Mark Byrne

Mark Byrne

AFAR Contributor
MORE RECENT ARTICLES
How an Unplugged Trip to Buenos Aires Turned Into an Epic Bar Crawl
Longreads
How an Unplugged Trip to Buenos Aires Turned Into an Epic Bar Crawl
July 23, 2018 07:56 PM
 · 
Mark Byrne
Jamaica’s Real Rhythm Lies Far From Where Most Travelers Stay
Where to Travel Next
Jamaica’s Real Rhythm Lies Far From Where Most Travelers Stay
November 29, 2016 06:55 PM
 · 
Mark Byrne
Can You Actually Go on an Ethical Safari?
Safari
Can You Actually Go on an Ethical Safari?
June 17, 2016 06:53 PM
 · 
Mark Byrne
This is the Quietest Bar in Chicago
Bars + Nightlife
This is the Quietest Bar in Chicago
February 18, 2016 07:31 PM
 · 
Mark Byrne