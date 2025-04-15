The Best Way to Explore Europe Is by River Cruise. Here’s Why

Europe’s second longest river, the mighty Danube, connects cultures and countries across the continent, winding through vibrant capital cities and charming, romantic towns. This seven-day itinerary from Emerald Cruises, Danube Delights, passes through four nations along the scenic river—Germany, Slovakia, Hungary, and Austria—offering a distinctive perspective into their past and present through an array of exciting shore excursions.

Take a guided walk along the cobblestone streets of Regensberg’s UNESCO World Heritage-listed medieval center. Join a local family for coffee and cake in their home in Bratislava. Admire artistic masterpieces in Vienna’s finest museums. On board, you’ll enjoy an excellent staff-to-guest ratio, luxurious suites and cabins, and unique amenities, such as an indoor pool that transforms into a cinema space on selected evenings.