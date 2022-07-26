7 Dream Trips on 7 Continents
For our November/December 2019 issue, AFAR editors journeyed to every continent and returned with tales of waterfalls in the jungle, helicopter flights in the mountains, and martinis in the bar car of the world’s most famous train. Read on to be inspired for your next adventure.
Antarctica
Antarctica for Polar Explorers Who Might Not Be So Tough After All
The great Antarctic journeys tend to involve great suffering. So how does a traveler make sense of a trip to the White Continent that’s . . . pleasant? Senior editor Aislyn Greene reports from the South Pole, croissant in hand. Read her story now.
>>Ready to head south? Here’s what Aislyn wished she’d known before her trip.
Europe
The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express Is a Real-Life Time Machine
The elegance of a classic train makes time-travelers out of all of its passengers. The tuxedoes, the gowns, the martinis, and the four-course meals evoke a golden age of travel. But the fast friendships and shared spirit of adventure transport assistant editor Sara Button to a different time, when all she needed was a backpack and a hostel bunk. Read her story now.
>>Ready to hop on board? Here’s what Sara wished she’d known before her trip.
Asia
A Trip to Borneo Challenged My Fantasy of Adventure Travel
The rain forest of Borneo is full of snakes and bugs and other critters that you really wouldn’t want to step on. So associate editor Maggie Fuller learns to stay on the path. But sometimes nature doesn’t recognize those boundaries—like when a family of monkeys alights on your balcony—and that’s when she realizes she is on an adventure after all. Read her story now.
>>Ready to journey into the jungle? Here’s what Maggie wished she’d known before her trip.
South America
What I Learned from the Famously Fearless Animals of the Galápagos
On a weeklong cruise through the Galápagos Islands, destination news editor Lyndsey Matthews comes face to face with blue-footed boobies, marine iguanas, tortoises, sea lions—and her own fears. And she learns that sometimes you’ve got to swim with the sharks. Read her story now.
>>Ready to take the plunge? Here’s what Lyndsey wished she’d known before her trip.
Africa
There’s More to Kenya Than Safaris
Deputy editor Jennifer Flowers discovers that if you want to connect more deeply with the people in the places you visit, sometimes you have to risk putting your foot in your mouth. On a trip to Kenya, she goes beyond the safari to witness a tender courtship ritual, to learn how to distinguish between different kinds of zebra scat, and to find out what you should never ask a Maasai cattle herder. Read her story now.
>>Ready to immerse yourself in Kenyan culture? Here’s what Jennifer wished she’d known before her trip.
Oceania
New Zealand Will Welcome You With Open Arms
Assistant editor Sarah Buder listened to the songs, followed the stars, soaked in the hot springs, and ate the oysters. And that was how she found out that the New Zealand of the Māori is a warm and welcoming place. Read her story now.
>>Ready to be welcomed by New Zealand? Here’s what Sarah wished she’d known before her trip.
North America
Why Canada’s Pristine Wilderness Is Best Seen On a Heli-Hike
The quickest way to reach the most remote trails, the most serene lakes, and the most memorable views in the Canadian Rockies is to hop in a helicopter. Senior editor Tim Chester swallows his anxiety and prepares for takeoff. Read his story now.
>>Ready to take to the skies? Here’s what Tim wished he’d known before his trip.
