The Single Best Reason to Travel to Germany This Spring Is Asparagus

Spring in Germany doesn’t just mean warmer weather and sunshine. It’s also the start of Spargelzeit: white asparagus (Spargel) season (zeit). Germans love to brag about their food and beer, and nothing ignites their passion quite like white asparagus, aka the queen of vegetables according to Germans. “I love white asparagus, as every good German does,” said Lorraine Haist, a freelance food writer based in Berlin. “I’m from the South of Germany, which is white asparagus paradise. I love Spargel because of springtime, and good family memories, but mostly for the vinaigrette!”

During the baroque period, white asparagus was a luxury commodity reserved for the nobility. To achieve their signature white color and brisk flavor, the stalks of Asparagus officinalis require a signature treatment: a growing season without a hint of sunshine. Sunlight would otherwise activate the plants’ chlorophyll and turn the asparagus green. Historically, it was a high-touch process that commanded a pretty penny at the market. These days, white asparagus has retained its exclusivity—no longer because of its class-related inaccessibility but as a result of its short growing season each spring.

While you can find green asparagus (Grüner Spargel) most of the year either from greenhouses or imported from warmer climates, access to white asparagus is limited because the harvest runs from about mid-April to late June. All across Germany, Spargel is celebrated when the growing season begins. Many restaurants offer special menus showcasing asparagus dishes, like cream of asparagus soup, asparagus with potatoes, and the simple yet classic dish of Spargel with hollandaise sauce. To experience the apotheosis of Germany’s Spargel-love, a trip to the famed Spargelfests in regions such as Baden-Württemberg , Bavaria, and Lower Saxony is in order. The thousands of visitors who attend these festivals add an economic boost to local tourism as well as allowing local asparagus farmers to hawk their stalks and promote their farms.

There is, of course, asparagus eating at a Spargelfest. But there are also carnival rides, asparagus peeling competitions, live music from local acts such as Boney M., DJ Ötzi, and Roberto Blanco, and asparagus-themed parades. Most festivals even crown an Asparagus Queen, who serves as the ambassador for her town or city.

It is difficult to prove how long these festivals have occurred in Germany, but two well-known festivals, held in Beelitz and Schwetzingen , date back to the early 20th century. Beelitz’s first asparagus festival was organized in 1934 as a thank-you for the seasonal workers who had been working in the fields during the heyday of Beelitz asparagus in the 1920s. During World War II and under the Soviet communist regime, locals were not allowed to grow asparagus because it was not deemed sufficiently essential. The harvest—and festival—seasons were revived in the early 1990s by the newly founded Beelitz Asparagus Association.

By contrast, the first asparagus festival in Schwetzingen was a small affair organized by a Schwetzingen nonprofit on June 5, 1904. Eventually, after a long break, the Asparagus Festival made a comeback on May 30, 1926, with a larger-scale festival organized by the Schwetzingen Tourist Office.

“The aim was to create a new, annual homeland festival for the city,” said Stephan Bauer, manager of tourism, press, and public relations for Schwetzingen. “On the one hand, this was intended to maintain a national character by involving local associations, innkeepers, and schools. On the other hand, the city itself is the ‘Asparagus City of Schwetzingen.’ In addition to the Schwetzingen Palace, asparagus was to become the city’s second trademark.”

Festivals to visit

Beelitz

May 30–June 1, 2025

Just an hour southwest of Berlin, Beelitz’s Spargelfest attracts more than 50,000 visitors each year. One of the largest and most popular festivals in the region of Brandenburg, it takes place annually on the first weekend in June, and admission is free. There are carousel rides, several stages with many performances, DJs, a parade, and an appearance by the Asparagus Queen. It is one to add to your white-asparagus bucket list.

Schwetzingen

May 3, 2025

Enthusiasts flock to the “Asparagus Capital of the World” because this festival celebrates not only asparagus but also the city’s long history of cultivation and trade. If you can’t make it to the festival this year, you can always play “spot the asparagus” when you do visit: Asparagus-inspired art is scattered around town, including the Spargelfrau, or “asparagus lady statue.” And check out the Spargellauf, an asparagus-themed relay race around town.

Primavera

May 10, 2025

Primavera is a family-friendly asparagus festival with a cozy neighborhood vibe held in the heart of Berlin. There’s face painting and a craft area for the kids while the adults can drink beer and eat traditional food like asparagus soup, sausages, and smoked fish. There are more than 100 stands to buy niche souvenirs or pick up fresh fruit and a bounty of asparagus stalks. The reigning Asparagus Queen will also be on hand to answer any burning questions that you may have about Asparagus officinalis.