A Guide to Phoenix

Collected by Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor
Phoenix with its cultural mix, delicious food, and easy escapes into the great outdoors guides you through some of the best of the Southwest. Start your visit with a few local favorites, then head to The Phoenix Art Museum— a local gem full of standards and traveling exhibits. When the weather is right, spend an afternoon strolling the beautiful Desert Botanical Garden, to take in the wonder Phoenix's desert landscape. Phoenix really does have it all, and here's a guide to help.
10 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013, USA
Frances Vintage has secured itself as a local gem. By bringing in local designers for special events and partnering up with their neighboring shops, they have been known as a Phoenix staple for over five years. The studio space features an...
501 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85012, USA
I've been coming to this local restaurant for four years now and it never fails to satisfy my craving for tacos. I usually order three at a time at $2 each and have at least one left over for lunch the next day. They are huge tacos that look like...
5040 N 40th St, Phoenix, AZ 85018, USA
Here's something you don't get to see all the time. If you're not squeamish at the sight of these little guys, this is an opportunity to get up close and personal, watching several thousand Mexican free-tailed bats emerge from their day roost...
4402 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85012, USA
Lux has the best vibe in town. Jeff built the coffee shop in such a central location to be near the soul of creative Phoenix. The coffee is hand-roasted in house, and you can pair it with a seasonal pie or a bear claw, or even a full-fledged meal....
1625 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA
The largest art museum in the Southwest, the Phoenix Art Museum contains more than 17,000 works of all sorts—American, Asian, modern and contemporary, European, Latin American, and Western American. There's even a popular exhibit...
Phoenix, AZ, USA
There are few places where you can better learn about the beauty and complexity of desert ecology than the Desert Botanical Garden, not far from downtown Phoenix. Check out the Desert Discovery Loop Trail for a look at local flora, go for a...
203 W Adams St, Phoenix, AZ 85003, USA
The Orpheum Theatre makes for a beautiful architectural experience, and is a fantastic place to watch a show, or even take a tour. Located at the Phoenix Convention Center, the theater is also nearby to several cafes and restaurants, as well as...
2006, 812 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA
Songbird Coffee & Tea House offers a selection of locally roasted coffees along with black, green, white, and herbal teas—any of which can be iced for a refreshing pick-me-up during the hot summer months. They also display the work of local...
623 E Adams St, Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA
This place always has a wait (though reservations are available for a party of six or more). Thankfully, the bar across the street makes waiting a little easier, and when you taste the pizza, you'll know why Pizzeria Bianco has...
401 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA
Chase Field has a sliding roof so if it's too hot, the roof closes and the place gets air-conditioned. Plenty of open air when you want to watch a game outdoors, plenty of air-conditioning when the outdoors in the summer is a bit warm. There is a...
810 S Ash Ave, Tempe, AZ 85281, USA
Cartel Coffee is a growing establishment in Arizona, with a hip, edgy feel and a deep knowledge of the craft. While the coffee is consistently rated as among the best in Phoenix, the baked goods are anything but ordinary as well—try a bacon...
215 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85034, USA
With nearly 50,000 square feet of breathing room, the Children's Museum of Phoenix is a great place for the kids to get involved in the exhibits. The museum offers a wide variety of different activities—with classes ranging from yoga to music to...
2301 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA
The Heard Museum is a can't-miss cultural institution in Phoenix. Founded in 1929, the Heard details and celebrates American Indian art, history, and tradition through exhibitions, interactive learning, and festivals supporting American Indian...
14 E Pierce St, Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA
The Phoenix Public Market is committed to bringing healthy, fresh food options to the community while helping farmers and small businesses. Every day something is going on here: the cafe is open daily, their open-air market runs Saturdays from 8...
10919 S Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85042, USA
One of my favourite things about Phoenix is the mountains that pop up out of nothing. Well, not nothing, really, but out of expanses of sand or suburbia. They grab your attention, and suggest that hey, maybe this isn't a sprawling city after all....
603 N 5th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003, USA
If you'll excuse the pun, CIBO bring a lot to the table—this italian eatery goes well beyond the typical pizza and pasta, offering hot and cold saltimbocca during lunch hours along with freshly grilled bread, as well as a large variety of pizza...
419 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA
Eye Lounge is a contemporary art space, run by a group of artists, committed to the local creative scene in Phoenix. This is a gallery that typically includes a healthy mix of artistic approaches, and a great place to stop on a "First Friday"...
308 N 2nd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003, USA
Phoenix has been begging for a great music venue that supports top-notch indie tastemakers all while helping create a thriving music scene in the valley. Bands like Iron and Wine, Phantogram, Dawes, Blitzentrapper and more have graced this music...
6335 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA
I've been going to Richardson's as my favorite neighborhood local since they opened over 20 years ago. Great southwestern food, seafood and margaritas. They opened a sister restaurant a few blocks away called Rokerij a few years ago. It was really...
929 E Pierce St, Phoenix, AZ 85006, USA
Welcome Diner may be new to downtown Phoenix but it has quite a history. Built in the 1940's in Kansas, it was trucked over to Arizona where it operated on Route 66 for 25 years before it moved to its current location on Roosevelt. By partnering...
525 S Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA
Want to hang where the locals do? Come to The Duce. This place has everything you could possibly want, including a soda pop fountain, a bar serving Prohibition-era cocktails, an old-school clothesline, a boxing ring, hula hoops, a coffee stand,...
622 E Adams St, Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA
Don’t come to Nobuo expecting rice and sushi rolls. What you’ll find instead is fresh, mind-blowing sashimi—like hamachi with grapefruit, avocado, and white truffle ponzu—and heartier bites including fried shrimp,...
810 N 2nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA
Angels Trumpet Ale House boasts a rotating roster of 36 beers and 6 wines on tap. Their building design is centered around beer, so patrons are served only the freshest, coolest beer. Committed to encouraging craft brewing, their beer knowledge...
815 N 2nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA
FilmBar is flat-out awesome. With a great, relaxed, but hip vibe, and the work of local artists hanging on the walls: this wine bar is a popular place with a local and culturally savvy clientele. It's also a great place to watch an independent...
1514 N 7th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85007, USA
SideBar, with its cool, mellow atmosphere, is a great spot for a classic cocktail (like a Moscow Mule or a Manhattan) or your choice of more than 40 beers. What sets SideBar apart is the staff's attention to detail when it comes to mixing drinks....
2320 E Osborn Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA
Kevin Binkley is a James Beard acclaimed chef who has wonderful places to eat north in Cave Creek. His new place is in midtown Phoenix. The cocktails are as good as the food is excellent. The photo shows Joesy preparing cannon ball cocktails,...
333 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA
From the moment you see it, you can sense that Jobot has a grassroots edge. The coffeehouse and eatery is located in a converted house built in the craftsman style, and there are picnic tables out front, where you can sip at your cuppa to your...
