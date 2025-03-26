Travel InspirationDestination Spotlight
By Blane Bachelor
  •  March 26, 2025

These Are the Best Countries in the World for Good Work-Life Balance

Lots of time off, generous parental leave policies, and shorter workweeks are a few of the perks of living in these spots.

Many couples paired off and dancing alongside a riverfront among a few trees in Dusseldorf, Germany

The good life in Dusseldorf, Germany, might involve dancing by the river.

Photo by Felix Brüggemann

My family recently marked a big milestone: our five-year anniversary of living in Europe. It’s been a grand adventure, one that started on a tumultuous note when we arrived in Berlin for my husband’s job transfer right before the COVID-19 pandemic upended the world. Even considering those scary, uncertain initial months, we’ve grown to love so much about living in Europe: universal health care, excellent public transportation, and—most notably—a healthier work-life balance than we had in the United States. Ever heard the phrase “Europeans work to live, not the other way around”? We know firsthand that it’s true.

We’re now based in Amsterdam, and perhaps not surprisingly, both our adopted homes of Germany and the Netherlands ranked high on the 2024 Global Work-Life Balance Index (sixth and 11th place, respectively, out of 100 countries). The index, organized by HR-tech company Remote, accounts for factors such as statutory annual leave, sick pay percentage, and parental leave. Another helpful resource for data and trends around work-life balance is the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), an intergovernmental association with 38 member countries.

Looking to achieve a better work-life balance yourself? Taking the OECD data and Remote’s most recent survey into account, here are the countries nailing that precious equilibrium.

New Zealand

Three people wearing yellow life jackets paddle in yellow kayaks in Milford Sound, New Zealand, with trees and mountains in the distance

Kayaking is one of the ways people in New Zealand make the most of their time off.

Photo by Nicram Sabod/Shutterstock

Travelers flock to New Zealand for its stunning natural landscapes: snow-capped mountains, sheep-dotted rolling hills, and rugged coastline. The island nation also appeals to those who want to put down roots and enjoy a laid-back lifestyle. Employees here enjoy generous time off, thanks to a government-mandated rule that entitles them to four weeks of annual holidays (after 12 months of continuous work). Parental leave is also generous, at up to 26 weeks. All of this means residents have plenty of time to explore New Zealand’s myriad delights, spend time with loved ones, or travel abroad.

Germany

Left: People swimming and riding Jet Skis in shallow water between two sandy beaches. Right: Two men walk with their Dalmatian on a dirt park path along a canal.

Long walks with the pooch and waterfront activities are ensured in Germany.

Photos by Felix Brüggemann

While a strong work ethic is highly valued in German culture, Germans also take their downtime seriously. There’s even a law requiring specific time off: The Federal Holidays Act mandates that all employees with a five-day workweek are entitled to 20 days off yearly, though that number is often higher. In 2023, the average hours worked per week for all people employed in the country was 34.3 hours, marking a 4.1-hour decrease since 1991. The country also has experimented with a four-day workweek.

Finally, there’s great news for parents: Germany offers generous parental leave policies (known as elternzeit), with up to 14 months of paid leave, according to the European Institute for Gender Equality.

Denmark

rear shot of a woman in black riding a bicycle across a bridge in Copenhagen, Denmark

Bikes are everywhere in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Photo by Daniel Gebhard de Koekkoek

For more than a decade, Denmark has ranked highly in the United Nations’ World Happiness Report, taking second in the just-announced 2025 ranking behind Finland for the second year in a row. It also ranks as one of the world’s best countries for work-life balance, according to the OECD, and came in third place behind first-place Ireland and second-place Iceland in Remote’s most recent survey. So it’s no surprise that work-life balance is extremely important to Danes. The average workweek is 37 hours, and a minimum of five weeks’ holiday annually is the norm. Vacationing is so important, in fact, that in late July, some offices close altogether. Danes often cycle to work or take advantage of the country’s excellent public transportation, which can make the daily commute less stressful. Don’t forget hygge, a Danish cultural concept that translates to a vibe of coziness and conviviality with loved ones and of enjoying the simple things—pretty much the opposite of slogging away long hours at the office.

Ireland

A paved narrow road cuts through fields and leads to mountains and water in Dingle, Ireland

Open roads and stunning landscapes are fixtures in Dingle, Ireland.

Photo by Michelle Heimerman

The Emerald Isle may be best known for its lush green landscapes and lively, music-loving cities, but it has been steadily gaining traction as an excellent country for work-life balance. It came in first in Remote’s 2024 survey, a remarkable jump from its 24th place in 2023, thanks to the introduction of mandatory sick pay and its high minimum wage (€13.96). Other benefits for Irish workers include generous parental leave.

In addition, according to OECD data, 5 percent of employees work very long hours in Ireland (50 hours or more a week)—significantly lower than the OECD average of 10 percent. That’s a great sign for anyone who loves grabbing a post-work pint at any of the country’s world-famous pubs.

Other countries that have a good work-life balance, according to Remote and OECD:

  • Iceland
  • Finland
  • Norway
  • Luxembourg
  • Slovenia
  • Spain
Blane Bachelor
Journalist Blane Bachelor regularly contributes to outlets including CNN, Conde Nast Traveler, and Garden & Gun. Her main specialties are travel and aviation, but she especially loves offbeat topics (like anything spooky or haunted!). Blane was born and raised in Florida and has lived in four countries abroad. Her current base is Amsterdam, where she resides with her husband and son.
