Why Now Is the Time to Visit Toronto, According to a Local

One of the fastest-growing and most multicultural cities in North America, Toronto is always buzzing. But this year, a wave of hotel openings, restaurant debuts, and cultural milestones makes it an especially exciting time to visit Canada’s largest metropolis.

Summer is peak season, with more than 60 festivals bringing the city to life, from the Toronto Caribbean Carnival (aka Caribana) in August to TIFF premieres and red carpets in September. That momentum carries into the fall with new museum exhibitions, performances, and culinary events as diverse as the city itself.

Whether you’re sipping cocktails among art installations, indulging in a neo-Chinese tasting menu, or catching a game featuring one of the city’s five major professional sports teams, there’s never been a better time to experience Toronto.

Here’s what to check out this year.

Upscale restaurant Nobu also has hotel locations in Barcelona, Santorini, and Chicago. Courtesy of Hotel Nobu

New hotels to check into

Nobu has officially landed in Canada. Opened in June, the brand’s first Canadian hotel outpost, restaurant, and residences combo debuted in Toronto, soaring above the historic Pilkington Glass Factory in two towers. Housed between the 41st and 45th floors, the 36-room Nobu Hotel Toronto is both intimate and sleek, offering panoramic views of the CN Tower and Lake Ontario. Guests can look forward to the brand’s signature Japanese cuisine at its two-level Nobu restaurant with a sushi bar, minimalist-yet-plush rooms with spa-like bathrooms (complete with deep-soaking tubs), and perks like complimentary cruiser bikes and breakfast at Sakura Lounge.

Only steps from Union Station, the new Union Hotel Toronto blends boutique charm with downtown convenience. The 189-room property opened in April and is a love letter to homegrown talent, with Canadian art, small-batch bath products, and the cozy Humble Donkey café spotlighting local vendors, such as Sam James Coffee and Breadhead Bakery.

Legacy hotels are also getting a glow-up. The Four Seasons Toronto completed a multimillion-dollar revamp last year, adding more Canadian art and high-tech upgrades to its already luxe 259 rooms and suites. Meanwhile, the Westin Harbour Castle celebrates its 50th anniversary with a $50 million renovation, giving its 450 lake-facing rooms a serene, wellness-inspired refresh.

New on the hotel restaurant front, Hotel X at the Exhibition Place debuted the Play Book Commons in May, an American Italian steakhouse that doubles as a sports theater. Whether you’re in town for a Blue Jays game or the FIFA World Cup—Toronto will host some games in 2026—it’s a fine spot to indulge in wagyu and cocktails without missing a play.

General Public, one of the many noteworthy restaurants in the Toronto restaurant scene, has the atmosphere of a high-end English pub. Courtesy of General Public

Restaurants and bars to plan a trip around

While the historic St. Lawrence Market remains a cornerstone, a new gathering place has emerged at Waterworks Food Hall in King West. Set in a restored heritage building, the culinary hub brings together 15 artisanal vendors, dynamic art installations, and communal tables—both indoors and out. This summer, it debuted two vibrant new patios perfect for open-air sipping and socializing.

Set behind the Richmond Gates, the Secret Courtyard Garden channels a laid-back town square vibe, complete with rotating pop-ups and artist collaborations. Don’t miss Wednesdays, when Grape Witches—a women-founded natural wine bar and shop—hosts by-the-glass pours and creative workshops.

Also new this summer is Civil Parks, a lively 100-seat patio off Brant Street from the team behind the award-winning Civil Works and Civil Liberties. Inspired by the neighboring St. Andrew’s Playground, the cocktail bar aims to spark childlike joy in grown-ups. Civil Works partner and senior executive barback Nick Kennedy says drinks aim for “bright, savory flavors” and cocktails “feel nostalgic and elevated.” Take the flaming Baller Colada (served in a pineapple) from a menu that unfolds like an amusement park map.

Following the city’s retro-leaning culinary wave, General Public on Geary Avenue leans into the nostalgia of the classic British pub, courtesy of restaurateur Jen Agg (Grey Gardens, Le Swan, and Bar Vendetta). Come for the happy hour burger (served from 4 to 6 p.m.) and stay for the lamb tartare and banoffee pie. Over on Ossington, Linny’s also has a throwback vibe, serving up steakhouse-meets-classic-deli fare like thick-cut, house-smoked pastrami.

In Chinatown West, Yan Dining Room offers a 26-seat neo-Chinese tasting menu from chef Eva Chin (formerly of Momofuku). The monthly rotating dishes highlight Chin’s heritage and Canadian ingredients like B.C. rockfish, Ontario honeycrisp apples, and Nova Scotia sustainable green crab. Further west on Dundas, Ayla Upstairs offers a twist on Hong Kong comfort food, with dishes like crispy prawn toast with everything-bagel spice and a cozy setting to match.

The Gardiner Museum, which focuses on ceramic works, is in downtown Toronto. Photography by Tom Arban Photography inc.

Can’t-miss cultural events

Drawing tennis fans from around the world, the National Bank Open returns to Sobeys Stadium from July 26 to August 7. Music lovers have plenty to look forward to as well. Rogers Stadium, now the city’s largest concert venue, is hosting a packed lineup this season, with headliners like Blackpink, Hozier, Oasis, and Coldplay.

Later in the summer, the city shifts into cinema celebration mode as the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) turns 50. To mark the occasion, TIFF Lightbox will screen 50 iconic films that shaped its legacy, all leading up to the official festival dates from September 4 to 14.

As the weather cools, Toronto’s museums step into the spotlight. Gardiner Museum will debut a transformed ground floor this year, complete with a new maker space and yelákhwaˀ, an Indigenous gallery showcasing ceramic works from Manitoulin Island, Six Nations, and Curve Lake.

“Due to the breadth of ceramic production in the region and the number of Nations, there are many makers who haven’t been represented within museum or gallery spaces in Toronto,” Franchesca Hebert-Spence, curator of Indigenous ceramics at Gardiner Museum, said in the Indigenous gallery announcement. “The works that will be included within yelákhwaˀ are largely community productions presented alongside information devoted to each maker and the unique history of making in each community.”

Across the street, the Royal Ontario Museum is currently showing Saints, Sinners, Lovers, and Fools: 300 Years of Flemish Masterworks, which runs until January 2026. On October 11, the museum will debut its family-friendly Sharks exhibit, on view through March 2026.

At the Art Gallery of Ontario, Canadian art takes center stage. Joyce Wieland: Heart On runs until January 2026, while David Blackwood: Myth & Legend opens October 8. From July 8 through early December, visitors can also try the new Art Rate Monitor, a wearable device that tracks your heart rate as you move through select exhibitions. The result? A personalized digital report details which pieces sparked the strongest emotional reactions, your preferred color palette, and your unique “art persona”—a fitting souvenir from one of Canada’s most creative cities.