10 Things I Wish I’d Known Before Heli-Hiking in Canada

From packing essentials to tips for making the most of the experience—this is what you need to know before your trip.

There are many ways to explore Canada’s Rockies—on foot, by train, or in a car­—but helicopters can fast-track you to some of the most stunning, deserted spots. I recently took a Backroads heli-hiking trip in British Columbia, staying at Canadian Mountain Holidays’ Bugaboo Lodge, on the edge of Bugaboo Provincial Park. It was my first full week of real hiking, and my first time in a helicopter, and 20/20 hindsight has highlighted a few things that might be helpful to anyone following in my heli-assisted footsteps. Image by Tim Chester / Design by Emily Blevins The Canadian Mountain Holidays helicopter holds up to 12 people at a time. You need a lot of gear, but it doesn’t all have to be pricey pro stuff Base layers, pants, shorts, hiking vests, breathable rain jackets—there’s seemingly no end to the items you could pack for a hiking holiday in a place where the weather changes every 10 minutes. I decided for this trip that rather than cobble together specialist gear from friends and neighbors once again, I’d actually upgrade some of my active wardrobe. That meant asking an REI guy for his recommendations for “full shank waterproof boots with Vibram sole” (and learning what that phrase, in our Backroads packing list, actually meant), and picking up a few breathable base layers shirts. Those essentials, along with a waterproof Musto sailing jacket here or Quiksilver surf cap there, equipped me well. On the trail, shrouded in mist and snow, most hikers look indistinguishable: shuffling layers of grays and dark greens with an occasional splash of color. It’s really more important to feel, than look, good. Courtesy of Lowa / Design by Emily Blevins A pair of broken-in hiking boots is essential, although the lodge has spare pairs if you need them. Those hiking boots need to be broken in I got lucky with my brand-new Lowa shoes. Against our brochure’s advice, and much to my guide’s consternation, I’d only managed to wear them in by walking around my house a few times. But this pair fitted perfectly and didn’t give me any grief. Don’t be like me. Break those shoes in on a few trial hikes. Buy it: $240, Lowa.com Trekking poles are great, but they take some getting used to

They should be so easy. Two pointy sticks. You poke the ground with them and keep yourself upright. But I started out on the trail pushing them backward simultaneously as if I were skiing, and I navigated rocky sections like a spider with lumbago. One of our guides got particularly angry when I almost blinded him with one. No wonder he and his fellow guides mostly avoided them, casually strolling along with hands in pockets while we flailed. They do help keep you upright when you’re climbing up and down rocky terrain, though. Courtesy of Backroads / Design by Emily Blevins. Guests are broken into groups each day depending on ability and interests. Helicopters run on a tight schedule We were warned that, on this trip, times were hard or soft. Breakfast? Fairly soft. Helicopter departures? As solid as the granite spires surrounding us. Our chopper apparently cost $1.30 a second to run, so it wasn't going to wait. Its rattling windows offered amazing views of dense pine forests and uncomfortably close jagged peaks, and it landed in some unexpected spots—on pieces of rock above the clouds, next to hidden lakes, at the top of rushing waterfalls—and unlocked lots of otherwise unreachable terrain. Even here, you need to carve out time to be still The valleys are empty, the mountains lonely. When the helicopter disappears, a hush descends and the views unfold in every direction. But as soon as the packs are adjusted, you’re off, taking a slow and steady pace and stopping only to add or lose layers or nibble some squares of Lindt. Before you know it, the helicopter has whisked you back to the lodge, where a hot tub, climbing wall, full bar, shuffleboard table, Wi-Fi, and library await. I wish I’d factored in some more time to just think. Early in the week I saw a sign by Moraine Lake that quoted explorer Walter Wilcox, who visited in the 1880s and found that “contemplating the view . . . was the happiest half hour” of his life. Why just 30 minutes? What else did he have to do? Twitter wouldn’t be invented for another 140 years. Maybe we’re just hardwired to rush through life. But these vistas deserve reflection. McClelland & Stewart / Design by Emily Blevins You'll need a paperback full of mountain yarns for the evenings at the lodge. These mountains harbor a wealth of stories You won’t see another soul outside your group during your days on the trail, but plenty of people have been there before you. Backroads recommends Switchbacks: True Stories from the Canadian Rockies by Sid Marty, a readable memoir from his time as a park warden in the surrounding national parks in the 1960s and 1970s. It’s full of tales of dramatic alpine rescues and his encounters with the early Swiss trailblazers—literally, they made some of the trails here. The Bugaboo Lodge was the birthplace of heli-skiing. It was here that another pioneer, Hans Gmoser, took over a logging hut to offer the freshest of powder to his affluent guests. Today the lodge hosts hikers and skiers alike, and there’s a room stuffed full of artifacts from the early days. Photos by Tim Chester / Design by Emily Blevins Bugaboo Lodge is surrounded by spectacular scenery best viewed from the rooftop hot tub. Wildlife is scarce but out there somewhere

