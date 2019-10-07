There’s More to Kenya Than Safaris

It happened in the middle of the vast savanna of Kenya’s Maasai Mara. I was sitting on a portable stool in the shade of an acacia tree, eating breakfast with Nelson, my Maasai guide, and Peter, the safari director from Micato Safaris, who was traveling with me. Nelson had just told me that he moonlights as a livestock herder.

“So,” I asked him, “how many cattle do you have?”

Peter began to chuckle over his Scotch egg. Soon Nelson joined in. I wondered what was so funny.

“Never ask a Maasai how many cattle they own!” Peter exclaimed.

“That’s like asking someone how much money they have in the bank,” Nelson said.

I didn’t know, but livestock are a checking account that grazes. There’s no way I would compare balances with friends at a cocktail party back home in New York City, and Nelson certainly wasn’t about to do the equivalent at a bush breakfast in the Mara.

I was on a roll. Just minutes earlier, I had tried to use Swahili to ask for a cup of coffee—kahawa—but had asked instead for kuhara—diarrhea.

With a few safaris under my belt, I had come to Kenya ready to shake up the traditional game drive routine. I wanted to see the country through the lens of its people and cultures—while also taking in the incredible flora and fauna that keep bringing me back to Africa—and let my curiosity lead the way. I turned to Micato Safaris, a Nairobi-based luxury company that specializes in custom-built safaris. The plan: Get me out of the vehicle, away from other tourists, and put me in the hands of extraordinary Kenyans who could tell me the story of who they are.

But back to diarrhea. Asking for it during breakfast was actually quite fitting, because over the course of my trip, I had become something of an expert on poop.

Photo by Jennifer Flowers Lion cubs learn to hunt by age two.

Before I committed my cultural blunders in the Maasai Mara, I had first traveled to Laikipia County, a 3,650-square-mile patchwork of agricultural communities north of Nairobi where relatively few tourists go. On a walking safari at Elewana Loisaba Tented Camp, a property the Nature Conservancy has worked to protect, I was delighted as always by sightings of zebras, giraffes, and elephants, but what had really grabbed my attention was the weird, wondrous, and often impressively abundant piles of animal defecation.

Under the tutelage of Samuel Lengalai, my Samburu guide who goes by the nickname “Brown,” I could soon identify hyena poop (chalky white from the bones they munch on); recognize elephant poop (enormous piles—up to hundreds of pounds a day per animal!); and—I’m really proud of this one—distinguish between plains zebra and Grevy’s zebra droppings. (Both are kidney shaped; the latter is slightly larger.) I started putting my new skill to work, making educated guesses about how long it had been since a particular animal had passed by.

A desire to learn about daily life in Kenya’s remotest corners had led me to this part of the country. For generations, the communities on the Laikipia Plateau, with their own individual cultures and traditions—Samburu, Maasai, Kikuyu, to name a few—have coexisted with white farmers, some of whom now run tourism lodges or cattle ranches on the land. Before my time at Elewana Loisaba, I got a glimpse of that system at Ol Malo Lodge, where owners Colin Francombe and his wife, Rocky, hosted me.

The Francombes, who have worked as farm managers in the area for decades, have a reputation for maintaining good relations with the area’s Samburu leaders. They hire Samburu to work at the lodge, and they help their neighbors with resources such as water in the inevitable times of scarcity. In exchange, the Samburu open their doors to guests who stay at the four-bedroom Ol Malo Lodge, inviting them to visit their homes or the school that Julia Francombe, Colin and Rocky’s daughter, created through the Samburu Trust, her nonprofit foundation.

Photos by Jennifer Flowers Left: Members of the Maasai community perform a traditional dance; Right: Giraffes roam the savanna in Kenya.

In the Samburu-owned land surrounding Ol Malo, life seems to hum along without much interruption from outsiders. I saw this firsthand at the market in a tiny town called Kirimon, a half-hour drive from Ol Malo, where the only other traffic we passed was an enormous herd of bull elephants near the road. Leading the way was Laban, who has worked as a guide at Ol Malo for the last decade. I had noticed Laban’s rungu, a clublike weapon made of wood that hangs on the belts of Samburu and Maasai men, who use it for the occasional run-in with wildlife when protecting their herds. As a martial artist with a thing for weaponry, I had my heart set on buying my own rungu. They were in short supply at the market that day, but we finally found a man who sold me a beautiful piece made of acacia wood for a mere three dollars.