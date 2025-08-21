The Next Solar Eclipse Tours Are Already Filling Up—Here’s How to Pick Now Between Iceland Versus Spain

The next total solar eclipse will take place on August 12, 2026, and will be most practically visible in Iceland and Spain—so how to choose between two such desirable destinations? Already, many travelers are booking hotels and tours in the two countries to witness the sun’s brilliant, flaring corona come into view. That means if you want to see the sky stage a fleeting masterpiece—as the moon slips perfectly between the sun and the Earth, casting a shadow that will race across the Arctic Ocean to the Balearic Sea—now is the time to book.

To help you choose the adventure best for you, we’ve collected some of the best options for catching the 2026 eclipse, including tour guides and hotel recommendations.

Pros and cons of Iceland, Spain, and cruises

While the eclipse path will also cross low-populated parts of Greenland (where you can find luxury expedition camps) and a tiny sliver of Portugal, most of the action will take place in Iceland and Spain—as well as across the vast Atlantic in between. So you could hike to a remote glacier in Snæfellsjökull National Park, join a guided bike tour through the Basque countryside, or board a cruise ship to see the eclipse over nothing but water.

Choosing where to station yourself during the eclipse is like taking a personality test: Would you rather watch the skies while sipping wine in a vineyard near a Spanish castle or while soaking in Icelandic hot springs overlooking a glacier-peaked volcano? Are you more drawn to flip-flop weather or a cozy sweater?

Then there are the practical considerations for trying to witness the solar eclipse. Iceland has fewer people and less light pollution than Spain does, but also cloudier skies. August is one of the least overcast months for both countries, with a chance of clear skies around 40 percent in Iceland and hovering near 70 percent for Northern Spain.

In every location along the path of the 2026 eclipse, partial totality will last about two hours, and full totality will last two minutes. In Spain, maximum totality will occur around 8:30 p.m. (local time), which means partial totality will end near sunset. Maximum totality will occur in Iceland at about 5:45 p.m. (local time), so the sun will be higher in the sky, offering more visibility. If you’re on a cruise ship, the captain can change course to an area with more favorable weather, though keep in mind the Balearic Sea tends to be less cloudy than the Atlantic Ocean.

Spain

The path of totality swoops directly between Madrid and Barcelona, so while those popular destinations are good jumping-off points, you’ll want to leave the major cities to get the best views. The underrated seaside city of Valencia is more within the moon’s shadow, and the cathedral-filled Burgos sits smack dab in the path of totality.

If you’re picking Spain, “it’s not just about the eclipse—it’s about the gastronomy, the wine, and the cycling,” says Alberto Delgado, a cycling guide and co-owner of Tenerife Bike Tours. His company’s Solar Eclipse Cycling Tour (which can also accommodate noncycling travel companions) will include lectures by an astrophysicist and be led by a former professional cyclist, who Delgado says will take riders from “Michelin-starred feasts to homemade meals in a cozy, family kitchen.”

You could also opt for a different cycling adventure along the Basque coast, tracing a scenic route from France into Spain through seaside villages and verdant hills. Or, depart from the riverside city of Bilbao with Wilderness Travel to see the eclipse from a hilltop winery, accompanied by an eclipse meteorologist, astronomist, and historian. Smithsonian Journeys’ seven-day “Solar Eclipse Over Spain” (which heads north from Madrid to medieval cities, castles, and science museums) has a waitlist, but the company says spots sometimes do become available.

If you want to skip the tour and go it alone, you could stay at the Torre del Marqués Hotel Spa & Winery (roughly halfway between Madrid and Barcelona), which is situated in an 18th-century tower. There, guests can view the eclipse from on-site olive groves and grape vineyards. Or, head to the Spanish island of Mallorca directly in the path of totality, where the St. Regis Mardavall Mallorca Resort will treat hotel guests to a sunset cruise aboard a luxury yacht during the eclipse.

Iceland

Because Reykjavík sits within the path of totality, you could stay in Iceland’s capital city (with its geothermal baths, Viking and maritime museums, and Laugavegur Street full of restaurants and shopping) and arrange day trips from there. Base yourself at the Reykjavík EDITION to see views of the harbor backdropped by a mountain and glacier—and the eclipse over it all, since complete totality will last for about one minute in Reykjavík.

But if you want the full two minutes of the celestial event, head out of town to Iceland’s western coast. The Westfjords region offers a less-crowded side of the country and has several hot springs and waterfalls within the path of totality. The Snæfellsnes Peninsula is also directly in the path, home to Snæfellsjökull National Park, which has puffin-lined cliffs, a black-sand beach with shipwreck remains, lava tubes, and Snæfellsjökull, a rare volcano topped with a glacier.

In fact, if you’d like to see the eclipse from the top of Snæfellsjökull, book with Icelandic Mountain Guides for expert glacier-hike guidance to the summit. If you want a more traditional tour that pairs the famous Golden Circle and Blue Lagoon with the eclipse viewing, try Kensington’s “Fire & Ice: 2026 Solar Eclipse Adventure.” For those who are concerned about the weather, Reykjavík Excursions has guides who will track the cloud coverage to adapt the route in real time (much like aurora chasing), so guests will have the best chances of seeing the full eclipse.

You could rent a car to take a road trip before or after the eclipse, or join Natural Habitat Adventure, which plans to facilitate eclipse viewings on their Circling the Land of Fire & Ice, a conservation-focused loop to geysers, waterfalls, and volcanic features around the island, via jeep, zodiac boat, and chartered flight.

For a fully bespoke eclipse adventure, Abercrombie & Kent offers tailor-made trips across the island, like the “North Iceland Summer Adventure” and “All-Action Summer Adventure,” which overlap with the eclipse path and can be fully customized. According to Alison Duray, A&K’s global product manager, a customized eclipse tour in Iceland could “explore surreal moonscapes of Askja’s crater lake, discover epic waterfalls along the way, or plunge into the Atlantic to scuba dive around spectacular hydrothermal vents.”

Cruises

Because much of the eclipse’s path crosses open water, a solar eclipse–themed cruise offers a dynamic vantage point. Ships can adjust course in search of clear skies, giving passengers better chances to watch the spectacle uninterrupted.

Considering that many high-end cruises also maintain biologists on staff and provide telescopes and binoculars on their decks, cruises can be a unique way to pair solar-eclipse viewing and wildlife watching.

“Around Iceland: A Total Solar Eclipse” with small-ship line Windstar includes excursions to thermal baths and lava fields and activities such as Icelandic horse riding. “Iceland and Greenland Polar Cruise” on Aurora Expeditions’ eco-conscious, purpose-built Sylvia Earle offers scientist-led discussions and workshops. HX’s “Solar Eclipse Expedition” travels from Iceland to Norway (making several stops in Greenland) and will feature talks by a NASA engineer and astrophotographer. Atlas Ocean Voyages is hosting a “Journey of the Solar Eclipse” sailing from Barcelona to Monte Carlo, Monaco, on one of its sleek expedition yachts guided by an astronomer.