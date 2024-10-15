Cassandra Brooklyn is a freelance travel writer and guidebook author based in New York City. She specializes in sustainable, accessible, and solo travel and all things outdoors. When she’s not writing, you can find her hiking, biking, and rafting all over the world. Before transitioning to full-time writing, she ran a small international tour company and she is also the author of the guidebook Cuba By Bike. Her writing has appeared in the New York Times, New York, Wall Street Journal, National Geographic, Travel + Leisure, and more.