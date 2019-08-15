10 Things I Wish I’d Known Before Traveling to Borneo

From what to expect on your wildlife excursions to the one thing you shouldn’t leave home without—here’s what you need to know before going to the jungles of Borneo.

Borneo is the third-largest island in the world, but even seasoned travelers may need a minute or two to find it on a map. Hint: It’s in Southeast Asia, just east of the Malaysian Peninsula. Geography experts or no, people from all over the world journey to this jungle destination in hopes of glimpsing rare, critically endangered, or threatened animals such as orangutans, pangolins, rhinoceros hornbills, and Borneo pygmy elephants. But the island is so much more than rain forest creatures: It also encompasses parts of three different countries, hundreds of cultures, and one of the most biodiverse environments on the planet. I recently returned from an 11-day trip to some of the island’s rivers a­­nd jungles with the luxury travel company GeoEx. And while I’d thoroughly prepared by reading the provided packing lists and travel information, I was still in for some surprises. Here are a few facts and travel tips that I (and a few of my fellow travelers) wish I’d known before arriving in Borneo. These critters are hard to spot And not just because they’re good at camouflage. Because natural diversity is one of Borneo’s biggest draws, I was initially frustrated when our wildlife-watching excursions lacked drama. Besides macaques and proboscis monkeys, which were everywhere, the jungle didn’t exactly seem to teem with life. But then I picked up a brochure at the Sepilok Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre and read a sentence that clued me in: “Borneo is species diverse, not species abundant.” That is, there are many kinds of animals—some 200 mammals, 420 birds, 100 amphibians, and 400 fish—but the populations of most are small. (Insects, on the other hand, are everywhere.) Courtesy of Amazon; design by Emily Blevins Do not forget to pack binoculars. A trip to Borneo, then, is about patience and the thrill of the chase: When you do spot a civet or pygmy elephant, the experience is all the more special because you earned it. Don’t let a long flight drag you down Most itineraries will bring you to Sarawak and Sabah, two Malaysian states in the northern part of the island that are filled with national parks and conservation areas. If you’re flying from Europe or the United States, your flight will take anywhere from 18 to 28 hours and will likely include a layover in Taipei, Singapore, or Kuala Lumpur. If you’ve got a foolproof method for avoiding jet lag, now’s the time to use it. Otherwise, consider padding your journey with a day or two in your layover city to help your body adjust to the new time zone and climate. There’s more to Borneo than animals That long flight is a great opportunity to catch up on your pretrip reading. Once you’ve paged through the guidebooks to learn more about how Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Kingdom of Brunei share space on the island, you may want to dive in to more specific aspects of this complicated place.

The Three White Rajahs by Sylvia Brooke is an interesting introduction to Sarawak’s unusual colonial history, as written by the wife of one of the three Englishmen who ruled as rajahs with local support during the late 1800s. (Be sure to visit the Sarawak Museum when you land in Kuching for local perspectives on the area’s much longer history.) Or open Orchid Fever: A Horticultural Tale of Love, Lust, and Lunacy by Eric Hansen to dive into the obsessive world of botanists who comb the far reaches of Borneo’s jungles in search of rare plants. Photo by Maggie Fuller; design by Emily Blevins Prepare to get wet because yes, it does rain in the rain forest. You’ll see evidence of the island’s constantly evolving relationship with palm oil on drives into the jungle, so get some background with the New York Times’s eye-opening piece on the industry’s catastrophic impact on the environment and “Palm oil is unavoidable. Can it be sustainable?” from National Geographic, which explores its complex effects on the local communities and economies. It rains in the rain forest . . . even during the dry season Until a few years ago, the difference between the wet season and the dry one was much more marked—or so the locals told me. March through October are still the driest months, but it rained for part of almost every day of our trip in early June. And it was always hot (around 80 degrees) and humid. Skip the plastic poncho and bring a breathable rain jacket. You’ll be wearing it a lot. In fact, all your activewear for jungle hiking should be breathable and quick drying—not only because you’ll be more comfortable but also because you’re going to get muddy. My clothes often appreciated a post-hike rinse in the bathroom sink. But know too that in that humidity, even quick-dry fabric didn’t dry very quickly, so you may want to pack more hiking togs than planned. And if you’re a photographer, think about rain protection for your camera; don’t let a passing storm force you to stow it away. Socks matter For hiking, opt for lightweight, quick-drying socks. Heavy, wool socks are just plain uncomfortable in this climate and could even cause heat rash. I liked having a pair of clean socks in the evenings. I’m a mosquito magnet, and as much as I love my Mohinders slides for traveling, I quickly discovered that the pests were able to get in between the bits of woven leather. (Luckily, the shoes look great with a fun pair of striped socks.) Photo courtesy of Maggie Fuller; design by Emily Blevins The writer, modeling a pair of oh-so-fashionable leech socks. In wetter regions, such as the Danum Valley, you’ll also need leech socks. If you haven’t heard of them (I hadn’t) leech socks are essentially large cloth foot bags that tie up at the knee, keeping the bloodsuckers out of your shoes and pant legs. They’re available on Amazon for about $40, but many places in Borneo sell pairs that are just as effective for about $5. Map out your anti-mosquito strategy ahead of time Both malaria and dengue are a concern in parts of Borneo. The only way to avoid dengue is to use bug repellant, but there are a variety of drugs to prevent malaria. Some tablets are taken weekly, some daily; some you start two to three days prior to your trip, others start a week or two before. People react differently to all the drugs, so discuss your options with your doctor. I skipped the drugs and chose instead to be vigilant. I wore long sleeves, long pants, and socks most of the time and used repellent with high levels of DEET. I avoided both diseases, but all that clothing made for some sweaty evenings.

