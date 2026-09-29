Ramsey Qubein is a freelance travel journalist covering hotels, cruises, airlines, and loyalty programs from around the globe. In addition to writing for Afar, his work has appeared in numerous publications, including Forbes.com, CNBC.com, Reader’s Digest, BBC Worldwide, USA Today, NerdWallet.com, Frommers.com, Fodors.com, Islands, Business Traveler, Fortune, Airways, Yahoo, Travel Age West, MSN.com, Bustle.com, and AAA magazines.

He is a member of the Society of American Travel Writers (SATW) and completed a master’s degree thesis researching the evolution of brands in the airline industry.

