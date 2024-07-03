Stay in the Same Iconic Southwestern Resort as Frank Sinatra and Marilyn Monroe

One of the Southwest’s most iconic hotels, the Arizona Biltmore offers travelers an oasis eight miles north of downtown Phoenix. This elegant resort—a favorite among presidents and boldface names of every generation since its 1929 debut—underwent a $170 million reinvention in 2020. Here’s how to make the most of summer at the state capital’s “Jewel of the Desert” as it turns 95 this year.

Beautiful pools, a thrilling waterslide, and nighttime movie magic

After soaking up rays in the Valley of the Sun, cool down in one of the resort’s seven swim spots. Guests 21+ can slip into the adults-only Saguaro Pool and then unwind with refreshing frosé or craft cocktails infused with desert flavors like agave, lime, and habanero chiles.

Families can splash in the Paradise Pool, featuring air-conditioned cabanas and complimentary Dive-in Movies every Friday night in summer. Kid-friendly films screen as the audience watches from loungers, floaties, or the swim-up bar. However, younger guests usually gravitate to the 65-foot Twist triple waterslide, which also hosts daily rubber duck races. The winners receive house-crafted gelato from Cup & Cone in flavors including burnt honey strawberry and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Prefer a more tranquil experience? Turn to Marilyn Monroe’s favorite place to sunbathe, the Catalina Pool. The Wrigley family (of chewing-gum fame) built this serene space with its art deco mosaics, shining with royal blue and canary yellow tiles beneath the shimmering surface. It’s the perfect place to relax…unless you catch one of the morning on-the-water workouts—like high-intensity interval training—on floating mats.

Bike to a waterfall or relax in the Arizona Biltmore’s spa

Desert yoga at the Tierra Luna Spa Courtesy of the Arizona Biltmore

The Arizona Biltmore offers plenty of other ways to exercise, including golf, tennis, and pickleball. Take a guided Murf e-bike ride along the Arizona Canal to get a different perspective of Phoenix.

However you work your muscles, soothe them afterward with a trip to the resort’s 22,000-square-foot Tierra Luna Spa. It pairs indoor treatment areas with the Sol Garden, complete with contrast bathing in the hot tub and cold plunge pool, a high-tech halotherapy salt room, and the Sol Café. Try the Lucid Awakening Massage, which begins with agave dry-brushing, or other treatments featuring local botanicals such as the Sage & Desert Salt Body Scrub.

Dine al fresco with views at top Arizona restaurants

The patio of Renata’s Hearth Courtesy of the Arizona Biltmore/Austin LaRue Photography

Savor craft cocktails come sundown at Spire Bar, considered the city’s best outdoor watering hole, with views of the ancient crags of Piestewa Peak, the second-highest point in the Phoenix Mountains Preserve. Stay past dusk for the light show illuminating the 30-foot-tall sculpture honoring architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s enduring legacy in the Valley of the Sun.

Finally, food fans shouldn’t miss dinner at Renata’s Hearth, named after the legendary popularizer of the Arizona chiltepín, a Sonoran staple often called the “mother of all chiles.” Try the Summer Prix-Fixe Menu for a flavorful three-course meal ($60 per person). Chefs curate every element, creating a delightful and memorable culinary experience during the summer months.

Summer holidays at the Arizona Biltmore

The Spire Bar Courtesy of the Arizona Biltmore

Celebrate the season’s start with Red, White & Biltmore, commemorating Independence Day from July 4–7, 2024. Festivities include parties in chilled pools, a build-your-own seltzer bar, a hula-hoop competition, and more. Flag down the roaming gelato cart or enjoy pop ups at the pools from the likes of Red Bull, Código 1530 premium tequila, and Tito’s Handmade Vodka with Fever-Tree mixers. Best of all, the Arizona Biltmore celebration offers an eco-friendly alternative to traditional fireworks. On July 6, 2024, a dazzling drone light show will sparkle over the Spire Lawn, backed by synchronized music designed to coexist without disturbing the desert serenity and wildlife.

Labor Day weekend turns up the heat again with DJs, neon-lit bubble parties, and a Bloody Mary and Mimosa bar. It also includes resort “classics” like the Twist waterslide night and a Dive-In Movie (Goonies).

Summer may officially end, but the warm-weather fun in style never does at the Arizona Biltmore.

