfish without hitting a seafood restaurant. The town is part of the Gandoca-Manzanillo Wildlife and Marine Refuge, and the beach reflects that: the protected waters bathe coral reefs alive with marine creatures, and the beach is backed by a stretch of rain forest and mangroves. It’s gorgeous to boot, with white sand sprouting swaying palms and almond trees.

Pacific side beaches

The Pacific coast runs the length of the country’s western edge, and the landscape is more varied and rugged than on the Caribbean. For surfers, water sports aficionados, and beach bums, the Pacific is filled with riches. Adventurous travelers who crave remote beaches will find plenty of options to get away from the crowds. Beaches are arranged here from north to south.

Playa Conchal

Best for: swimmers, snorkelers, families, scuba divers

The pink-sand shoreline of Playa Conchal, a laid-back beach in the Guanacaste Province, is made up of almost 3 million tiny shells. Ponder the magnitude while swimming in the calm bay, or snorkeling in the abundant reef. While the beach feels remote—it’s rimmed by thick forest and there’s no adjoining town—a couple of luxury hotels, including the W Costa Rica and the Westin Conchal, mean you can make Playa Conchal home for at least a few days.

Photo by Max Herman/Shutterstock There’s a mix of everything, from soccer to swimming, at the popular (but not overcrowded) Playa Tamarindo.

Playa Tamarindo

Best for: surfers of all levels, animal lovers of all stripes

An odd mix of green space—it’s part of Guanacaste’s Las Baulas National Park—and lively beach town, Tamarindo isn’t exactly hidden. But what it lacks in under-the-radarness, it makes up for in excellent beaching. Surfers short on time can surf several types of breaks within close proximity. Animal lovers can look for howler monkeys and nesting sea turtles or take a horseback ride down the two-mile-plus beach. Sunbathers who like to chase beach days with nighttime carousing will find pristine sands (awarded Costa Rica’s Blue Flag for ecofriendly practices) and plenty of restaurants and bars a short stroll away.

Playa Negra

Best for: expert surfers, those who want to get away from it all

Costa Rica’s Pacific coast [offers] world-class surfing, especially at Playa Negra in Guanacaste province. The superlative, not-for-newbie waves and the beach’s isolation make for extraordinary adventure. The nearby town of Los Pargos supplies a smattering of “civilization”—cutesy hotels, boutiques, restaurants—and top venues for dining and sleeping include Villa Deevena and Café Playa Negra. —Evan Upchurch

Photo by Norbert Achtelik Sámara Beach surrounds a crescent-shaped bay with excellent swimming and surfing.

Playa Sámara

Best for: surfers of all levels, foodies

In an isolated corner of the Nicoya Peninsula, Playa Samara is one of Guanacaste’s most beautiful beaches, right at the spot where the five-hour drive from San José to the Pacific ends. As befits great shorelines, you’ll find top surf, boom-boom nightlife, and a winning small-town Costa Rica vibe that still seems like a secret, very worth the trouble it takes to get there. Pizza, burgers, and tacos fly beachside at Lo Que Hay; sexy, casual Microbar is ground zero for artisanal suds and flirt. —Evan Upchurch

Playa Mal País

Best for: surfers of all levels, fishermen and women, birders