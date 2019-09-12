9 Perfectly Christmassy European Cities Without the Crowds

Get your festive fix at one of these more relaxed European locales.

share this article

As holiday season approaches, many European cities transform into fairy-tale winter wonderlands. Snow blankets the rooftops of Prague, a giant Christmas tree sprouts by Vienna’s Schönbrunn Palace, and stalls spread out along the streets of Frankfurt for one of Europe’s largest seasonal markets. But all this festivity brings huge crowds. There are plenty of places, though, where you can find a more intimate experience. Head to some of these European cities if you want to avoid the masses but still get fully in the Christmas spirit. Winchester, England The 9th-century capital of England is bewitching at any time of year, but December is especially beautiful in Winchester. This peaceful market town lights up during the holiday season, with a Christmas market and an ice-skating rink in the shadow of the medieval cathedral. Attending a service at the cathedral is worthwhile even if you’re not religious; there’s something truly enchanting about hearing Christmas hymns echo through the longest nave in Europe. Don’t miss a ride on the Watercress Line steam train, which runs special excursions around Christmas with mince pies and wine for the adults and gingerbread for the kids. Photo by Val Thoermer / Shutterstock.com A festive Christmas market by night and under a blanket of snow in Coburg, Germany Coburg, Germany The cobbled squares, historic homes, and enormous, imposing castle in this gorgeous Bavarian town are the perfect setting to make all your Christmas fantasies come true. A market features handicrafts by Bavarian artisans, and spectacular lighting displays illuminate the city. There’s organ music by candlelight, horse-and-cart rides through the picturesque streets, and plenty of glühwein to go around. Don’t miss the statue of Prince Albert, Queen Victoria’s husband, who famously brought the Christmas tree to England in the 1840s. Vilnius, Lithuania Lithuania’s capital is one of Europe’s most underrated cities, offering a feast of baroque architecture and a fascinating medieval old town. A romantic destination in winter, as snow frequently settles on the streets come December, it also has not one but nine Christmas markets.

Article continues below advertisement

On various dates throughout December you’ll find mulled wine, pastries, and other traditional fare in Cathedral Square and plenty of gifts and decorations in Town Hall Square. For something a little different, time your visit with the International Christmas Charity Bazaar on December 1 to pick up holiday goods from around the world, or head to the Design Square (December 17–22) for unique finds by Lithuanian designers. Photo by Henryk Sadura / Shutterstock.com Festive lights sparkle at the Grote Markt in Antwerp, Belgium. Antwerp, Belgium This lesser-visited Belgian city is a brilliant festive break, all dimly-lit, cozy pubs with roaring fires and superb traditional beers. Squares throughout the city have alfresco seating with plenty of heaters and blankets; families should head to the Groenplaats for fairground rides to entertain the kids—the excellent Mercado food hall with its global cuisine and gin bar will keep the parents happy. Head to Grote Markt, where the Town Hall sparkles with lights and the historic homes that fringe the square are illuminated after dark. Here you can browse more than 100 stalls with crafts from local designers, artisans, and charities. Indulge in a Belgian waffle, then retire to a table at Elfde Gebod, a traditional pub where hundreds of statues of the Virgin Mary look down on the drinkers. Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy This tiny Italian town of just 6,000 people sits between the peaks of the mighty Dolomites. A ski resort, it’s doused in powdery snow for most of winter, making it a picture-perfect Christmas destination. As part of the holday festivities, a new window of the town hall is lit each night leading up to Christmas, like an architectural Advent calendar. Cortina, unlike many other towns this close to the Austrian border is thoroughly Italian, so you can expect the locals to indulge in the traditional evening passeggiata, strolling and window-shopping. So take to the slopes by day, and spend your evenings in town, walking the car-free Corsa Italia before thawing out in one of the superb pizzerias. Photo by kavalenkau / Shutterstock.com A snapshot taken on Christmas Eve in the French city of Colmar Colmar, France This small town in northeastern France exudes romance year round, but come Christmas time, it’s even more beguiling. Its canals and cobblestoned streets, lined with half-timbered historic houses, are perfect for a brisk winter walk. On Wednesdays and Saturdays throughout the season, children’s choirs take to the water on illuminated boats and sing carols to passersby.

Article continues below advertisement