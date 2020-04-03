Take in the best of spring with a trip on a Japanese bullet train or a vintage railcar in England.

Note: Though COVID-19 has stalled a lot of travel plans, we hope our stories can offer inspiration for your future adventures—and a bit of hope. The cherry blossoms may be blooming in Tokyo and Washington, D.C., but unfortunately this is not the year to experience spring scenery somewhere else in the world. That doesn’t mean you can’t plan ahead for next year, especially for vacations that take a little more planning like a train trip. For example, you can see the tulip fields at their peak in late April on a Dutch electric train or journey to the Grand Canyon on a vintage steam locomotive before the summer crowds (and temperatures) arrive. Here are six of our favorite scenic train rides that are at their best in the spring. The Tokaido Shinkansen Line Route: Tokyo to Kyoto, Japan If you’re traveling from Tokyo to Kyoto on the Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train, be sure to pay attention as you pass through Shizuoka Prefecture. When you’re heading south, you’ll see Mount Fuji on the right side of the train and a pink sea of shibazakura, or moss phlox, blossoming to the left. If you’d rather enjoy the flowers at a slower pace, the annual Fuji Shibazakura Festival typically takes place between April and May, with peak bloom typically falling in the first few weeks of May. Photo by Shutterstock The Jungfrau Railway passes by grassy hillsides in the Bernese Oberland before reaching the highest-altitude train station in Europe. Jungfrau Railway Route: Interlaken, Grindelwald, or Wengen to Jungfraujoch, Switzerland

To reach the Jungfraujoch—the highest-altitude train station in Europe at just over 11,000 feet—you'll start your journey on a modern cogwheel train in either Interlaken, Grindelwalk, or Wengen. Once you reach Kleine Scheidegg, you'll transfer to the Jungfrau Railway, which will take you through nearly 4.5 miles of tunnel before emerging to spectacular views of the Aletsch Glacier, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The Jungfrau Railway is open year round, but visit in the spring before the summer crowds arrive. Photo by Petr Podrouzek / Shutterstock The historic train makes its stop in the Grand Canyon Village. Grand Canyon Railway Route: Williams, Arizona, to Grand Canyon National Park Grand Canyon National Park celebrated its 100th anniversary last year, but the Grand Canyon Railway has been bringing visitors from the town of Williams to the South Rim since 1901. After closing for the winter season, the historic train reopens every March to make the journey up to the Grand Canyon each morning and back each afternoon through 65 miles of ponderosa and pinyon pine forests. If you're departing from the Midwest, Vacations By Rail offers a six-day rail tour that combines round-trip overnight train rides on Amtrak's Southwest Chief between Chicago and Flagstaff with a day trip on the Grand Canyon Railway. Dates for 2021 are already bookable at vacationsbyrail.com. Photo by Andrew Balcombe / Shutterstock A Dutch Intercity train passes through the tulip fields near Lisse on its way between Haarlem and Leiden. Nederlandse Spoorwegen trains Route: Haarlem to Leiden, Netherlands