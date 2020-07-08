Camping Checklist: The Gear You Need for a Very Comfy Night Under the Stars

Plus a detailed, downloadable version that you can use for your next campout

Camping means different things to different people. Some travelers relish the idea of roughing it with only the basics; some haul around bed frames, generators, and other (burdensome) comforts. We prefer a happy medium: This list is for the camper who wants to gaze at the Big Dipper instead of an LCD screen and who prefers a comfy chair to the ground. Our gear recommendations soften camping's roughest edges without eclipsing nature itself—and without overburdening travelers with bulky, fussy items. Our in-field testing prioritized performance, aesthetics, and innovation and compared the latest inventions to the standbys we've used over more than two decades of camping in cabins, campgrounds, and backcountry corners. Here's what you need to pack for camping made comfortable. Tent Like your house, your tent must provide reliable protection from the elements and space to store your stuff. The Big Agnes Big House 4 ($380) does all that—and the soaring, 68-inch-high ceiling even lets you walk around inside. Whereas many large tents collapse in high winds, the four-person Big House is stable in storms. You can keep the interior clean and organized thanks to a doormat and 10 interior pockets—we love the optional clip-in Corner Bar ($20) accessory that keeps your beverage upright—and the whole shelter packs into a carry on–sized shoulder bag. For something a little smaller, the 106-pound Thule Tepui Ayer 2 ($1,200) clips to a car's roof rack and sets up faster than traditional ground-level models. However, the access ladder can complicate nighttime potty missions. The Mountainsmith Bear Creek 4 ($180) boasts a 70-square-foot floor that gives two occupants plenty of elbow room, and a small vestibule shields shoes from rain. You can also pitch just the fly and ground cloth to create a breezy sunshade for beaches and picnics. Sleeping Bag Yes, you can get a great night's sleep while camping, but you'll need comfortable bedding that's not constrictive. As with your bed at home, the NEMO Tango Duo ($400) system wraps a cloudlike comforter around a mattress—in this case, two 20-inch inflatable air pads held together by a soft and breathable slipcover, creating a surface a few inches narrower than a standard full-sized bed. Filled with responsibly-harvested 650-fill down insulation, the comforter features stretchy stitching that lets sleepers move freely. And the removable, machine-washable slipcover makes laundering easy. The North Face One Bag ($289; $399 long, pictured at top), on the other hand, is multiple sleeping bags in one. The three interchangeable layers adapt to varying temperatures: Combine them all for a 5°F rating, zip away the top layer for 20° nights, or remove the cozy middle layer (stuffed with premium 850-fill down) for a warm-weather 40°F bag. The whole system weighs less than four pounds and packs as small as a fireplace log. Mummy bags feel like straightjackets to side sleepers, who need extra space to curl their knees. The unique hourglass shape of the NEMO Disco 30 ($260; $280 long) makes it lighter and more packable than rectangular bags, while still allowing sleepers the freedom to bend their legs and change positions throughout the night. Sleeping Pad Sleeping on the ground is a sticking point for many would-be campers, but the 5.4-pound Helinox Cot One ($300) offers an appealing alternative: Its lightweight aluminum struts support a stretched-fabric cot that hovers 6.5 inches off the ground. (An optional $90 leg-extender kit increases the height to 19 inches.) The resulting air space keeps you cooler on hot nights, and the taut design doesn't sag, so it's supportive yet comfortable. Place any sleeping pad on top and you've got an enviably plush sleeping surface that packs to the size of a 24-ounce water bottle. If you are sleeping on the ground, roll out the Exped MegaMat 10 ($199), which some campers claim is comfier than their bed at home. The air-and-foam combo stays flat and supportive when sleepers change positions, and four-inch-thick cushioning cradles their hips and shoulders. Pillow One way to make camping feel luxurious is to bring your pillow from home. But when cargo space is limited, opt for the collapsible Big Agnes Sleeping Giant Pillow Deluxe ($40), an air pillow with a sleeve of memory foam that soothes weary heads. Illustration by Emily Blevins Tip: Download or save this image to use for your next camping trip. Lighting

