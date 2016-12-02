Been There, Seen That: Alternatives to Europe’s Biggest Cities

Photo by Jakob Fischer/Shutterstock
Dec 2, 2016
From the January/February 2017 issue
Malaga is located on southern Spain’s Costa del Sol. The Andalucian city is known for its architectural sites, stunning beaches, and excellent cuisine.
Already explored Rome, Berlin, and Barcelona?
Book a trip to these lesser-frequented spots: You’ll escape large crowds and see the continent through fresh eyes.
If You Like Berlin . . .
Stay at: Pentahotel (from $95) has a lavish breakfast and is located within walking distance of the train station.
If You Like Barcelona . . .
Malaga, Spain
What to do: The port city has been occupied by more than five different civilizations in its 2,800 years. Admire the ruins of Phoenician lighthouses and Roman theaters. Back in this century, sip Spanish beer at the new El Rincón del Cervecero.
Stay at: The Hotel Vincci Selección Posada del Patio (from $125) is built on top of the ruins of old Moorish walls.
Aarhus, Denmark
If You Like Copenhagen . . .
If You Like Zurich . . .
Bern, Switzerland
What to do: It’s all about the good life here. Hike up to Rosengarten, a park with 200 types of roses and sweeping views of the old city. And visit the Zentrum Paul Klee for an exhibit on Klee’s relationship with the Surrealist painters of Paris.
Stay at: The 128 rooms at the Bellevue Palace (from $350) are large and comfortable. Ask for one with a river view.
If You Like Rome . . .
Parma, Italy
What to do: Enjoy langoustines and shrimp beignets at F.I.S.H. Sample salami at the market near Strada Matteo Renato Imbriani. Drink your fill of the local lambrusco. And top it all off with the creamy fior di latte gelato from Cremeria Emilia.
Stay at: Book a room at Hotel Daniel (from $80) for easy access to its restaurant, Cocchi, a shrine to cured meats.
