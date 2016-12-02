Been There, Seen That: Alternatives to Europe’s Biggest Cities

Book a trip to these lesser-frequented spots: You’ll escape large crowds and see the continent through fresh eyes.

If You Like Berlin . . .

Leipzig, Germany





for young artists,

warehouse parties

could be Berlin right

, a 25-acre

studio compound

Wander through

raphy exhibits

Halle 14

for elegant coral-

Claudia Biehne’s

studio

A breeding groundLeipzig, with itsand Soviet towers,after the wall fell.former mill turnedfor 100 artists.provocative photogatand shoplike sculptures atand shop.

Stay at: Pentahotel (from $95) has a lavish breakfast and is located within walking distance of the train station.

If You Like Barcelona . . .

Malaga, Spain





a bounty of trippy

Sunny days by the sea, tapas binges,architecture—it’s Barcelona without all the hippies and students.

What to do: The port city has been occupied by more than five different civilizations in its 2,800 years. Admire the ruins of Phoenician lighthouses and Roman theaters. Back in this century, sip Spanish beer at the new El Rincón del Cervecero.

Stay at: The Hotel Vincci Selección Posada del Patio (from $125) is built on top of the ruins of old Moorish walls.

If You Like Copenhagen . . .

Aarhus, Denmark



Aarhus is full of

minds. Challenge

the calf’s-blood

and

Iceberg

complex. Get around using the city’s easy-to-use light-rail, or do as the Danish do and hop on two wheels.





(from $100)

but inside it’s raw

If You Like Zurich . . .

Like Copenhagen, this second-largest Danish city is home to eye-grabbing modern design and a thriving New Nordic food scene.forward-thinkingyour palate withmacaroons at Frederikshøj admire the spikyapartmentYou enter Hotel Oasia via cobblestones,plank floors and Scandinavian style.

Bern, Switzerland



Bern has the same sophisticated vibe, Old World architecture, and green spaces as Zurich—just with one third of the population.

What to do: It’s all about the good life here. Hike up to Rosengarten, a park with 200 types of roses and sweeping views of the old city. And visit the Zentrum Paul Klee for an exhibit on Klee’s relationship with the Surrealist painters of Paris.

Stay at: The 128 rooms at the Bellevue Palace (from $350) are large and comfortable. Ask for one with a river view.

If You Like Rome . . .

Parma, Italy



first Creative City of

ham and Parmesan

UNESCO named this Italian metropolis the world’sGastronomy thanks to its status as the birthplace of Parmacheese.

What to do: Enjoy langoustines and shrimp beignets at F.I.S.H. Sample salami at the market near Strada Matteo Renato Imbriani. Drink your fill of the local lambrusco. And top it all off with the creamy fior di latte gelato from Cremeria Emilia.

Stay at: Book a room at Hotel Daniel (from $80) for easy access to its restaurant, Cocchi, a shrine to cured meats.

