Chase Just Announced 5 New Upscale Lounges Opening at These U.S. Airports

Good news for Chase Sapphire Reserve® cardholders: Your credit card will soon grant you access to several new, upscale airport lounges.

The credit card company recently opened a new Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and revealed plans to open four additional lounges across the USA (including one that will open next month). These outposts will join Chase’s existing locations in Hong Kong International Airport, Boston Logan International Airport, and both New York’s LaGuardia Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport.

“When we opened our first domestic lounge, we were clear that expanding our footprint and elevating the on-trip experience for our Sapphire Reserve cardmembers was a priority,” Dana Pouwels, the head of airport lounge benefits at Chase, said in a statement. “Our openings in Phoenix and San Diego, in addition to the expansion of lounge access in locations where our customers live and travel, continues along our goal of delivering this highly sought after benefit.”

Here’s what you need to know about Chase’s new and forthcoming lounges and how to access them.

Phoenix Sky Harbor Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club

Chase quietly opened its newest outpost at Phoenix Sky Harbor airport on November 12. Measuring just over 3,500 square feet, it’s one of the brand’s smallest lounges. Even in that small footprint, however, it features a bar, a patio space, and artwork by local painters Matthew Kirk and Timmy Ham.

For food, guests have two options. They can serve themselves from a buffet area with snacks like tortilla chips and guacamole, mini ham and cheese sandwiches, and Rice Krispie treats, or they can visit the Airstream food truck, which turns out turkey wraps with avocado and salsa, buffalo cauliflower topped with blue cheese and scallions for lunch and dinner, plus breakfast tacos and overnight oats. The menu for the entire lounge was developed by Stephen Jones, a James Beard–nominated chef who helms the Larder & the Delta in Phoenix.

Coffee and espresso drinks from Arizona-based Press Coffee and a wine selection from New York retailer Parcelle are also available, along with beer, cocktails, flavored water, and soft drinks.

The lounge is located in Terminal 4 in the South 1 Concourse. It is now open from 4:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily.

A fun design feature of the recently opened Phoenix Sky Harbor Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club is a central Airstream food truck. Photo by Angela Sun

San Diego Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club

Chase will open its next lounge at San Diego International Airport on December 6, 2024. The 10,000-square-foot space will include a wellness area with private rest pods, on-demand digital meditations from wellness guru Devi Brown, and facials from skincare brand Face Haus. Cardholders can order complimentary à la carte menu items from Oscar’s Mexican Seafood, a local favorite restaurant, and beverages from California’s Groundwork Coffee.

The San Diego location will be in Terminal 2 West and will be open from 4:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily.

Additional Chase Sapphire Lounges by the Club

Additionally, Chase will open three more lounges in the coming years:



Philadelphia International Airport (PHL): Opening in early 2025 in the Terminal D/E Connector

Opening in early 2025 in the Terminal D/E Connector Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport (LAS): Opening in mid-2025 in the Terminal 1 C gates

Opening in mid-2025 in the Terminal 1 C gates Los Angeles International Airport (LAX): Opening date TBD in the Tom Bradley International Terminal

Beyond the various Chase lounges, Reserve cardholders will also now be able to access the roughly two dozen Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounges and Air Canada Cafes. Although most of the Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounges are in Canada, there are four in the United States: Los Angeles International Airport, San Francisco International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, and Newark International Airport. The caveat is that travelers must be flying with a Star Alliance member, such as United or Lufthansa, to gain entry into the Air Canada lounges.

How to access a Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club

Travelers with a Chase Sapphire Reserve® Credit Card, a J.P. Morgan Reserve Card, or the Ritz-Carlton Credit Card can get into the lounges for free with an active Priority Pass. Non-Chase Priority Pass members are allowed one complimentary Chase lounge visit per calendar year; after that, they’ll have to pay $75 per person each visit.