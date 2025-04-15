JOURNEYS

The Best Way to Explore Europe Is by River Cruise. Here’s Why

A luxury cruise through four countries, featuring historic sites, charming towns, and scenic river views.

A view of a bedroom and Budapest through its window in an Emerald Cruises Star-Ship.

Budapest through the window of an Emerald Cruises Star-Ship

Courtesy of Emerald Cruises

Europe’s second longest river, the mighty Danube, connects cultures and countries across the continent, winding through vibrant capital cities and charming, romantic towns. This seven-day itinerary from Emerald Cruises, Danube Delights, passes through four nations along the scenic river—Germany, Slovakia, Hungary, and Austria—offering a distinctive perspective into their past and present through an array of exciting shore excursions.

Take a guided walk along the cobblestone streets of Regensberg’s UNESCO World Heritage-listed medieval center. Join a local family for coffee and cake in their home in Bratislava. Admire artistic masterpieces in Vienna’s finest museums. On board, you’ll enjoy an excellent staff-to-guest ratio, luxurious suites and cabins, and unique amenities, such as an indoor pool that transforms into a cinema space on selected evenings.

Itinerary / 7 Days

A view of the Parthenon-inspired Walhalla Monument in Germany.

Trip Highlight

Bike Tour to the Walhalla Monument

Inspired by the Parthenon, the Walhalla Monument honors distinguished German citizens and towers above the banks of the Danube near Regensburg. Visit it by bike, cycling along the river, or on a guided tour.
An Emerald Cruises ship in the water in front of a historic building in Budapest, Hungary.

Budapest

Courtesy of Emerald Cruises

Days 1–2:Discover Budapest's Past

Welcome to Budapest, one of Europe’s liveliest and most picturesque cities. After being met at the airport and transferred to your Emerald Cruises Star-Ship, you’ll enjoy plenty of free time to explore the Hungarian capital.

In the evening, meet your fellow passengers during a traditional Hungarian folklore show on board, followed by a dinner of classic Hungarian dishes like goulash and chicken paprikash. Originally two separate cities, Buda to the west and Pest to the east, Budapest is full of historic and charming architecture, including Heroes’ Square and the UNESCO World Heritage–listed Andrássy Avenue, which you’ll visit during a guided coach tour. If you prefer, hike up Gellért Hill for panoramic views of the Danube.
A high view of trees and buildings in Bratislava, Slovakia along the Danube river.

Bratislava

Courtesy of Emerald Cruises

Day 3:Meet the Locals in Bratislava

In the morning, relax as you sail to Bratislava, Slovakia’s capital. Your Slovakian guide will take you through the city to uncover preserved medieval fortifications, the ornate Episcopal Summer Palace, and the neo-Renaissance façade of the Slovak National Theatre. Later, join a local family in their home to learn more about their cherished traditions over coffee and cake.
The exterior of the tall, wide yellow and terracotta colored Kunsthistorisches Museum, Vienna.

Vienna

Courtesy of Emerald Cruises

Day 4:Tour Museums in Vienna

The next day, arrive in Vienna, a city renowned for its art scene and baroque palaces. Take a guided tour of the Kunsthistorisches Museum, the largest art museum in Austria and home to masterpieces by Vermeer, Rembrandt, and Velázquez. Alternatively, bike to Danube Island and Prate, the Viennese amusement Park, where you’ll find a 19th-century Ferris wheel.
A tall blue clock tower and buildings in Dürnstein, Austria

Dürnstein

Courtesy of Emerald Cruises

Day 5:Sail Through the Wachau Valley

Wake up in Austria’s magical Wachau Valley and embark on a guided tour of Göttweig Abbey, a magnificent example of baroque architecture with the largest chimes of any church in the country.

Afterward, your Star-Ship will continue to sail through Wachau Valley, known for its vineyards, monasteries, and castles, to Dürnstein, a small town in the center of the Wachau wine region. There, you can hike to the medieval ruins of Dürnstein Castle, where King Richard I was held prisoner following his return from the Third Crusade. Cyclists may instead explore the region by bike, riding past terraced vineyards and ruins before meeting your Star-Ship in Dürnstein.
A view of buildings along the Danube river in Passau, Germany.

Passau

Courtesy of Emerald Cruises

Day 6:See Gothic Architecture in Passau

Spend the morning cruising along the Danube before heading into the heart of Passau, Germany. Located at the confluence of the Danube, Inn, and Ilz Rivers, the hidden treasure is also known as the Dreiflüssestadt or the City of Three Rivers. Set off with a guide to see Gothic and baroque architecture highlights or bike along the River Inn.
A view of a stone arched bridge and buildings along the Danube river in Regensburg, Germany

Regensburg

Courtesy of Emerald Cruises

Day 7:Visit the Medieval City of Regensburg

Wake up in Regensburg, a town whose past spans more than 2,000 years. Head out on a walking tour of its UNESCO World Heritage–listed medieval center, full of narrow cobbled lanes and well-preserved, tall buildings left largely unscathed during both World Wars. Along the way, stop for a taste of local Bavarian sausage. Back on board, a traditional Bavarian band awaits to serenade you on your final night.
