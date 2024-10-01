The Best Things to Do in Berlin—From Eating Currywurst to Visiting the Berlin Wall

Berlin has a reputation for being unapologetically authentic. It’s long been a haven for outsiders wanting to pursue creative passions and innovative ideas, yet bullet marks from World War II remain etched in the walls, a reminder of its layered history. The city has redefined and rebuilt itself again and again after wars destroyed it (about 80 percent of the city center was reduced to rubble following WWII) and walls divided it.

Travel to Berlin and you’ll find historical sites that have been repurposed into public spaces, Cold War–era pedestrian lights that have become beloved icons, and people from all over the world who are unafraid to celebrate.

Here are some of the best things to do in the city with a spirit of imagination, history, and artistry.

1. Catch your breath at Tiergarten Park

Hundreds of parks and gardens give Berliners a chance to relax in the city’s bustle. The pre–World War II airfield is now the Tempelhof Park, the 19th-century Volkspark Friedrichshain, and the aforementioned Mauerpark. But Tiergarten Park is the city’s most famous and largest, encompassing nearly 519 acres in the center of Berlin, full of walking paths and green patches for a picnic. Order a beer at Café am Neuen See, bask in the ambience of the park, and check out the many monuments (don’t miss the Victory Column) spread throughout.

2. Shop at the flea market in Mauerpark

A staple of Berlin’s Sunday mornings, going to the market is a great way to find souvenirs and other trinkets. Markets are spread throughout the city: the Boxhagener Platz market in the Friedrichshain district, the antiques market at Ostbahnhof, and the Nowkoelln Flow Market on the river Spree, to name a few. The most famous of the bunch is the one in Mauerpark, where tens of thousands of Sunday visitors can dig their hands into boxes of vintage sunglasses and talk to artisans about handmade jewelry. There’s a section for food vendors selling international cuisine, so you won’t go hungry while shopping.

3. Visit one (or most) of the museums on Museum Island

Anyone remotely interested in history and culture shouldn’t miss the UNESCO World Heritage Site Museum Island. The island on the Spree consists of five establishments: the Pergamonmuseum, the Bode-Museum, the Neues Museum, the Alte Nationalgalerie, and the Altes Museum. Among the museums, travelers can find historical relics, including Greek, Islamic, and Paleolithic. (The famous bust of Nefertiti is also here, housed in the Neues Museum.)

Unfortunately, the Pergamonmuseum has been closed since October 2023 due to renovations. (However, some of the museum’s significant artifacts are displayed in a nearby exhibition building.) The museum’s north wing will be available to the public in 2027, but the full reopening won’t be complete until 2037.

4. Eat Currywurst

Currywurst is a relic of post–World War II, created in 1949 when Herta Heuwer used English curry powder sauce from some British soldiers by pouring it over grilled sausage. It’s a simple concoction—fries, sausage, and curry ketchup sauce—but often, simple is the way to go at mealtime (especially late at night, when currywurst is arguably all the more delicious.) Try this humble meal at favorites like Curry 36 or Curry 61.

My God, Help Me to Survive this Deadly Love is arguably the most famous painting on the East Side Gallery. Photo by jannerboy62/Unsplash

5. See the Berlin Wall

From 1961 to 1989, the Berlin Wall divided the city into two parts: East Berlin and West Berlin. Today, much of the wall is still standing, though it no longer separates the city. Check out the history of the wall at the Berlin Wall Memorial, a section of the structure with passages about its history. Or head to the East Side Gallery along the Spree to see the wall serve a more artistic purpose: This 0.8-mile section is the largest open-air art gallery in the world, featuring work from 118 artists worldwide. Stroll along it to catch the famous My God, Help Me to Survive this Deadly Love, a painting that shows German politician Erich Honecker and Soviet Union politician Leonid Brezhnev locked in a kiss.

6. Walk through the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe

The Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe features 2,710 concrete columns organized into rows, with the columns varying in height. American architect Peter Eisenman created this disorienting work in remembrance of the six million Jewish people killed during the Holocaust, and it’s open for the public to walk through, offering a chance for reflection. Visit the underground exhibition in the memorial’s information center to learn more about the extermination of Jewish people in Europe and hear the stories of various families during the Holocaust.

7. Hang out at Holzmarket 25

Holzmarket 25 is a hodgepodge of restaurants, bars, shops, and public spaces ideal for unwinding in the afternoon. The nonprofit building project is on the Spree river bank, so find a spot on an available bench (which are hard to come by during a sunny weekend) for gorgeous views. But the space isn’t just for the summertime: In the winter, its annual Christmas market attracts locals and visitors who want to peruse its gift stalls and indulge in treats such as mulled wine.

8. Dance the night away in Berghain and other nightclubs—or find another way to enjoy Berlin’s nightlife

Berlin’s legendary nightlife includes plenty of nightclubs—Sisyphos, Tresor and, of course, Berghain—that open on Friday and stay open until Monday. People of all ages can be found in the lines here (a testament to the city’s spirit of acceptance and individuality), but be warned: You may have to wait for a while, and getting in is not guaranteed; even Elon Musk allegedly couldn’t get into Berghain a couple of years back.

If you’re not a big fan of clubs, try one of many calmer ways to enjoy Berlin’s nightlife, including bars (try Velvet and Wax On) and restaurants.