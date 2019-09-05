7 Things I Wish I’d Known Before I Went to New Zealand

What to bring, what not to bring, the local lingo to master—here’s what you need to know before visiting New Zealand.

The uncrowded landscapes of New Zealand's North and South Islands lure visitors with their peaks, fjords, glaciers, farmland, volcanoes, and long stretches of coast. I recently took my first trip to the country on a nine-day adventure with Cox & Kings, a luxury travel company that offers small-group and customized, private tours worldwide. Here are a few tips I wish I'd known before traveling to New Zealand. Photo by Sarah Buder, Design by Emily Blevins To really explore both the North and South Islands, you should allow at least two weeks for each. Don't try to see it all When I travel, I usually prefer to plan longer stays in fewer places rather than hustle from one "must-see" to the next. But it was hard for me to stomach the thought of making the 20-hour trip from New York City to New Zealand and not setting my eyes on as much of the country as I could, so I made more stops. The Cox & Kings specialists told me that for my nine-day trip I shouldn't try visit more than Wellington, Queenstown, Wanaka, the Coromandel Peninsula, Rotorua, Te Urewera, and Great Barrier Island. To really explore both the North and South Islands, you should allow at least two weeks for each—especially if you decide to embark on one of the country's hut-to-hut hikes, known as the Great Walks, which you'll want to set aside a few days to complete. Courtesy of Baboon, Design by Emily Blevins Baboon's Go-Bag features adjustable straps that convert the duffle bag into a backpack. Pack for every kind of weather New Zealand's climate varies greatly, from the South Island's semi-arid, mountainous Central Otago wine region to the North Island's forested, subtropical Northland coast. Wherever you are in the country, the weather will likely change multiple times within a day. It'll be colder if you visit New Zealand during its winter (June-August) and warmer during summer (December-February), but expect a combination of warm, cold, windy, and wet weather no matter what season it is. Pack a protective rain jacket and comfortable clothing that you can easily layer and remove. You'll need a light T-shirt, a long-sleeve shirt, a warm hat, a hardy jacket, a pair of breathable pants, and possibly some comfortable shorts. (At certain points, you might wear all of these items at once.)

I recommend traveling with gear that’s waterproof too, such as a water-resistant day pack. I brought a Baboon Go-Bag (60L), an easy-to-carry duffle bag with adjustable straps that convert the bag into a backpack. When I got caught in a rainstorm in Queenstown during my journey from the airport to my hotel, the bag’s waterproof shell protected my belongings. Buy it: $179, baboontothemoon.com Photo by Sarah Buder, Design by Emily Blevins Hiking trails in New Zealand, such as the 15-mile Aotea Track on Great Barrier Island, are well-maintained by the country’s Department of Conversation (DOC). Leave the food at home New Zealand’s Department of Conservation (DOC) has strict biosecurity procedures to prevent the introduction of pests and diseases. International travelers need to declare all food in their luggage before going through immigration and should be prepared to throw out most edible items—especially fruits, nuts, and plants. If you’re bringing hiking boots, tents, or any other adventure products that you’ve already used elsewhere, you’ll need to clean each item carefully (before packing) and declare it at customs. Hikers will also notice that many of the country’s DOC-maintained tracks (hiking trails) have boot sanitizing stations. For a comprehensive list of items you can’t bring into the country, check New Zealand’s customs website. And if you’re planning to fly within the country, note that Air New Zealand’s checked luggage weight limit for domestic flights is 23 kg (approximately 51 lbs)—anything above that, you’ll have to fork over extra cash. Photo by Sarah Buder, Design by Emily Blevins Wilderness in New Zealand lacks poisonous insects, but it is home to many sheep and horses. Don’t worry about poisonous predators There are no snakes, large predatory animals, or poisonous insects (except for the Katipo spider) in all of New Zealand. You don’t have to worry about running into bears or mountain lions while hiking on the North or South Islands (even on a multiday Great Walk). You will, however, see a lot of sheep. When in doubt, look for the Qualmark symbol The silver fern Qualmark logo is like a seal of approval for the best hotels, tour operators, and transportation and rental services across the country. The accreditation signifies that a business has met standards for sustainability, professionalism, business ethics, and safety. Approved businesses are listed on Qualmark’s website and often display a plaque in their office.