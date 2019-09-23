The Sweetest Wine Towns in the United States

California may claim the most wineries (and largest production yield) in the country, but it’s hardly America’s only destination for oenophiles. States like Oregon, Texas, North Carolina, Virginia, winery-packed Washginton and more are chipping away at the Golden State’s mantle, working hard to woo wine lovers to their grape-growing terroir. Even Idaho and Arizona are elbowing their way in on the wine connoisseur’s map, offering finely crafted pours in tasting rooms far removed from the bustle of the best-established wine regions. With these flourishing viticultural areas often come small wine town hubs that are begging to be explored, glass in hand—here are 10 of the very best of them.

Photo by Nick Grier Taste your way through Oregon’s North Willamette Valley while based in the small farming town of Carlton. Book a stylish stay at Abbey Road Farm, a B&B that sleeps guests in reimagined grain silos.

Carlton, Oregon

Nowhere in the county are there more tasting rooms per capita than in this North Willamette Valley farming town of 1,000 people. (Two dozen and counting!) Learn firsthand why so many visitors flip over the Roads End Pinot Noir at Carlton Cellars and how Chris James Cellars racked up two consecutive Best of Show awards for its 2016 Pinot Noir Reserve at First Taste Oregon. If time permits, drop by some other local favorites: Laurel Ridge Winery, Dominio IV, K&M Wines, Soter Vineyards, or Lemelson Vineyards. Taste a different kind of crushed fruit at Carlton’s sweet Republic of Jam store, order a wine-and-cheese pairing (with a side of live music) at the Horse Radish, or go the full-on white tablecloth route at upscale French restaurant Cuvée, whose kitchen is helmed by an Alsatian chef.

Where to Stay: Come nightfall, pass out in one of three converted grain silos at the Abbey Road Farm, a bed-and-breakfast on an 82-acre working farm with its own tasting room.

Courtesy of Carmel Valley Ranch In Monterey County, the small town of Carmel-by-the-Sea spills over with 18 tasting rooms; base a stay at the nearby Carmel Valley Ranch for unparalleled views and service.

Carmel-by-the-Sea, California



Surely you’ve heard of Napa and Sonoma, but the state of California is loaded with other destination-worthy wine regions begging for attention, too, from the Central Coast’s Paso Robles to Southern California’s Temecula Valley. Upscale Carmel-by-the-Sea (population: 3,897) in Monterey County is one such locale, a fairy-tale seaside town whose claims to fame include electing Clint Eastwood as mayor in the 1980s and being founded by the same family that now runs one of its premier vineyards (Galante). Here, 18 tasting rooms and some additional bottle shops are squeezed into one delightfully walkable square mile. Don’t miss Galante’s cabernet sauvignon or the award-winning chardonnay and pinot noir from the family-run Manzoni Cellars.

Where to Stay: To sleep, there is the historic L’Auberge Carmel, a 20-room, Euro-inspired hotel dating to 1929, or nearby Carmel Valley Ranch, a 500-acre vineyard resort.

Fredericksburg, Texas



Texas is the fifth largest viticultural area in the United States. While the greater Lubbock area grows 90 percent of the state’s grapes, the Hill Country American Viticultural Area (AVA) remains a favorite weekend getaway for folks in Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. Base a Hill Country stay in Fredericksburg (population: 11,369) for easy access to the steak- and seafood-heavy Cabernet Grill, named one of America’s top wine restaurants by Wine Enthusiast for its Texas-exclusive wine list prioritizing small producers and single varietals. Or swing by the tasting room of Messina Hof, the most awarded winery in Texas; head to Signor Vineyards for samples of its juicy 2015 tempranillo and buttery 2016 chardonnay; or go for a full-bodied Argentinean-style red at the boutique-y Santamaria Cellars. If you’re pressed for time, visit the three-in-one tasting room at 4.0 Cellars in nearby Stonewall, a 20-minute drive east, where you can enjoy pours from three farther-flung wineries (Lost Oak Winery in Burleson, McPherson Cellars in Lubbock, and Brennan Vineyards in Comanche) under one roof.

Where to Stay: Lock in a sweetly rustic 19th-century cabin or spankin’-new cottage at Cotton Gin Village in Fredericksburg, a B&B-style property that’s kitted out with koi ponds, waterfalls, and fire pits.

Photo by Arina P. Habich/Shutterstock Tiny Palisade, Colorado, offers more than 25 wineries, many of which are clustered along the scenic Palisade Fruit & Wine Byway.

Palisade, Colorado



Four hours west of Denver and only 20 minutes from Grand Junction Regional Airport, Palisade is home to just 2,686 people but more than 25 wineries (19 of which have tasting rooms). Drive or pedal the Palisade Fruit & Wine Byway, stopping for snacks and selfies at orchards, lavender farms, and, of course, wineries. Of special note are the full-bodied bordeaux and rhône varietals aged in oak barrels at DeBeque Canyon Winery; charcuterie boards and wine-pairing dinners at Maison La Belle Vie Winery; and the vintage Benzes (owed to the proprietors’ passion for “restoration”) scattered around the 10-acre property of vino newcomer Restoration Vineyards, which opened last September.

Where to Stay: If you book a room at Spoke and Vine Motel, a very cool rehab of a 1950s motor court, they’ll hand you a free sample of local wine at check-in and lend you a cruiser bike for exploring nearby vineyards

Courtesy of Flying Leap Arizona may not scream wine country, but at the state’s southern fringes, near the town of Sonoita, wineries like Flying Leap are indeed turning out notable bottles.

Sonoita, Arizona



Hot as hot can be, Arizona still manages to eke out three notable wine regions: Verde Valley, Willcox, and Sonoita. It’s that last one, 50 minutes south of Tucson with about 15,000 residents, that has been throwing back vino for 400 years (thank the Spanish missionaries). Sonoita and the neighboring town of Elgin (less than 15 minutes away) are home to more than a dozen tasting rooms, including winery/distillery Flying Leap, Dos Cabezas, and AZ Hops and Vines. Deep Sky Vineyard, for one, makes a mean Argentinean-style malbec, as well as viognier, grenache, mouvedre, and counoise. Got a half day to spare? Explore the protected grasslands of Las Cienegas National Conservation Area (about 10 miles away) on foot, by bike, or on the back of a horse—and don’t forget the wine for the picnic lunch.

Where to Stay: Stay at the ranch resort Hacienda del Sol in Tucson for its exquisite mountain views and an 800-label wine list handpicked by sommelier John Kulikowski.

Mount Airy, North Carolina



The 10,232-resident town of Mount Airy is best known as the real-life model for Mayberry, fictional setting of the 1960s-era The Andy Griffith Show (the historic downtown pays tribute with sites like the Andy Griffith Museum and Andy Griffith Playhouse). Nostalgic TV aside, the town is also known for its dry wines, originating from native and European varietals (from cabernet franc to petit verdot to sauvignon blanc) grown throughout the broader Yadkin Valley, North Carolina’s first AVA. Mount Airy, with its sweet shops, restaurants, and galleries, is an ideal location for exploring the Surry County Wine Trail. Of the 16 wineries, Shelton Vineyards and Herrera Vineyards in Dobson and JOLO Winery & Vineyards in Pilot Mountain are not to be missed. Back in Mount Airy, stop by Un’Corked to sample some of Yadkin’s finest bottles.

Where to Stay: Heart & Soul, a 118-year-old Victorian B&B, makes a lovely base camp for winery-hopping, not to mention it’s walking distance to Mount Airy’s attractions. (If you’d rather be chauffeured from vineyard to vineyard, the inn also offers wine country tours via its white 1939 Cadillac Fleetwood Imperial.)

Courtesy of Early Mountain Winery Virginia’s wine scene is leading the East Coast charge, with buzzy wineries like Early Mountain Winery (owned by AOL’s Steve Case), set just over an hour outside of the wine hub of Middleburg.

Middleburg, Virginia