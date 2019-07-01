This Luxury Train Is Getting Even More Luxurious

In the past few years, the luxury train travel game has heated up: You can travel from Switzerland to Italy via the UNESCO World Heritage–listed Bernina Express, sip pisco sours on the Belmond Andean Explorer’s open-air deck while watching the Andes, or ride from Singapore to Bangkok on the Eastern & Oriental Express, which covers some of Southeast Asia’s greatest hits. And next year, it’s about to get even better.

Come March 21, 2020, one of the world’s most luxurious trains—the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express—is getting three new “Grand” suites. Named Vienna, Prague, and Budapest, the suites take inspiration from the European cities themselves, which the train visits every year from March to September. To reflect its baroque and Gothic architecture, the Prague suite is covered in rich gold and maroon, with hand-embroidered cushions and cubist-inspired patterns. (Prague was one of the most important centers for the art movement.) Vienna, meanwhile, will be done in shades of gold and emerald green, with dark wood and silk wall panels. The Budapest suite, for its part, shows Gothic and Ottoman influences, with widespread silk embroidery and furniture with detailed patterns of inlaid wood.

Here, some renderings of the new suites:

Courtesy of Belmond The Grand Suite Budapest shows Gothic and Ottoman influences.

Courtesy of Belmond In addition to its finer touches, the Grand Suite Prague comes with unlimited champagne.