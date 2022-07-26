7 Dream Trips on 7 Continents

Antarctica

Antarctica for Polar Explorers Who Might Not Be So Tough After All

The great Antarctic journeys tend to involve great suffering. So how does a traveler make sense of a trip to the White Continent that’s . . . pleasant? Senior editor Aislyn Greene reports from the South Pole, croissant in hand. Read her story now.

>>Ready to head south? Here’s what Aislyn wished she’d known before her trip.

The AFAR Guide to Antarctica

A Journey to Antarctica Will Take You Beyond Belief

The Ultimate Guide to Polar Cruising

Europe

The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express Is a Real-Life Time Machine

The elegance of a classic train makes time-travelers out of all of its passengers. The tuxedoes, the gowns, the martinis, and the four-course meals evoke a golden age of travel. But the fast friendships and shared spirit of adventure transport assistant editor Sara Button to a different time, when all she needed was a backpack and a hostel bunk. Read her story now.

>>Ready to hop on board? Here’s what Sara wished she’d known before her trip.

Unforgettable Luxury Train Experiences That Will Set You on the Right Track

The Ultimate Guide to European Train Travel With a Eurail Pass

This Luxury Train Is Getting Even More Luxurious

Asia

Illustration by Leslie White

A Trip to Borneo Challenged My Fantasy of Adventure Travel

The rain forest of Borneo is full of snakes and bugs and other critters that you really wouldn’t want to step on. So associate editor Maggie Fuller learns to stay on the path. But sometimes nature doesn’t recognize those boundaries—like when a family of monkeys alights on your balcony—and that’s when she realizes she is on an adventure after all. Read her story now.

>>Ready to journey into the jungle? Here’s what Maggie wished she’d known before her trip.

10 Things I Wish I’d Known Before Traveling to Borneo

South America

What I Learned from the Famously Fearless Animals of the Galápagos

On a weeklong cruise through the Galápagos Islands, destination news editor Lyndsey Matthews comes face to face with blue-footed boobies, marine iguanas, tortoises, sea lions—and her own fears. And she learns that sometimes you’ve got to swim with the sharks. Read her story now.

>>Ready to take the plunge? Here’s what Lyndsey wished she’d known before her trip.

The AFAR Guide to the Galápagos Islands

How to Find the Small-Ship Galápagos Cruise That’s Right for You

This New Mega-Yacht Just Became the Best Way to See the Galápagos

Africa

There’s More to Kenya Than Safaris

Deputy editor Jennifer Flowers discovers that if you want to connect more deeply with the people in the places you visit, sometimes you have to risk putting your foot in your mouth. On a trip to Kenya, she goes beyond the safari to witness a tender courtship ritual, to learn how to distinguish between different kinds of zebra scat, and to find out what you should never ask a Maasai cattle herder. Read her story now.

>>Ready to immerse yourself in Kenyan culture? Here’s what Jennifer wished she’d known before her trip.

Can You Go on an Ethical Safari?

What It’s Actually Like to Be a Safari Guide

The AFAR Guide to Kenya

Oceania

New Zealand Will Welcome You With Open Arms

Assistant editor Sarah Buder listened to the songs, followed the stars, soaked in the hot springs, and ate the oysters. And that was how she found out that the New Zealand of the Māori is a warm and welcoming place. Read her story now.

>>Ready to be welcomed by New Zealand? Here’s what Sarah wished she’d known before her trip.

In New Zealand, a Satisfying Renaissance for Māori Cuisine

Travelers Will Soon Need to Register and Pay a New Tax to Visit New Zealand

The AFAR Guide to New Zealand

North America

Why Canada’s Pristine Wilderness Is Best Seen On a Heli-Hike

The quickest way to reach the most remote trails, the most serene lakes, and the most memorable views in the Canadian Rockies is to hop in a helicopter. Senior editor Tim Chester swallows his anxiety and prepares for takeoff. Read his story now.

>>Ready to take to the skies? Here’s what Tim wished he’d known before his trip.

The AFAR Guide to Canada