2020 shows no sign of slowing down when it comes to luxury hotel openings. Here are 6 openings that I am especially excited about, plus a rundown of what other important brands are up to, highlighted at ILTM Cannes this month.

X igera, Botswana The Red Carnation Group, an arm of the Travel Corporation (TTC), counts some of the industry’s most beloved hotels (Ashford Castle in Ireland, the Milestone Hotel & Residences in London) among them. It also has a top-to-bottom dedication to sustainability through its TreadRight Foundation, and I’m continually impressed by CEO Brett Tollman’s personal mission (one look at his Instagram tells you how involved he is). That’s why the opening of Xigera in Botswana (June 2020), a stunning 12-suite safari experience, is so exciting. With the concept and design spearheaded by Toni Tollman, the project will have the family’s touches throughout—and it is extra special since TTC started in Africa. The staff-to-guest ratio will be 105 to 24 guests, with 95 stand-alone suites for staff accommodation, a rarity in Africa. The Legian, Sire on Lombok LHM has been a hotel group to watch ever since it opened the Legian Seminyak in Bali. Now, it will open the Legian, Sire on Lombok (a 1.5-hour ferry ride or a quick flight from Bali) with 45 suites and 15 villas, all with private pools, butlers, and views of the Gili Islands and Mount Rinjani, a volcano that rises over Lombok and offers hiking options for adventurous travelers. I sat next to Hans Meier, a Swiss hotelier and COO of LHM, at a dinner in Cannes, and he told me, “Lombok is a bit like Bali was 30 years ago.” And Embark CEO Jack Ezon says Lombok is an “ideal hideaway for people looking for Bali without the overtourism.” Still, travelers will likely want to visit the two luxury resorts and experience both islands. Rocco Forte’s Villa Igiea in Palermo, Sicily I love anything Sir Rocco Forte does in the hotel world. The Hotel de Russie in Rome and its garden for alfresco dining will forever be a favorite, and this year’s splashy opening of Hotel de la Ville on the Spanish Steps with beautiful terraces and bars added a new dynamic to the city. Now the Rocco Forte brand will expand to Palermo, Sicily (their resort, Verdura, is located in Sciacca), a hot spot in the travel world for the past few years, but one that lacked luxury hotel options. Villa Igiea, located in an early 1900s structure built by the “Kennedy family of Sicily,” will get the full Rocco Forte brand treatment, with dining, spa, and design. Sir Rocco personally leads his family business, with all three of his children working for the company now. He also announced they are opening a property in Shanghai next year and said that they’d like to expand to 25 hotels over the next five years (currently, they have 14). But for 2020, Sicily is the one to watch. Courtesy of Rocco Forte Hotels Villa Igiea in Sicily Villa Copenhagen

Launching in April, Villa Copenhagen (a Preferred hotel) will see the city’s 108-year-old post office transformed into an eco-focused luxury hotel with renewable energy, and an Earth Suite made entirely of sustainable materials (and I’m guessing a lot of plants). What caught my eye is that there will be a traditional Danish bakery on-site, a delicious addition, especially at a time when it is increasingly common to find frozen dough shipped to bakeries daily across Europe. The hotel complements Copenhagen’s aim to become the world’s first carbon neutral city by 2025—the city is investing heavily in sustainable infrastructure and clean energy, even as the population grows. Hotel the Mitsui, Kyoto Japan is a big destination for luxury travelers in 2020, thanks to the many hotel openings surrounding the Summer Olympics. But Hotel the Mitsui, which claims to be the first locally owned hotel in Kyoto, will be a huge draw to those exploring the country. Built on a site where the powerful Mitsui family lived for more than 250 years, the 161-room hotel will incorporate historical elements like the front gate and gardens, display museum-quality artwork, and offer a thermal spring spa. Interior designer Andre Fu (who helped put Upper House Hong Kong on the map) is spearheading guest room and lobby design. Rumor has it this will be the flagship, with more openings under the brand in the years to come. The Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley

