Traditional German food is quite substantial—meat dishes like lamb, pork, and beef are popular, along with plenty of fish, rich sauces, and generous sides including potatoes, dumplings, and cabbage. Sausages are ubiquitous, and each region tends to have its own specialty. Be sure to try Rheinischer Sauerbraten (pot roast) in the North Rhine, spätzle (cheesy noodles) in the south, and quirky dishes like Handkäs mit Musik (pungent cheese topped with white onions) around Hesse. Contemporary German cuisine, on the other hand, often consists of lighter, updated versions of classics, and all the big cities offer a diverse range of international food.



Beer, of course, is a trademark of Germany, including the mixed drink Radler (beer with lemonade or any variation of juice), which is popular during the summer. In winter, sipping a steaming mug of Glühwein (mulled wine with spices) is recommended.