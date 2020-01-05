Volcanoes, Zip Lines, and a Real-Life Jungle Cruise: Take the Kids to Costa Rica

Day 5

Travel to Guanacaste

Today you’ll go west—specifically to Guanacaste on the country’s Pacific coast. Along the way, you’ll stop at a cacao farm to learn about the beans grown there that are used to make some of the world’s finest chocolate.



Cacao was, for centuries and predating the arrival of Europeans, an important crop in Costa Rica. The emergence of cheaper cacao beans grown in Africa, as well as a devastating fungus in the 1970s, almost eliminated cacao cultivation completely. But thanks to a renewed interested in sustainable and small-production beans, the crop is once again being farmed. On a visit to this estate, which sits in the shadow of the Arenal Volcano, you’ll learn all about the beans—how they’re grown and the process of drying and roasting them before they’re turned into chocolate.



After your tour, you’ll stop for a lunch of traditional Costa Rican dishes and continue on to Guanacaste, known for its beaches, dry tropical forest, and diversity of birdlife, with more than 250 species common here.



In the afternoon, you’ll arrive at El Mangroove, a cool and contemporary hotel located in, yes, a mangrove, with the Pacific Ocean just steps from the property. You won’t want to miss the guaro sour-making class this afternoon. Guaro is a Costa Rican liqueur made from sugarcane, and guaro sours—made with sugar, limes, and club soda—are ubiquitous in Costa Rica, as they offer cool relief on warm days. You’ll learn how to make them, which will be a handy skill to have for pool parties back home.



Tonight, the adults will enjoy a dinner with some grown-up conversation while Junior Adventurers head to a dinner-and-movie night, featuring a Disney film.