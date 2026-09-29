Ramsey Qubein

AFAR Contributor

Ramsey Qubein is a freelance travel journalist covering hotels, cruises, airlines, and loyalty programs from around the globe. In addition to writing for Afar, his work has appeared in numerous publications, including Forbes.com, CNBC.com, Reader’s Digest, BBC Worldwide, USA Today, NerdWallet.com, Frommers.com, Fodors.com, Islands, Business Traveler, Fortune, Airways, Yahoo, Travel Age West, MSN.com, Bustle.com, and AAA magazines.

He is a member of the Society of American Travel Writers (SATW) and completed a master’s degree thesis researching the evolution of brands in the airline industry.

MORE RECENT ARTICLES
view of an airplane wing with the sun shining and clouds below
Air Travel News
Here’s Why You Need to Know What Type of Plane You’ll Fly On—and How to Find Out
September 29, 2026 03:52 AM
 · 
Ramsey Qubein
Turquoise cardboard containers of raspberries, blackberries, cherries, and strawberries
Travel Tips + Etiquette
At U.S. Customs, a Single Piece of Fruit Can Cost You $300. Here’s How to Avoid Being Fined.
July 8, 2026 02:20 AM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
Open window shades help flight attendants, and passengers, spot any unusual occurrences during the most critical phases of the flight.
Air Travel News
The Real Reason Airlines Want You to Raise the Window Shade Before Takeoff and Landing
April 9, 2026 12:18 PM
 · 
Ramsey Qubein
Passport-Renewal-Isa-Zapata.jpg
Trending News
What to Know Before You Renew Your U.S. Passport
March 26, 2026 12:57 PM
 · 
Ramsey Qubein
Why Mobile Passport Is the Best-Kept Secret Among International Travelers
Trending News
The Little-Known (and Free) App That Can Get You Through Passport Control Faster
March 25, 2026 02:21 PM
 · 
Ramsey Qubein
Hand holding a U.S. passport over a wooden surface
Visas + Passports
Need a New U.S. Passport Really Fast? That’ll Be $950.
October 8, 2025 02:11 AM
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Sophie Friedman
AFAR Magazine Still Life Shoot
Travel Tips + Etiquette
How to Check Your Passport Status—and What to Do if It’s Taking Too Long
September 23, 2025 01:30 AM
 · 
Ramsey Qubein
Travelers should set aside four to six weeks to get a new passport or expect to pay more for expedited services.
Travel Tips + Etiquette
How Long Does It Take to Get a New U.S. Passport Now?
January 22, 2025 08:42 AM
 · 
Ramsey Qubein
An elderly woman in line at the inspection of things on the checkpoint, security through a scanner before leaving for a flight at the airport or after arrival, a plastic box with luggage closeup.
Air Travel News
How to Choose Between TSA PreCheck, Global Entry, and Clear
October 24, 2024 10:31 AM
 · 
Ramsey Qubein
An airplane wing on a sunny day with fluffy clouds in the background
Air Travel News
6 Aviation Words You May Be Using Incorrectly
April 2, 2024 02:15 PM
 · 
Ramsey Qubein
exterior of an airport at night with cars pulling up to the curb
Air Travel News
The Airport Employee You Need to Thank When Your Plane Leaves on Time
March 13, 2024 05:21 PM
 · 
Ramsey Qubein
A flight attendant standing in an airplane aisle, with seats on either side. Her hands are raised to the luggage bins.
Air Travel News
Why Do Airplanes Dim the Cabin Lights During Takeoff and Landing?
November 15, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
Ramsey Qubein
The Upsides of Getting Bumped From a Flight
Air Travel News
The Upsides of Getting Bumped From a Flight
October 16, 2023 01:00 PM
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Ramsey Qubein
United's Premium Plus seats provide extra leg room and free meals and drinks (alcohol included).
Tips + News
Why Airplane Seats Must Be Upright for Takeoff and Landing
October 10, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
Ramsey Qubein
KLM airplane ashtray on bathroom door
Air Travel News
Why Do Airplanes Still Have Ashtrays?
September 28, 2023 08:13 AM
 · 
Ramsey Qubein
A passport
Travel Tips + Etiquette
How to Apply for a U.S. Passport
September 24, 2023 08:33 AM
 · 
Ramsey Qubein
What to Do if You’ve Lost Your U.S. Passport
Travel Tips + Etiquette
Lost Your Passport? Here’s How to Get a New One Quickly
March 9, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
Ramsey Qubein
Do I Really Need Rental Car Insurance?
Travel Tips + Etiquette
Yes, You Need Rental Car Insurance—but You May Already Have It
March 7, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
Ramsey Qubein
Why You May Need a Second Passport
Air Travel News
Why You May Need a Second Passport
August 1, 2022 05:37 PM
 · 
Ramsey Qubein
Do You Really Need Travel Insurance?
Air Travel News
Do You Really Need Travel Insurance?
June 26, 2020 01:56 PM
 · 
Ramsey Qubein
Keys to a BMW? Free Museum Tickets? The Best Hidden Hotel Perks
Hotels
Keys to a BMW? Free Museum Tickets? The Best Hidden Hotel Perks
August 15, 2019 07:55 PM
 · 
Ramsey Qubein
Make Your Frequent Flier Miles Go Further With These Hacks
Loyalty + Rewards
Make Your Frequent Flier Miles Go Further With These Hacks
July 26, 2019 05:13 PM
 · 
Ramsey Qubein
The Best Miles and Rewards Travel Deals for Summer
Loyalty + Rewards
The Best Miles and Rewards Travel Deals for Summer
July 1, 2019 06:39 PM
 · 
Ramsey Qubein
The Ultimate Guide to Polar Cruising
Expedition Cruises
The Ultimate Guide to Polar Cruising
May 6, 2019 07:36 PM
 · 
Ramsey Qubein
How Airlines Get New Routes
Air Travel News
How Airlines Get New Routes
April 16, 2019 12:02 PM
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Ramsey Qubein
If you renew your Global Entry, you’ll need to update your new Known Traveler number in your frequent flier profiles, as well.
Travel Tips + Etiquette
Global Entry Renewal: Everything You Need to Know
April 12, 2019 02:31 PM
 · 
Ramsey Qubein
What to Know About the InterContinental Hotels Group Loyalty Program—and Which Hotels Are Right for You
Loyalty + Rewards
What to Know About the InterContinental Hotels Group Loyalty Program—and Which Hotels Are Right for You
February 25, 2019 12:04 PM
 · 
Ramsey Qubein
7 Spring Trips That Can Be Booked Entirely With Points and Miles
Loyalty + Rewards
7 Spring Trips That Can Be Booked Entirely With Points and Miles
February 8, 2019 09:55 AM
 · 
Ramsey Qubein
Marriott’s Newly Unveiled Loyalty Program, Bonvoy, Replaces Marriott Rewards
Loyalty + Rewards
Marriott’s Newly Unveiled Loyalty Program, Bonvoy, Replaces Marriott Rewards
January 22, 2019 02:17 PM
 · 
Ramsey Qubein
Hyatt’s Loyalty Program Just Got a Serious Luxury Upgrade
Loyalty + Rewards
Hyatt’s Loyalty Program Just Got a Serious Luxury Upgrade
December 11, 2018 06:22 PM
 · 
Ramsey Qubein
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