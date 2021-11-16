A First-Timer’s Guide to Banff National Park

Banff National Park is full of rugged mountain peaks, emerald lakes, and vast glaciers. Here’s what you need to know to make the most of your time there.

Canada’s first national park encompasses 2,564 square miles of pristine wilderness along the eastern edge of the spine of the Rocky Mountains. To put it all into perspective, only 4 percent of that wild terrain is accessible by road. The scenic highways that wind between towering peaks are well maintained, but even the most popular roadways in the park feel far removed from civilization. Unlike many national parks, there are two small communities nestled amid the subalpine forests of the park’s Bow Valley. The town of Banff—the highest incorporated town in Canada at 4,537 feet above sea level—sits just a few miles past the iconic Banff Park Gate at the eastern boundary. Less than an hour’s drive west is the hamlet of Lake Louise, a base camp for exploring the hiking trails and vistas surrounding the intensely turquoise waters of Lake Louise itself. From there, the Icefields Parkway leads northwest into truly remote territory and the border with neighboring Jasper National Park. The Trans-Canada Highway leads through the heart of the park, making it simple to connect Banff with Lake Louise and the Icefields Parkway. The Bow Valley Parkway provides an alternate route between the two communities (and a perfect way to make the trip into a loop). To get your bearings when you arrive in Banff, visit the Banff Visitor Centre for local advice. There are also park visitor information services in Lake Louise and at the Cave and Basin in Banff—the birthplace of the park and a living display of the human and natural history of the Rockies. From here, it’s a real-life choose-your-own-adventure story. What to do in Banff National Park in summer Banff National Park changes with the seasons and is a natural playground all year round. Summer, when alpine flowers bloom and lakes are free of ice, is the most popular time to visit, and it’s worth getting out early in the day while bucket-list spots are quiet. We suggest timing your trip for June or September to boost your chances of sharing the trails with wildlife rather than people. Marvel at scenic lakes When the Canadian Rockies were formed millennia ago, retreating glaciers left behind vivid blue lakes colored by glacial silt and canyons carved by water. On the must-see list (heading from east to west) are Lake Minnewanka, Lake Louise, Moraine Lake in the famed Valley of the Ten Peaks, and Peyto Lake up at the highest point of the Icefields Parkway.

Jump into a canoe at Lake Louise or Moraine Lake for a quintessentially Canadian experience paddling the waters. To discover the untouched shores of the Bow River flowing the length of the valley, join a float trip that meanders gently down the river on a passenger raft. Leave mountain footprints More than 1,000 miles of hiking trails criss-cross Banff National Park, and exploring them is undoubtedly the best way to get up close and personal with the spirit of the mountains. There are hikes for every age and ability within town boundaries and further afield. To start, follow the trail right from downtown Banff up Tunnel Mountain—the park’s smallest official summit—for a sweeping view over the valley. Other options include the lakeshore trail to Stewart Canyon on the Lake Minnewanka Loop near Banff and the tree-lined path from Lake Louise up to the historic (and still operating!) Lake Agnes Teahouse. Bring cash to treat yourself to the daily soup or “mountain bar” and enjoy the view from the original Teahouse windows, where hikers have been refueling for over a century. Reach the summits To really wrap your head around the grandeur of the Rockies, it’s best to get up high for a view of the endless peaks. Luckily there are summit shortcuts available at the Banff Gondola, Lake Louise Summer Gondola, and Mount Norquay Sightseeing Chairlift. Hiking trails lead out along the ridgelines from each gondola or lift and the vistas extend to the horizon. Thrill-seekers can get an added adrenaline rush by clipping into the iron ladder rungs and cable suspension bridges of Mount Norquay’s guided Via Ferrata. Photo by viewfinder / Shutterstock The Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel is worth investigating, even if you're not staying the night. What to do in Banff National Park in winter Falling snow blankets the mountains in winter and brings a sense of renewal. Those willing to explore this winter wonderland are rewarded with exclusive access and distinctive experiences. Stretch your snow legs There are plenty of ways to stay warm and discover the rosy-cheeked excitement of good old-fashioned winter fun. The snowy trails of the park remain accessible all winter thanks to snowshoes, which can be rented in both Lake Louise and Banff. Skate rentals are also available and highly recommended to glide across the sparkling, frozen surface of Lake Louise. Another experience that’s not to be missed is a guided icewalk into the glacial realms of Johnston Canyon, where pillars of cascading ice form a surreal frozen world. Slide on snow Skiers and snowboarders from around the world are drawn to the three world-class ski resorts of Banff National Park. There’s a combined 7, 748 acres of skiable terrain at Banff’s local Mount Norquay, the nearby Banff Sunshine and Lake Louise Ski Resort.

