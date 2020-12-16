A Guide to Phoenix

Phoenix with its cultural mix, delicious food, and easy escapes into the great outdoors guides you through some of the best of the Southwest. Start your visit with a few local favorites, then head to The Phoenix Art Museum— a local gem full of standards and traveling exhibits. When the weather is right, spend an afternoon strolling the beautiful Desert Botanical Garden, to take in the wonder Phoenix's desert landscape. Phoenix really does have it all, and here's a guide to help.