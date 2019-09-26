7 Things I Wish I’d Known Before Going on Safari in Kenya

Kenya offers a vast array of experiences, from wildlife-filled savannas and remote cultural encounters to dynamic urban centers. But the diversity of offerings is exactly why a trip to Kenya can be a logistical nightmare—unless you plan ahead. On my recent trip, a 12-day trip focused on cultural encounters organized by Nairobi-based Micato Safaris, there were a few things I learned along the way that helped me to maximize my time on the ground, including how to pack smart, how to choose from the myriad types of experiences on offer, and how to navigate the exhilarating capital of Nairobi. If you’re planning a trip to Kenya soon, read on for the seven things any traveler should consider before they go.

The ideal checked bag is a soft-sided duffel that can fit into the luggage hold of the bush plane and be transported in open safari vehicles on the ground. And don't forget that most camps offer free laundry service (confirm with your outfitter in advance), so it's likely that you can re-wear some items. Another note: Plastic bags, such as Ziploc and grocery bags, are prohibited in Kenya. If a luggage search reveals any, you could be looking at a fine. A good alternative for your carry-on liquids and checked bag: nylon stuff sacks

Getting out into the wilderness in Africa requires transfers by bush plane, and weight restrictions are no joke. In Kenya, your limit is 33 pounds, and that includes both your checked bag and

The “safari look” has nothing to do with fashion

That khaki-on-brown-on-tan look isn’t just for movie sets. When you’re on safari, there are a few good reasons to blend in. First off, you want to maximize your animal sightings. Colors such as white and red may alarm some animals and drive them away from you. (Caveat: Avoid camouflage prints. They’re prohibited if you’re non-military.) Secondly, it’ll protect you from getting eaten alive. In southern Kenya’s Masai Mara, tsetse flies are attracted to blue and black, and the bugs will gladly take a bite out of you if you’re exposing skin or wearing the wrong colors. Also consider loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts—such as REI's Sahara shirt—and long pants, along with a hat and sunglasses, to protect you from the intense sun (the Equator passes through the country). And if you’re planning on a walking safari, bring sturdy hiking shoes: flip-flops or light tennis shoes won’t protect you from uneven terrain, acacia tree thorns, or the occasional snake.

Put down your camera and engage your other senses

We all want that amazing shot of the maned lion roaring over his kill. But it’s worth putting down the camera for a little while and seeing what you observe with all five of your senses. When I decided to do that, I became more present in the pristine wilderness. I picked up on sounds, smells, and subtle animal behavior that I wouldn’t have noticed had I been hiding behind my viewfinder. If you want a true perspective shift on how to interact with nature on safari, check out this story by AFAR contributing writer Ryan Knighton, who explored the wilderness of Zimbabwe as a blind man.