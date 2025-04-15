The Best Way to Explore Europe Is by River Cruise. Here’s Why

Europe’s second longest river, the mighty Danube, connects cultures and countries across the continent, winding through vibrant capital cities and charming, romantic towns. This seven-day itinerary from Emerald Cruises, Danube Delights, passes through four nations along the scenic river—Germany, Slovakia, Hungary, and Austria—offering a distinctive perspective into their past and present through an array of exciting shore excursions.
Take a guided walk along the cobblestone streets of Regensberg’s UNESCO World Heritage-listed medieval center. Join a local family for coffee and cake in their home in Bratislava. Admire artistic masterpieces in Vienna’s finest museums. On board, you’ll enjoy an excellent staff-to-guest ratio, luxurious suites and cabins, and unique amenities, such as an indoor pool that transforms into a cinema space on selected evenings.
Itinerary / 7 DaysPLAN YOUR TRIP
Days 1–2:Discover Budapest's Past
In the evening, meet your fellow passengers during a traditional Hungarian folklore show on board, followed by a dinner of classic Hungarian dishes like goulash and chicken paprikash. Originally two separate cities, Buda to the west and Pest to the east, Budapest is full of historic and charming architecture, including Heroes’ Square and the UNESCO World Heritage–listed Andrássy Avenue, which you’ll visit during a guided coach tour. If you prefer, hike up Gellért Hill for panoramic views of the Danube.
Day 3:Meet the Locals in Bratislava
Day 4:Tour Museums in Vienna
Day 5:Sail Through the Wachau Valley
Afterward, your Star-Ship will continue to sail through Wachau Valley, known for its vineyards, monasteries, and castles, to Dürnstein, a small town in the center of the Wachau wine region. There, you can hike to the medieval ruins of Dürnstein Castle, where King Richard I was held prisoner following his return from the Third Crusade. Cyclists may instead explore the region by bike, riding past terraced vineyards and ruins before meeting your Star-Ship in Dürnstein.