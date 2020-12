Volcanoes, Zip Lines, and a Real-Life Jungle Cruise: Take the Kids to Costa Rica

Day 4

Soar Above Arenal

After breakfast at your hotel, your day will start with a scenic drive through the countryside around Arenal, followed by an even more scenic gondola ride. The Sky Tram soars about 4,000 feet above the rain forest canopy, with views of Arenal. The views are breathtaking, but the journey is also educational; it takes you through several different microclimates, and you’ll have a bird’s-eye view of the different vegetation in each. You’ll come away with a better understanding of the ecology of Arenal.Afterwards, you’ll experience one of Costa Rica’s most popular activities, zip-lining . After you’re strapped into a harness, you’ll soar along lines above the canopy below, to the envy of monkeys watching as you sail by. Anyone who would rather skip the thrills can admire the canopy by making their way along a series of hanging bridges.Next, you’ll continue on to the town of La Fortuna, where you’ll be free to get lunch on your own. This was once a sleepy farm town, but as Arenal emerged as a popular destination, La Fortuna has become a popular gateway to the park. Through its success, the town has still managed to retain an appealing low-key charm.Later in the day, you’ll continue on to the Eco Termales Fortuna Hot Springs . The springs here are heated naturally by the volcanic activity of Arenal, and the water is high in minerals—especially magnesium. You’re almost guaranteed to emerge from your soak feeling more relaxed. Some believe the mineral composition also reduces anxiety, fatigue, and can help with a number of other ailments.Rejuvenated from your visit to the pools, you’ll dine tonight next to springs at Eco Termales’ charmingly rustic restaurant.