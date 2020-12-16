Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Germany, Classic and Cool

Sponsored by German National Tourist Board
In few countries do the timeless and the timely coexist like they do in Germany. Wander medieval streets, dine at a Michelin-starred restaurant, and end the night at a club where the DJ of the moment is spinning. Whether you want to visit classic sights or explore the latest trends, Germany offers travelers “smart luxury”—your dollar goes further and a good value is a given. As you explore your passions, you’ll enjoy the service and quality that is synonymous with the label “Made in Germany.”
Save Place

Ringhotel Schloss Waldeck

Schloss Waldeck 1, 34513 Waldeck, Germany
Germany is literally dotted with castles, so many in fact that it’s hard to find an exact count though one estimate places the number at 20,000. Spend a night at any of the hundreds which have been converted into hotels, and you’ll experience that...
More Details >
Save Place

25hours Hotel The Goldman

While Germany’s castle hotels let you travel back in time for a night, the country’s many design hotels let you step into the future. Some of the world’s leading architects and designers have created hotels that are often not only places to spend...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Kempinski Hotel Taschenbergpalais

Kleine Brüdergasse 3, 01067 Dresden, Germany
Germany’s cities are home to some of the world’s most historic hotels. They include properties like Berlin’s Hotel Adlon, whose list of famous guests includes Marlene Dietrich, Thomas Mann, and Franklin Roosevelt. The Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten in...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Imperial Baths

54290 Trier, Germany
The very idea of a spa getaway was born in Germany. Spa towns like Baden-Baden, Wiesbaden, and other 19th-century wellness retreats became the models for resorts across Europe and the United States. Some of those original grand old hotels are...
More Details >
Save Place

Kaufhaus des Westens

Tauentzienstraße 21-24, 10789 Berlin, Germany
The largest department store in continental Europe, Kaufhaus des Westens (usually abbreviated as simply KaDeWe) is over a century old and a must for any shopper visiting Berlin. After being largely destroyed in World War II, its reopening in 1950...
More Details >
Save Place

Restaurant Schwarzwaldstube

Germany is, of course, famous for its traditional dishes from sausages to sauerkraut. The country is also, however, packed with Michelin starred restaurants, where chefs are creating some of the world’s most innovative—and always delicious—dishes....
More Details >
Save Place

Porsche Zentrum Leipzig

Poststraße 7, 04158 Leipzig, Germany
There are few phrases that convey luxury and excellence in just two words: French perfume, Russian caviar, and, of course, German automobiles. Some of the country’s most famous exports are the products of its famous automotive engineering. In the...
More Details >
Save Place

Am Leitz-Park

Am Leitz-Park, 35578 Wetzlar, Germany
Careful craftsmanship is increasingly hard to find these days, but in Germany it remains a source of pride. From timeless handicrafts to the latest tech devices, German products reflect a precision and care that make the Made in Germany label so...
More Details >
Save Place

Koblenz

Koblenz, Germany
Charles de Gaulle once famously remarked on the difficulties of governing France, with its 246 different kinds of cheese. That’s nothing compared to Germany, with an estimated 600 types of bread and 1,200 types of pastries and rolls. German...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without